Third Party & Independents Archives

Why Waste Time Caring About Russian . . .
I could care less about Russian meddling, cyberattacks, propaganda, and so on …Such a waste of time, words and speech, IMO.
Let/s see . . . when is the last time you read something about a new superfast computer chip produced by the Soviets? I can see them all hovered around an old dell computer running Windows Vista trying to hack into some US entity.
I recall that they 'broke' into the DNC computer/server system by John Podesta giving them his password thru a fishing string. How many Americans do you think are that dumb/ignorant/stupid and so on . . . A handful of dim's and that's about it.
Does anyone believe Putin sits down for an internet session using a soviet digital device? I imagine him using some device with cyrillic characters taped on the keys.
As for soviet propaganda most people can think for themselves. For those who can't do that then they can watch FOX news and be leary of Pocahontas/Chelsa/Bernie Sanders and so on . . .
Fearing russian interference/meddling/cyberattacks is synonymous with a flea crawling up an elephants leg with rape on it's mind, and so on . . .
Lastly, do note that it didn't take Trump long to evict the last known Nazi from our shores.Posted by Roy Ellis at August 21, 2018 11:28 AM
Russian interference with the election, undermining democracy, rampant corruption, an illegitimate president making lifetime appointments to the bench that should never have happened. Who cares? (Sob). Roy Ellis is taking his ball and going home now.
Oh, and this is the perfect time to reprint some of that shared letter from dbs. The timing of that was priceless:
“The next several weeks will be tough for you. I think Americans will learn some very hard truths about what happened in the previous administration and how we purposely have been misled by powerful leaders and the news media. I wish I could see you as a victim here, but you are not. I know you are smart; you chose to support this insurgency with your eyes wide open.
Now, I shall sit back and enjoy your pain.”
LOLOLOLOLOLOL.
Enjoying it yet? Hope no one was too fond of Trump’s Campaign Manager and personal lawyer. Looks like they will be going away for awhile.
Wonder if Cohen will give up one of his three clients, Sean Hannity, for criminality. That would be good for bonus points. Bet Hannity is sweating.
Taking his ball and going home? Sounds more like he is wanting to start dealing with the serious business of running the country.
Election meddling has been going on forever and it has not undermined our Constitutional form of government:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foreign_electoral_intervention
IF there was actual evidence of “rampant corruption” within the administration, it would be in the courts by now.
Our Electoral College system determines the legitimacy of our President, not ideological differences and hurt feelings.
And why do you think anybody cares about tax and bank fraud charges against two civilians?Posted by: kctim at August 21, 2018 3:11 PM
“How many Americans do you think are that dumb/ignorant/stupid and so on …”
I can think of at least one Roy. That would be Hillary, the Clinton Crime Family leader.
We know the modus operendi of our Liberal Pal phx8. He comes into the room, throws his usual Trump bomb, and leaves. Frankly fellas, he is simply a “one-trick” pony.
He is becoming un-debatable. How does one debate a closed mind?Posted by: Royal Flush at August 21, 2018 3:35 PM
Manafort guilty on 8 counts, good for up to 80 years in prison. And the next trial will be even better. He will next be tried in a separate court, the D.C. court, for conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements, failing to register as a foreign agent, money laundering, and witness tampering. The Mueller investigation reportedly has 1000 pieces of evidence to introduce in court.
Oh, and it gets even better:
Cohen pleaded guilty to 8 counts, and stated under oath that, “in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office” and in knowing violation of campaign finance law, Cohen paid Stormy Daniels and a playmate model hush money in order to influence the 2016 election; to prevent a scandal in the weeks immediately prior, in order to win the office.
That is a felony. That is, without question, an impeachable offense. Trump should never have been in office in the first place. And now…Posted by: phx8 at August 21, 2018 4:56 PM
The whole comment shared by dbs is priceless, but let’s keep revisiting it:
“The next several weeks will be tough for you. I think Americans will learn some very hard truths about what happened in the previous administration and how we purposely have been misled by powerful leaders and the news media. I wish I could see you as a victim here, but you are not. I know you are smart; you chose to support this insurgency with your eyes wide open.
Now, I shall sit back and enjoy your pain.”
