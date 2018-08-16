Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump, A Great Populist President In Action
This President Trump is about as close to the type of President I’ve dreamed about for 50 years. Much of his ability to be presidential comes from the fact that he is super rich and doesn’t have to worry about life beyond 2024.
Here is a President who is actually acting to get gangs out of the country, changed immigration laws to cut down on muslim terrorist entering the country, has plans to build a secure wall on the southern border, put the brakes on NK and Iran, working on fair trade deals for the US, and so many other positive, desirable irons in the fire.
Recently, he pulled the tickets of the ex-CIA director and I believe he will do the same for another dozen or so individuals who have used their positions to weaponize govt and attack a presidential candidate and a sitting president. This is such a minor thing but, it is such a right thing to do. No President should tolerate such behavior from ex=gov't emps.
We've had a cowardly, worthless congress/senate forever and the President gets little support from them, the tea party folks are supportive. So, it's so good, enjoyable, satisfying, to watch this President, day after day, and so efficiently, working to correct so many wrongs. Trumps supporters were totally, completely fed up with gov't and now we are 'living the good life', life is good again. We are winning again, and so on . . .
He will go down in history as one of the best Presidents in our history, IMO. Clapper will be next, IMO.
For the past 15+ years, the democrats and their activist judges and media have colluded to force their political correctness and social justice nonsense onto the whole country. Average Americans concerned about their individual rights, their country and their culture, were told that their long held views and beliefs now made them bigots, racists, sexists, xenophobes etc… and were told to sit down and shut up.
Now, they have a president who isn’t bowing down to the political correctness and social justice nonsense. Now, they are being targeted and attacked for still holding onto those long held views and beliefs, and now they finally have a President who supports them.Posted by: kctim at August 17, 2018 9:27 AM
Right kctim. A good example is this crazi judge in Az, I believe, that gave the Muslim group planning havoc in the desert a $20k bond before they go to court. The bond is payable only if the defendants don’t show up for court.
Another one; on Obama’s watch an ISIS/Alqueda guy applied for entry to US and was approved. Instead, he spent some time in Iraq, killed a policeman and then came to the US. Trump has tightened up entry rules by Muslims in the ME requiring some vetting of those wanting to come in.
More good stuff; Jeff Sessions has been given orders to speed up deportation of those here illegally. Some 600k on their books to deal with but, now they are going to be fast tracked.
Also; Sessions is working with Mexico to take out the drug cartels. How long have we been waiting on that? Cover yore eyes dims, going to be some blood on the ground pdq.
I mean, for a populist/centrist I don’t see how it could get any better than this. Wait, it can. When the dims start going on trial for their crimes against the Constitution, that may be the highlight of this Presidency. Would seem that if Manaport can get 300 years Hillary cud do a century, no sweat.
Full Speed ahead Mr. President. . .Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 17, 2018 2:11 PM
Let me join the hallelujah chorus on President Trump. He may be considered a bull in a china shop by some, but he is breaking all the right stuff.
I read this morning that he has had 28 federal circuit court judges approved and sitting on the bench. That is nearly one out of seven of all circuit court judges. I believe that President Trump has set the record in successful judicial appointments.
Consumer confidence is at a great level and it is sure to affect the midterm elections.
A new and more fair trade agreement is close to being signed by us and Mexico. Trudeau appears unwilling to participate. I believe he will change his infantile mind.
Chinese trade reps are back in Washington looking to make a deal. The Chinese economy is taking a huge hit and Premier Xi Jinping is getting nervous as his politburo is questioning the wisdom of a trade war with the USA.
The GOOD NEWS just keeps coming.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 17, 2018 2:35 PM
I find it interesting that we have not seen a post or comment by our Liberal Pals lately. Can we assume they have been converted to the “right”?
