Third Party & Independents Archives

Is Trump's Revoking of Brennan's Security Clearance Petty?
Let’s start at the end of the article in The Hill on the revoking of John Brennan’s security clearance. Here’s how Brett Samuels and Morgan Chalfant conclude their piece:
“Multiple former officials have said that the dossier — which contains salacious allegations about Trump’s links to Moscow, many of which have not been proven — did not generate the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the election or provide a basis for the intelligence community assessment.”
Critics of the intelligence communities handling of the probes and their origin have never claimed that the Steele Dossier was the reason why the FBI started their investigation. The dossier came months after the FBI had begun looking into the Trump campaign around March or even February of 2016. Here's Lee Smith who has done incredible investigative work on this area, writing in Tablet Magazine:
"The second line of evidence reframing the Trump Tower meeting -- after the Ohr-Steele-Simpson correspondence - was first reported in June by RealClearInvestigations. It shows that, starting in March 2016, FBI confidential sources and other figures associated with Western intelligence services and the Clinton campaign approached the Trump team promising damaging information on Clinton. The Trump Tower meeting appears to have been the most successful of these approaches, since it was the one instance where the Trump campaign signaled it was willing to receive incriminating information on its opponent."
That would be people like Stefan Halper and Joseph Mifsud who moved easily between the academic and intelligence worlds and who had seemed to be trying to coax Trump aides like Carter Page, and George Papadopoulos into saying something about "dirt" that they theoretically had on Hillary Clinton. This is starting to look more and more like an entrapment scheme on the part of the intel community.
So, the investigation in fact started well before Steele joined the effort around late June or July in the summer of 2016.
If people like Lee Smith, Chuck Ross, and Andrew McCarthy are right, then would a conspiracy involving senior people at the FBI, Justice, and other Intel agencies be reason enough to revoke Brennan's security clearance on national security grounds? Cleraly yes, but should President Trump also realize that it's a political game in the end, and for now, he seems to be holding his own in that game as more people have doubts about Mueller's probe, so that the move to revoke their clearance would look vengeful and petty?
Because if Smith, Ross, and McCarthy and others are right, then John Brennan (who may have been one of the ones who actually helped set the bureaucratic wheels in motion) and perhaps Comey and Clapper as well as Rice, Yates and who knows who else, are all guilty of conspiring to disrupt a political campaign for partisan ends. I can't say that that rises to the strict level of treason, but the fact that they seemed to have collaborated with Russians to try and achieve this means that they could be subject to penalties and perhaps severe ones.
So revoking John Brennan's security clearance - seen in that light - is rather petty. But that's because Brennan may end up being charged with actually committing a crime. But right now, with visions of a Democrat House in everyone's mind, that might seem rather ridiculous. But if Congress can keep doing it's work, and if enough information gets released before the midterms, it might be too late to put the genie back in the bottle.Posted by AllardK at August 20, 2018 2:31 PM
A retired head of a top level US govt agency got on msm and called a sitting US President ‘treasonous’, with no amplifying information to back up his words.
No President should tolerate this.
Brennan’s clearance should have been pulled.
It’s not a petty issue, IMO. And, Brennan doesn’t think it;s a petty issue either as he says he will sue the gov’t to have his clearance reinstated.
Some 175 gov’t emps don’t think it’s a petty issue as they have signed their names to a protest against pulling clearances from retired persons. Understandable, as holding a clearance post retirement is a major ‘resume enhancement’.
Retention of clearances post retirement is a longtime courtesy afforded gov’t emps as it facilitates finding employment with other entities that require their personnel hold a security clearance.
I do hope Brennan will sue as he said he would. I would like for the President to pull the clearances for those DOJ/FBI personnel on his list, plus others coming later.
If you abuse it, you lose it. Otherwise, keep the courtesy going for those who can abide by the ”rules”. “Act outside the gov’t as you did while working for the gov’t”.
dim’s seem to have a real problem with rules, laws and so on … get rid of ICE, open borders/immigration, sanctuary cities, call the President treasonous, and so on …Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 20, 2018 4:35 PM
Roy nailed it writing the problem “dim’s” have with rules and laws.
Sanctuary cities and states are a clear warning that law and order mean nothing to them. Democrats can not be trusted to abide by the rules. Thus, we see efforts by the Left to discard the Constitution and our cherished Bill of Rights. The Left is lifting its voice for abolishing immigration laws and to destroy border security.
The Left promotes lawlessness by abusing law officers at every opportunity. They even promote abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Posted by: Royal Flush at August 20, 2018 4:51 PM
Let’s look at the sources of this particular conspiracy theory (CT):
Andrew McCarthy promoted the false CT that Bill Ayers from the Weather Underground wrote Obama’s autobiography, “Dreams from my Father.” Nice.
Lee Smith is pretty much an unknown. He is a champion of a CT that Hillary Clinton and others tricked the Trump campaign and the Russians into meeting in Trump Tower. Don’t ask me to explain. It is really far fetched and requires a person to ignore… well, pretty much everything about the meeting, the preliminary meeting, the e-mails between Donald Trump Jr. and Goldman, and so on. Laura Ingraham, the FOX host and a queen of CTs, gave him a megaphone for this doozy.
Chuck Ross is trying to make a go of being a legitimate reporter after taking a lot of heat for writing some really racist stuff about blacks on a blog. It was bad. Look it up if you want. He is currently trying to figure out what happened with Papadopoulos. The CT angle seems to be that someone was… oh, never mind. I can’t make heads or tails of it.
The idea of this article- it is incoherent, so I’m interpreting- seems to be that there was a conspiracy to… This is really hard to explain… trick the Trump campaign into working with the Russians, and therefore the conspirators- Hillary Clinton, Comey & the FBI, Brennan & the CIA, and anyone who is not a Trump supporter and has ever had a security clearance- committed crimes.
Posted by: phx8 at August 20, 2018 5:06 PM
Newt Gingrich sums it up nicely. Time for Mueller to shit or get off the pot.
“Mueller’s fatal mistake was revealed Saturday in The New York Times story titled, “White House Counsel, Don McGahn, Has Cooperated Extensively in Mueller Inquiry.” Michael Schmidt and Maggie Haberman reported that there were at least 30 hours of interviews between the Mueller team and the White House Counsel.
Don McGahn asserted throughout the interviews that “he never saw Mr. Trump go beyond his legal authorities.”
McGahn’s cooperation is historically unique because President Trump waived both executive privilege and attorney-client privilege. President Trump was so confident of his innocence that he waived both of these protections to allow the Special Counsel to thoroughly question the White House attorney.”
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/08/20/newt-gingrich-muellers-fatal-mistake.htmlPosted by: Royal Flush at August 20, 2018 6:16 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.