Ah, that comment will be the gift that just keeps on giving. But wait! It gets even better. Later in the same thread, dbs says:
“If Manafort hadn’t been involved in the trump campaign, he’d have never been indicted on those @ 10 year old crimes. Mueller has nothing on Trump, and is punishing Manafort for not playing his game. If this investigation dies so does the lefts hope that it will help them in November. Most people are done with it anyway.”
Manafort’s criminality continued right into 2017, but never mind; the best part is watching dbs try to dismiss it as something people are merely bored with. Have fun!
And RF responded to that article as follows:
“Many thanks to dbs for the well written, factual, and amusing account of our laughable Liberal Pals.”
Ok, dbs did not write it, but again, never mind; Tell me, RF, should I sit back and enjoy your pain, the way dbs wants conservatives to do in response to Democrats? Would that be the appropriate response? The president’s personal lawyer just swore, under oath, that he violated the law and committed felonies at the direction and in coordination with Trump. As a devoted fan of law and order, and the Constitution, and a proponent who demands the responsibility of the Chief Executive is to enforce the law, tell me: how do you feel?Posted by: phx8 at August 21, 2018 5:06 PM
“…how do you feel?”
Well thank you for asking phx8. I feel just great. Manafort was found guilty and will be sentenced. Why in the world should I care? When did I ever care?
You are jumping the gun as usual with your comments and speculation on Cohen. Enjoy your imagination while you can Pal. You pretend to know the outcome; that never seems to work out for you.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 21, 2018 5:24 PM
Nothing in the Manafort case pertains to Trump, and Cohen pleading guilty to campaign violations still has to be proven. The prosecutor and the FEC chair have different opinions on Cohen and his breaking campaign finance laws. This to may blow up in your face phx8 knowing your track record of failed predictions.
Did candidate Trump break campaign finance laws? Our Pals on the Left are drooling over the prospect.
I will express my opinion right now. No, President Trump did not violate campaign finance laws.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 21, 2018 6:21 PM
Correct RF, no campaign finance violations. Trump sees Manaport and Cohen getting hurt because of their relation with him. So, at some point President Trump will pardon both.
That’s about the culmination of Mueller’s witch hunt. Big F-ing deal. Build that wall, and so on …Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 21, 2018 9:13 PM
“That’s about the culmination of Mueller’s witch hunt.”
Actually, no. We haven’t even gotten to the fun part yet. Caught a couple witches, but the next Manafort trial will include conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements, failing to register as a foreign agent, money laundering, and witness tampering. Manafort, the 2016 Trump Campaign Manager, is going bye-bye for a looooong time.
It’s even better with Cohen, Trump’s fixer for over a decade. Barely even noticed amid all the hoopla. Cohen had three clients: Trump, Sean Hannity, and Broidy. Cohen and Broidy were Deputy Finance Chairmen of the Republican National Committee. Broidy was implicated in a $1.5 million payout to yet another Playboy model who needed an abortion. He is also being named in a $75 million scheme to shake down the Malaysians, and another $25 million for other shakedowns of foreign governments.
I admire a crook who at least has the gut to sell out the country for a big payday. No point in betraying the nation for small stakes. Well, the Trump people are a bunch of crooks and traitors, and they lived the high life of multi-millionaires for years, a wealthy lifestyle most of us can’t even imagine. Now the bill is coming due.
Btw, pardons won’t help Manafort and Cohen. They also violated similar state laws, so the state of NY will put them away for life if Trump pardons them.
Let’s look at that quote from dbs again:
“The next several weeks will be tough for you. I think Americans will learn some very hard truths about what happened in the previous administration and how we purposely have been misled by powerful leaders and the news media. I wish I could see you as a victim here, but you are not. I know you are smart; you chose to support this insurgency with your eyes wide open.
Now, I shall sit back and enjoy your pain.”
It just gets better every time.
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL.