Naw…not possible.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 17, 2018 2:38 PM
Just imagine the outrage if any Republican candidate pulled this stunt.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Banned the Media From Her Latest Town Hall Event
https://www.mediaite.com/online/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-banned-the-media-from-her-latest-town-hall-event/Posted by: Royal Flush at August 17, 2018 2:49 PM
It’s been a little rough for them lately:
Hillary apparently paid a foreigner for opp research
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Omarosa
Cuomo saying America was never great
Another Cuomo excusing and defending violence against those who disagree
Manafort trial a bust
Elections pretty typical
antifa attacking police and media
“No border, no wall, no USA at all!”
#CancelWhitePeople
Their ‘white supremacy’ and ‘nazi’ talking-points were proven to be nothing but nonsense
Guess they are waiting for Maddow to release exhibit #503, LOLPosted by: kctim at August 17, 2018 3:01 PM
Actually, I’m waiting for a conservative to post something that isn’t just batsh*t crazy.
First, re globalism: the globe doesn’t go away just because you close your eyes.
The other signatories to the Iran deal are all continuing to observe the agreement, including Iran. The Iranians are allowing inspectors in, the centrifuges are shut down, and everyone is ignoring US calls for harsh sanctions.
The North Koreans are continuing to develop their missiles. Nothing changed.
Over 500 children are still separated from their parents at the border. That is simply incredible.
“Here is a President who is actually acting to get gangs out of the country…”
Nothing has changed. That is delusional.
“… changed immigration laws to cut down on muslim terrorist entering the country…”
WTF! That is certifiably nuts.
“… has plans to build a secure wall on the southern border…”
Uh huh. And people in jail have plans to get out. Wish in one hand and cr*p in another and see which fills up first.
Revoking the security clearance of the man who headed the operation to get Bin-Laden has resulted in 13 previous CIA Directors and head of the DNI- everyone for the past 20 years- to denounce Trump. The statement by the head of the Seal team, Admiral McRaven, is especially damning.
“Former CIA director John Brennan, whose security clearance you revoked on Wednesday, is one of the finest public servants I have ever known. Few Americans have done more to protect this country than John. He is a man of unparalleled integrity, whose honesty and character have never been in question, except by those who don’t know him.
Therefore, I would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency.
Like most Americans, I had hoped that when you became president, you would rise to the occasion and become the leader this great nation needs.
A good leader tries to embody the best qualities of his or her organization. A good leader sets the example for others to follow. A good leader always puts the welfare of others before himself or herself.
Your leadership, however, has shown little of these qualities. Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation.”
That isn’t just ‘some guy.’ He oversaw the SEAL raid that killed Bin-Laden. The hostility of the Intelligence Community towards Trump is nearly universal. And remember, these are people who took an oath and put their lives on the line.
Meanwhile, several hundred newspapers ran editorials yesterday denouncing Trump’s attacks on the Freedom of the Press. As it turns out, a recent poll shows 51% of Republicans say the free press is the “enemy of the people.”
There are NO new trade deals. TPP continues among 10 countries without US participation. The rest of the world signed onto the Paris Climate Accord without the US. The rest of the globe didn’t go away just because you shut your eyes.
Is the Manafort trial a bust? Really? Because I’m pretty sure the jury is still deliberating. They are dealing with 18 counts and a mountain of supporting documents. It could be days, and I wouldn’t blame them. That’s a complicated case, and the criteria is not ‘probably.’ The jurors need to be certain beyond a reasonable doubt. That deserves deliberation.Posted by: phx8 at August 17, 2018 4:58 PM
Maybe they’ve just laid their cards on the table and they are in a holding pattern until the election.
Maybe they realize their talking points are getting boring from overuse.
Maybe the only option they feel is left to them is violence.
Maybe they realized all of their grievances are imaginary.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 17, 2018 5:10 PM
“Is the Manafort trial a bust?”
Who is saying that phx8? You’re the only one that has found a link between Manafort, the Russians, and the Trump campaign. So sorry fella, the prosecution never mentioned your fanciful conspiracy theories involving Trump and the Russians.
phx8 obviously has no clue of what we conservatives mean by “globalism”. Will someone who cares to take the time, explain it to him.
Please read the CIA published conditions for keeping a security clearance after leaving the service phx8. Then, we can talk about Brennan.
