Third Party & Independents Archives

Is Trump's Revoking of Brennan's Security Clearance Petty?

Let’s start at the end of the article in The Hill on the revoking of John Brennan’s security clearance. Here’s how Brett Samuels and Morgan Chalfant conclude their piece:



“Multiple former officials have said that the dossier — which contains salacious allegations about Trump’s links to Moscow, many of which have not been proven — did not generate the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the election or provide a basis for the intelligence community assessment.”

Critics of the intelligence communities handling of the probes and their origin have never claimed that the Steele Dossier was the reason why the FBI started their investigation. The dossier came months after the FBI had begun looking into the Trump campaign around March or even February of 2016. Here's Lee Smith who has done incredible investigative work on this area, writing in Tablet Magazine:

"The second line of evidence reframing the Trump Tower meeting -- after the Ohr-Steele-Simpson correspondence - was first reported in June by RealClearInvestigations. It shows that, starting in March 2016, FBI confidential sources and other figures associated with Western intelligence services and the Clinton campaign approached the Trump team promising damaging information on Clinton. The Trump Tower meeting appears to have been the most successful of these approaches, since it was the one instance where the Trump campaign signaled it was willing to receive incriminating information on its opponent."

That would be people like Stefan Halper and Joseph Mifsud who moved easily between the academic and intelligence worlds and who had seemed to be trying to coax Trump aides like Carter Page, and George Papadopoulos into saying something about "dirt" that they theoretically had on Hillary Clinton. This is starting to look more and more like an entrapment scheme on the part of the intel community.

So, the investigation in fact started well before Steele joined the effort around late June or July in the summer of 2016.

If people like Lee Smith, Chuck Ross, and Andrew McCarthy are right, then would a conspiracy involving senior people at the FBI, Justice, and other Intel agencies be reason enough to revoke Brennan's security clearance on national security grounds? Cleraly yes, but should President Trump also realize that it's a political game in the end, and for now, he seems to be holding his own in that game as more people have doubts about Mueller's probe, so that the move to revoke their clearance would look vengeful and petty?

Because if Smith, Ross, and McCarthy and others are right, then John Brennan (who may have been one of the ones who actually helped set the bureaucratic wheels in motion) and perhaps Comey and Clapper as well as Rice, Yates and who knows who else, are all guilty of conspiring to disrupt a political campaign for partisan ends. I can't say that that rises to the strict level of treason, but the fact that they seemed to have collaborated with Russians to try and achieve this means that they could be subject to penalties and perhaps severe ones.

So revoking John Brennan's security clearance - seen in that light - is rather petty. But that's because Brennan may end up being charged with actually committing a crime. But right now, with visions of a Democrat House in everyone's mind, that might seem rather ridiculous. But if Congress can keep doing it's work, and if enough information gets released before the midterms, it might be too late to put the genie back in the bottle.