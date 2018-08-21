Third Party & Independents Archives

Why Waste Time Caring About Russian . . .

I could care less about Russian meddling, cyberattacks, propaganda, and so on …Such a waste of time, words and speech, IMO.



Let/s see . . . when is the last time you read something about a new superfast computer chip produced by the Soviets? I can see them all hovered around an old dell computer running Windows Vista trying to hack into some US entity.

I recall that they 'broke' into the DNC computer/server system by John Podesta giving them his password thru a fishing string. How many Americans do you think are that dumb/ignorant/stupid and so on . . . A handful of dim's and that's about it.

Does anyone believe Putin sits down for an internet session using a soviet digital device? I imagine him using some device with cyrillic characters taped on the keys.

As for soviet propaganda most people can think for themselves. For those who can't do that then they can watch FOX news and be leary of Pocahontas/Chelsa/Bernie Sanders and so on . . .

Fearing russian interference/meddling/cyberattacks is synonymous with a flea crawling up an elephants leg with rape on it's mind, and so on . . .

Lastly, do note that it didn't take Trump long to evict the last known Nazi from our shores.