The remainder of phx8’s contentions are merely his musings. No facts, no sources; just “wish it were true” ramblings.
Thanks for the link Weary. Very interesting.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 17, 2018 5:51 PM
For a over a year and a half phx8 and others have ranted about Trump and to this day have absolutely NOTHING, except a ten year old case of Tax evasion by his former campaign manager and Flynn lying to the FBI. All of which have nothing to do with the Trump presidency. As far as Brennan is concerned IMO I think all civil servants and retired military that have security clearances upon leaving their respective services have no more security clearances. If need be they can be reinstated for short periods as needed but only for good reason.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 17, 2018 6:22 PM
Rich, I agree with your comment about security clearances. It seems that former “spooks” have some kind of fraternity. It’s a very “clubby”, “chummy” elite membership.
We thank those who served honorably for their service. Retire with dignity. You no longer need a security clearance. If your nation needs you again, your clearance for your expertise will be issued.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 17, 2018 6:33 PM
Perhaps we should also put down canine units when they, or their owners, retire. They have the ability to search without the checks of a LEO. They are tools, and when you are done with a tool you put it down.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 17, 2018 6:58 PM
Some 60 ex-officios signed on to support retention of clearances. A security clearance has value even in a retired status. CNN/fake news will pay more for a cleared speaker than a non-cleared speaker. Also, in looking for employment after retirement the clearance is a big plus for some companies where clearances are generally required.
It is believed that the ‘deplorables’ put more credence in a speaker with a clearance.
I am hopeful Trump will pull the tickets of a couple of dozen conspirators over the next six months. This will do much to keep his base close.
Everyone on FOX is incredulous that an investigation into the Obama/Hillary conspiracy has not been initiated. Maybe there is a good reason to hold off until after midterms. Maybe they are waiting on Ohr to testify 28 August. Maybe it is a good idea to wait until Mueller is done. Trump has authorized the declassification of the competing memos surrounding the FISA fraud. Any investigation should start with Obama, IMO.
Would be nice to have inside information. wait….wait….wait… and so on …
Maybe they are hoping the pressure will bring one or more conspirators to fully confess, trying to save their arses …Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 17, 2018 9:59 PM
With Obama’s foreign policy record there’s no reason why Brennan should be recognized as a competent expert.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 17, 2018 10:08 PM
Roy, a security clearance may be a big plus when looking for a job but a government sanctioned clearance should stop after government service. If the civilian employer wants you to have a clearance then they should do their own background checking.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 17, 2018 11:09 PM
RF & kctim & KAP,
Apparently you are unaware this Manafort trial is only the first one. He will next be tried in a separate court, the D.C. court, for conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements, failing to register as a foreign agent, money laundering, and witness tampering. The Mueller investigation reportedly has 1000 pieces of evidence to introduce in court.
Have fun with that.
How can you guys be so uninformed? Who is misleading you?
WW,
“With Obama’s foreign policy record there’s no reason why Brennan should be recognized as a competent expert.”
Such a broad statement should be easy to support with one example. Can you name one?
Here’s a funny line from our resident WB Russian:
“Everyone on FOX is incredulous that an investigation into the Obama/Hillary conspiracy has not been initiated.”
Gee. I can’t imagine why there is no investigation. Gosh. That’s a real poser. LOL.
All,
Trump’s withdrawal of security clearances is intended to punish Brennan and others for exercising their freedom of speech. It has nothing whatsoever to do with security.
Posted by: phx8 at August 18, 2018 10:45 AM
He can speak without a security clearance.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 18, 2018 10:54 AM
phx8 all that crap that Manafort is in court for and will be in D.C. all has NOTHING to do with Trump. Also explain to us how taking someone’s security clearance away will infringe on his/her 1st amendment rights? Like I stated before phx8 all civil and retired military who leave government services should NOT retain their clearances. If they need a clearance in civilian life to do a job the civilian employer should be responsible for the cost of the background check and maintaining the clearances.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 18, 2018 11:31 AM
Such a broad statement should be easy to support with one example. Can you name one?
