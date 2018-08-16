Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump, A Great Populist President In Action

This President Trump is about as close to the type of President I’ve dreamed about for 50 years. Much of his ability to be presidential comes from the fact that he is super rich and doesn’t have to worry about life beyond 2024.

Here is a President who is actually acting to get gangs out of the country, changed immigration laws to cut down on muslim terrorist entering the country, has plans to build a secure wall on the southern border, put the brakes on NK and Iran, working on fair trade deals for the US, and so many other positive, desirable irons in the fire.

Recently, he pulled the tickets of the ex-CIA director and I believe he will do the same for another dozen or so individuals who have used their positions to weaponize govt and attack a presidential candidate and a sitting president. This is such a minor thing but, it is such a right thing to do. No President should tolerate such behavior from ex=gov't emps.

We've had a cowardly, worthless congress/senate forever and the President gets little support from them, the tea party folks are supportive. So, it's so good, enjoyable, satisfying, to watch this President, day after day, and so efficiently, working to correct so many wrongs. Trumps supporters were totally, completely fed up with gov't and now we are 'living the good life', life is good again. We are winning again, and so on . . .

He will go down in history as one of the best Presidents in our history, IMO. Clapper will be next, IMO.

