Third Party & Independents Archives

Why Does Grassley Hate to See McGahn Go?

Don McGahn looks like he stepped off the set of The Paper Chase, a film and TV series from the 70’s about Harvard Law students who have to deal with a rather splendidly arrogant law professor played brilliantly by John Houseman. The White House counsel and assistant to the President looks like one of those students after a few decades in law practice. The foppish but sometimes unruly hair. The good-natured but focused smile. He really seems like someone from another generation, even if he was a kid in primary school when the series started, never mind the earlier film on which it was based.

So, why is Don McGahn leaving the White House?

Alberto Gonzales, who's now teaching National Security law and First Amendment law as Dean of Belmont College's law school - he would know about those issues after his stint in Bush 43's administration - has commented that McGahn's departure could be due to his being interviewed by Mueller's team and his being perhaps forced to appear again, given his position as a government lawyer, as opposed to Trump's personal lawyers.

In other words, any slip up by McGahn between what he said in the 30 hours of interviews he actually gave, and what he might say in any theoretical second interview demanded by Mueller's team is seen as problematic.

Maybe, or maybe in a very high-pressure job McGahn sees an opening, after Kavanaugh is likely confirmed, to step away from an overheated White House and go back into what could be a very lucrative private practice. And yes, President Trump is a large part of that heated residence.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley got uncharacteristically ruffled when he heard the news and tweeted:

I hope it's not true McGahn is leaving White House Counsel. U can't let that happen.

That tweet will delight fondlers of conspiracy theories, but it does unsettle a little. Three possible interpretations of Grassley's tweet are:

President Trump needs a courteous but brave and steady hand to give him the legal advice he needs, not the advice he demands. In other words, without someone like McGahn, the President could easily be entrapped by Mueller's team into providing conflicting statements, setting up a report that Democrats will use to start impeachment proceedings.

McGahn knows key details that might be somehow incriminating to the President. If this is true, it would be more of a case of details pertaining to any possible obstruction of justice. Something related to Comey's firing, for example. And even there, there is no settled legal precedent for what Trump's opponents are accusing him of. But having someone like McGahn would help President Trump successfully work his way through any impeachment attempts.

President Trump, after initially approving McGahn's appearance before Mueller's prosecutors, got angry after learning how lengthy his counsel's testimony in fact had been, and fired him. Reported disagreements over whether Trump should pardon Manafort may have also played a part.

You could make the case that all three reasons are - to a lesser or greater extent - responsible for McGahn's leaving. But it seems that he will be sorely missed.

It seems impossible to not have any enemies within this administration if you work for this administration. But aside from the fact that this characterization of Trump's White House tends to come from mostly anonymous twice or thrice removed sources, McGahn appears to be an exception to that rule. He leaves a difficult job in a besieged administration with far less outright enemies than most. Or at least, they're more discrete about their hostility. That in itself is quite an accomplishment. But that's not the reason why Grassley is rhetorically clutching the counsel's lapels and begging him not to leave. It will be interesting to find out exactly why the Senate Judiciary Chairman got so dramatic.