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/08/john_brennan_give_it_a_rest_already.html
April 15, 2013, Boston: Multiple bombs explode near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people, including an eight-year-old boy.
December 2, 2015, San Bernardino, California: Fourteen people are killed and more than 20 wounded when two jihadists open fire at a holiday party at the Inland Regional Center.
June 12, 2016, Orlando, Florida: A mass shooting by an Islamic extremist at an Orlando nightclub leaves 50 people dead, including the gunman, and more than 50 injured.
I’ll give yo a few, phx8. They seem to be really easy to find.
Posted by: Weary Willie at August 18, 2018 12:19 PM
WW,
Those are not examples of foreign policy. I do not consider them failures on the part of the Obama administration, nor do I consider terrorist attacks on American soil under Bush to be failures by that administration. The responsibility for attacks rests first and foremost on the attackers, and that includes the white, Christian, gun-owning males who launch the vast, vast majority of attacks and mass murders in the United States. It is literally impossible to stop every attack, but on the whole, I think the IC has done a good job over the past decade or more.
So can you cite an example of a foreign policy failure?
Let me help. IMO, the biggest IC failure under Obama was not anticipating the Iraqi Sunnis would change sides when ISIS invaded. Even that comes with all kinds of caveats; after all, it took years of horrendous decisions under Bush to alienate the Iraqi Sunnis to that extent. We should have recognized the danger. Unfortunately, sometimes, the bad guys succeed.
KAP,
“… all that… Manafort is in court for and will be in D.C. all has NOTHING to do with Trump.”
He was Trump’s Campaign Manager. Gates was Trump’s Deputy Campaign Manager. Manafort was laundering money right into 2017. He owed a Russian oligarch $17 million and offered private briefings.
The Manafort defense lawyers and the judge asked whether the Mueller prosecutors were justified in pursuing Manafort, since they were tasked with investigating Russian interference with the election and working with the Trump campaign. The judge held a closed hearing and stated the prosecution by the Mueller team was justified. Remember, Manafort was in the Trump Tower meeting and the recently revealed meeting prior to it. The prosecution wants Manafort to flip. Trump has been frantically waving semaphore flags for Manafort not to talk.
Btw, The Mueller team is asking that Papadopoulos be given 6 months jail time for lying to the FBI and impeding the investigation. Interesting read.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/08/17/politics/papadopoulos-jail-time-special-counsel/index.html
The story has been buried by all the ridiculous things happening with Omarosa, etc, but it should have received a lot more attention.
And yes, Brennan can speak without a security clearance. Nevertheless, losing it could intimidate him and others in the IC. Over 70 IC professionals have signed the letter supporting Brennan and condemning Trump.
Gee. What a coincidence. All the people & institutions involved in the investigation of Russian interference in 2016 & Trump campaign cooperation keep coming under attack by Trump- the IC, the free press, the courts. Why, it’s almost as if Trump had something to hide.Posted by: phx8 at August 18, 2018 1:11 PM
phx8, All that BS that Manafort did was years before he was campaign manager and Papadopoulos lying to the FBI is his problem not Trump’s. You, phx8 are grasping at straws hoping to find the needle in the hay stack. Like I said about the Brennan thing and by the way that dumb a$$ voted for a communist back in 1972 and by the way he has been know to practice the Muslim faith, has no need for a security clearance being a talking head for the liberal media of MSNBC and CNN. Like I said security clearances should be striped when leaving government service. They have no need for them in civilian life.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 18, 2018 1:26 PM
KAP,
“… All that BS that Manafort did was years before he was campaign manager…”
No. That is simply wrong. In January 2017 took a $7 million loan on a NYC property he purchases four years earlier for $3 million. He did the loan through a small Chicago bank, lied on his loan forms, and promised the owner of the bank, Stephen Calk, a position in the Trump administration, such as Secretary of the Army. Calk actually called Army headquarters because he thought he needed briefings in order to be up to speed as soon as he started.
“… Papadopoulos lying to the FBI is his problem not Trump’s.”
