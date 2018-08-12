Third Party & Independents Archives

Knock! Knock!

Who’s there?

(whisper)
It’s …



Posted by Weary_Willie at August 12, 2018 7:06 PM
Comments
Hey Weary, we also know who is NOT THERE.

Peter Strzok booted from the FBI

First step is good. Now, charge this azzhole with sedition.

Posted by: Royal Flush at August 13, 2018 5:43 PM
What crime has been committed by Assange?

Posted by: Weary Willie at August 13, 2018 6:11 PM
I was writing about Strzok.

Posted by: Royal Flush at August 13, 2018 6:32 PM
The post is about Assange.

Posted by: Weary Willie at August 13, 2018 6:39 PM
OK Weary.

Posted by: Royal Flush at August 13, 2018 6:39 PM
Do you know what crime he’s being accused of? I heard it was a $exual assault.

Posted by: Weary Willie at August 13, 2018 6:40 PM
Rape allegation in Sweden Weary.

Posted by: Royal Flush at August 13, 2018 6:46 PM
Did you know those charges were dropped?

Also:

Honours and awards

2008, The Economist New Media Award[267]
2009, Amnesty International UK Media Awards[268]
2010, TIME Person of the Year, Reader’s Choice[269]
2010, Sam Adams Award[270]
2011, Free Dacia Award[271]
2011, Sydney Peace Foundation Gold Medal[272]
2011, Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism[273]
2011, Walkley Award for Most Outstanding Contribution to Journalism[274]
2011, Voltaire Award for Free Speech[275]
2012, Big Brother Awards Hero of Privacy[276]
2013, Global Exchange Human Rights Award, People’s Choice[277]
2013, Yoko Ono Lennon Courage Award for the Arts[278]
2013, New York Festivals World’s Best TV & Films Silver World Medal[279]
2014, Union of Journalists in Kazakhstan Top Prize[280]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julian_Assange#Honours_and_awards

Posted by: Weary Willie at August 13, 2018 6:54 PM