Posted by: phx8 at August 21, 2018 9:48 PM
Keep laughing phx8, you are going to have mud in your face again. Manafort is a non issue. Cohen and the Campaign finance issue is laughable. I remember when Edwards was brought up on campaign finance violations and was never convicted because of a hung jury and was never tried again. If I were you I would wait and see what happens because getting all giddy now just might blow up in your face. Mueller is desperate now and will f××× up.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 21, 2018 10:23 PM
The convictions of Manafort and Cohen did not come from the Mueller team. They came from the SDNY.Posted by: phx8 at August 21, 2018 10:57 PM
Phx8, Mueller handed the cases over to the SDNY. Mueller’s team did all the leg work but was out of the scope of Russian collusion and obstruction of justice. I see a little bit of a double standard though. Obama had a little over 2 million in campaign violations yet was fined a little over $300,000. Cohen gets jail time and you liberals want Trump impeached. SMH SMH AND SMH.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 21, 2018 11:42 PM
Just to be clear, Michael Cohen pleaded under oath, and knowing the penalties for perjury, that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women “for the principal purpose of influencing an election.” Counts 7 and 8. Felonies. Documentation included tapes, computer records, witnesses, and more.
Almost lost in the hoopla, Republican Congressman
Duncan Hunter and his wife have been indicted on a raft of charges tonight too.
We’re still waiting on an additional half dozen Congressmen who engaged in insider trading, like GOP Congressman Collins, who has already been indicted. One of the likely suspects is Price, the former head of HHS.
Lock ‘em up!
Oh, and let’s not forget GOP Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, or the Congressman who asked the Russians for information on his political opponent (probably Maetz from FL). which comes from the case of Marina Butina, the Russian spy who successfully infiltrated the GOP and NRA.
Or people we already know lied to Congress or the FBI,
including Roger Stone, Donald Trump Jr., and more.
Lock ‘em up!
Of course, unlike Trump supporters, we’ll observe the rule of law. No one will be charged without probably cause. No one will be locked up until they are found guilty, or present a flight risk while awaiting trial.
But wait. It’s just too good. I can’t resist:
“The next several weeks will be tough for you. I think Americans will learn some very hard truths about what happened in the previous administration and how we purposely have been misled by powerful leaders and the news media. I wish I could see you as a victim here, but you are not. I know you are smart; you chose to support this insurgency with your eyes wide open.
Now, I shall sit back and enjoy your pain.”
Lordy, that’s funny.
KAP,
That last comment is just about the weakest, saddest example of ‘whataboutism’ I have ever seen.
Maybe you should float a conspiracy about Mueller being a Muslim. Sure. Why not. Q!!!Posted by: phx8 at August 21, 2018 11:56 PM
News Flash phx8, it is not a violation of campaign finance laws to pay hush money out of your own pocket. Nor is it influencing an election. The former FEC chief even stated the payoffs were NOT a violation. Cohen pleaded guilty to something that isn’t even a crime. Lanny Davis steered Cohen wrong.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 22, 2018 12:07 AM
By the way phx8 I suggest you clean up your own yard before you B×××H about other people’s yards. Your democrats ain’t no angels either.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 22, 2018 12:12 AM
“Cohen pleaded guilty to something that isn’t even a crime. Lanny Davis steered Cohen wrong.”
Obviously Lanny Davis was a Muslim. But what about Hillary? What about Obama?
That is so preposterous. I’ll bet you’ve been listening to Hannity.
“… it is not a violation of campaign finance laws to pay hush money out of your own pocket.”
Uh, yeah. It is. That is why Cohen’s plea for counts 7 & 8 ended with the phrase “for the principal purpose of influencing an election.” It was an unlawful campaign contribution. That is why Cohen identified a candidate- Trump- as coordinating and directing the payments. That is why Trump lied about it to the American people. That is why Trump and Cohen tried to hide it with a shell company and another entity, the parent company of The National Enquirer. It’s illegal to do that and not declare it. It changed the outcome of the election. If Trump had publicly declared the hush money payoffs to the p*rn star and the playmate in the month before the election, he would not be president today.Posted by: phx8 at August 22, 2018 1:04 AM
Phx8, maybe your a Muslim I don’t know and really don’t give a F××k what your religion or anyone else’s religion is. So lets stop with the BULLS××T. It is not a crime to pay hush money and it is not influencing an election. If that were true then TV advertising would be influencing an election or paying off old debts during a campaign to keep the debt collectors from calling you a dead beat. You are going to have all this blow up in your face. Google campaign finance law you may learn something.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 22, 2018 1:29 AM