Except that Papadopoulos lied about the date the Trump campaign began working with the Russians. I think he poses a very big problem for Trump.
No matter how much you deny it, the fact is, Trump was the head of the Trump campaign, and those were his people. It was a small campaign staff, and they were there with his approval. He owns it. He is responsible.
“… and by the way he has been know to practice the Muslim faith…”
Prove it. You won’t because you can’t. There is NO evidence for that. And by the way, being a Muslim is not a bar to holding any government office. Never has been. Never will be.Posted by: phx8 at August 18, 2018 2:29 PM
“How can you guys be so uninformed? Who is misleading you?”
Why would phx8 continue to claim links between the charges against Manafort and the Trump campaign? I challenge him to find those legal charges or simply shut down these continuing lies.
More nonsense from phx8…
security clearances equal freedom of speech
Facts please. Does phx8 claim that freedom of speech includes publicizing knowledge gained from a security clearance?Posted by: Royal Flush at August 18, 2018 2:50 PM
phx8, maybe being a Muslim shouldn’t raise flags but voting for a communist in 1972 should. A simple google search shows he dabbled in the Muslim religion, phx8. Please explain how Manafort getting a loan and lying on the loan forms and making a promise that was never carried out apply to Russian collusion and Trump. Papadopoulos may have lied about talking to a professor while drinking heavily about the Russians having dirt on Hilda beast and Trumps son meeting with a Russian lawyer that was a plant and proved to be a dud is NOT working with the Russians. You are grasping at straws phx8, after more then a year and a half there is NOTHING connecting Russia with Trump. There is more proof that Hillary colluded with them then there is with Trump.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 18, 2018 3:01 PM
“treasonous” president is “wholly in the pocket of Putin” and has “exceed[ed] the threshold of ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’”
Does this sound like anything a current CIA member would say or write phx8? CIA rules state that retired CIA members holding a security clearance must act the same as current members. Is he revealing knowledge gained from his security clearance? If so, that is a violation. If not, he is just lying, or passing off bullshit as legitimate using his security clearance for believably.
In 2015, over 50 intelligence analysts complained that their reports on ISIS and al-Qaeda were being altered by senior officials in order to support misleading Obama-administration storylines.
The New York Times reported, CIA officials were involved in spying on the Senate Intelligence committee staff. An inspector-general probe established that the hacking had, in fact, occurred.
One would have to be a complete dunce to not see Brennan’s hand in these abuses by the CIA.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 18, 2018 3:15 PM
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/cia-director-john-brennan-muslim/
Careful, KAP. Your Google search is tailored to provide you with the results you are most likely to want, based on your search history. Apparently your search is directing you to conspiracy sites. When RF & kctim do searches, at least once their top result has been an article from the Russian propaganda outlet, Russia Today, which they then used to attack Obama’s policy in Russia. RF even linked it.
RF,
No one is accusing Brennan of revealing classified information.
There was an investigation, as reported by the NYT. By the way, the analysts were with the DIA, and the reports were allegedly manipulated by CentCom, not Brennan or the CIA. If there was any proof to this allegation it was never made public.
Incidentally, the whole withdrawal of Brennan’s clearance was clearly intended to be a distraction. It was decided on July 26th, but released now because things are going so badly with Omarosa Newman.
She should never have been allowed into the White House. Trump was desperate for a black person, and she was one of the very few willing to work there. (Currently there are no blacks in the West Wing). Omarosa is a proven liar. She supposedly has over 200 tapes and even videos, so as horrible as it is, she is not likely to away anytime soon. Omarosa is vile, tawdry, and vindictive, and she lies a lot, just like Trump. But incredibly, she has tapes. Meanwhile, we see every day examples of just how mentally and temperamentally unfit Trump is for the presidency.Posted by: phx8 at August 18, 2018 4:45 PM
“When RF & kctim do searches, at least once their top result has been an article from the Russian propaganda outlet, Russia Today, which they then used to attack Obama’s policy in Russia. RF even linked it.”
That’s correct phx8. I challenged you to find the quotes in the article to be false. We never heard back. We really don’t care that most of your links come from liberal political locations. As long as they are accurate, who cares about the source.
