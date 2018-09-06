Third Party & Independents Archives

No it's Not OK - Zina Bash & Generation Jones

White Supremacists - who are a toxic presence in any political debate - are increasingly multiracial. Yes, you read that right. In an article in The Daily Beast - a fairly hard left website that delves into and aggressively celebrates identity politics - there was a piece a few days ago by Arun Gupta that takes a pretty granular look at white supremacists, mostly on the West Coast. Here’s Gupta:

They are among nearly a dozen black, Latino, and Asian participants at far-right rallies on the West Coast interviewed by The Daily Beast recently. They represent the new face of the far right that some scholars term "multiracial white supremacy." The Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, which overlap, embrace an America-first nationalism that is less pro-white than it is anti-Muslim, anti-illegal immigrant, and anti-Black Lives Matter. Daniel Martinez HoSang, associate professor at Yale University, co-author of the forthcoming Producers, Parasites, Patriots: Race and the New Right-Wing Politics of Precarity, says "Multiculturalism has become a norm in society" and has spread from corporations and consumer culture to conservatism and the far-right. Indeed, Patriot Prayer's leader is Joey Gibson, who is half-Japanese and claims Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a hero. But his agenda is the opposite of King's. Gibson's rallies have attracted neo-Confederates and neo-Nazis.

That's a fairly lengthy quote but it's worth checking out Gupta's article. Think about it, as multiracial - or diverse if you wish - identity increasingly becomes the norm, we now have it literally changing the face of the far right. It seems an absurdity, but it's real and it's happening right now in America and elsewhere. There have been incidents with Israeli Neo-Nazi's for example over the past few years. Yes, many of them are apparently Russian émigré's whose Jewish faith is questionable at best. But still. In other words, angry, alienated, violent young racists do not only have to be white, whatever current theory says.

Now in that Daily Beast article there's a photo of smiling young t-shirted men - a fairly diverse group actually in terms of their backgrounds - who are making a specific sign with their fingers: a sort of OK sign with the remaining fingers thrust forward and the forearm raised creepily in what could easily morph into a fascist/Nazi salute.

Apparently, a few people who read the Daily Beast article are also watching the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. And they have Twitter followings. So, there's this photograph of Zina Bash - senior counsel for Texas AG Ken Paxton - resting her hand on her lap as she sits behind Judge Kavanaugh in the ongoing hearings, and with her fingers curled in a circle.

Ridiculously, tragically, infuriatingly, left-wing conspiracy theorists are speculating that Zina Bash - who is of Jewish-Mexican heritage and was actually born in Mexico - is signaling white supremacist approval for Kavanaugh.

This is Alex Jones territory. This is exactly the crap that Jones loves to disseminate, only with a hard-left perspective instead. We are now living under the norms of the Alex Jones generation. Or the Jones Generation if you wish.

The term "Generation Jones" was an attempt by some demographers to divide the Baby Boomer generation into the classic boomers, and younger boomers born around 1960. It didn't stick, so I suggest we resuscitate the label and use it to describe the increasing tendency to view the most idiotic and irrelevant data as indicating some sort of conspiracy, as a defining characteristic of our current state of culture. Whether on the hard left or far right or anywhere else.

We're in a tremendous battle over the future of culture in Western democracy, and around the world as well. Delving into absurd speculations is the last thing we need if we're going to survive the culture wars. God help us from Generation Jones.