“Trump was desperate for a black person, and she was one of the very few willing to work there.”
Prove it bigshot.
I could easily write that Obama had difficulty finding intelligent and honest people to work in his administration.
I couldn’t prove that either.
We see every day evidence of public approval of President Trump’s economic policy. Despite the pronouncements from many on the Left, including Obama, this president has brought back manufacturing jobs to our soil. He has produced policies resulting in black and Hispanic unemployment being at historic lows.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 18, 2018 5:17 PM
No phx8 my google search didn’t lead me to sites that I want and not conspiracy sites. The sites I found showed that he might be but is unproven that he is. He was Bureau Chief in Saudi Arabia where he MIGHT have converted to Wahabi Muslim. We may never know if he is or not unless he slips up. As far as Omarosa is concerned I think the W. H. is looking at legal action against her and using the Democrat play book of DISTRACTION.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 18, 2018 5:17 PM
“No one is accusing Brennan of revealing classified information.”
I am phx8.
Brennan wrote; “treasonous” president is “wholly in the pocket of Putin” and has “exceed[ed] the threshold of ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’”
How could he know this phx8, if not for his clearance?Posted by: Royal Flush at August 18, 2018 5:23 PM
KAP,
Is Brennan a secret Muslim?
“He was Bureau Chief in Saudi Arabia where he MIGHT have converted to Wahabi Muslim. We may never know if he is or not unless he slips up.”
You have got to be kidding! Why would you even entertain something so far fetched?
Is the WH looking at legal action against Omarosa? Good luck. NDAs for government employees are unlikely to hold up in a court of law. All Omarosa has to do is claim whistleblower status and no one can touch her.
RF,
If, due to his security clearance, Brennan knows for a fact that Trump is a traitor and wholly in the pocket of Putin, it seems to me that is a LOT bigger problem than Brennan revealing classified information.
Brennan says he uses publicly available information. Remember, the Dossier is public, and so is the IC report produced in January 2017. Trump is treason. It is glaringly obvious.
Posted by: phx8 at August 18, 2018 5:43 PM
Phx8 why would I entertain a far fetched idea? The same question can be asked of you and your wild accusations. As far as legal action against Omarosa goes recording conversations in the situation room is kinda ILLEGAL. In fact I think recording anything in the W. H. Is Illegal.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 18, 2018 6:01 PM
Brennan took the Steel Dossier to Harry Reid so Reid could leak it out to the public so we would know there are ‘russians’ in the Trump campaign.
Brennan would have, had to, run this FISA thing thru the WH before going to Reid with it.
Any investigation henceforth has to start with Obama.Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 18, 2018 6:09 PM
And, please, don’t anybody come here on WB and say that Brennan didn’t know the Steel Dossier was a bunch of lies. Give the CIA man SOME credit, please .. .Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 18, 2018 6:14 PM
The Steele Dossier went to the FBI because it was a counterintelligence matter, not the CIA. There were repeated warnings by the Obama administration about the interference of the Russians in the campaign, but the Dossier was not made public until after the election, when David Corn published it in Buzzfeed.
Steele briefed the major MSM outlets on the Dossier, but none would run the story because they could not confirm it. The Dossier was raw, unconfirmed intelligence.
Since then, some of it has been corroborated, especially with regard to Carter Page. Some remains unproven. None has been disproven. Steele estimates the majority of the Dossier is accurate.
Here is the letter from Harry Reid to James Comey, Director of the FBI, dated August 27 2016. Note the end of the letter. Reid is referring to Carter Page, who met with the Russians as described in this letter and in the Dossier.
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3035844-Reid-Letter-to-Comey.html
It is ironic that the Obama administration and the IC have been criticized for not doing enough about Russian interference, and also criticized for talking about it before the election.
Incidentally, no one has heard from Michael Cohen in a while. He almost certainly flipped. Cohen, along with Manafort and Page, appears prominently in the Steele Dossier.Posted by: phx8 at August 18, 2018 11:02 PM
