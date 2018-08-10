Third Party & Independents Archives

Obama Conspiracy Coming To A Head With Midterms

Cuomo, on the communist (fake) news network, 9-10pm, has to remotely control the cameras because all his staff is watching Hannity on FOX.

As the pieces have come together on the Obama conspiracy the conspirators are growing more desperate by the minit.

The plan to taint Trump with Russian meddling didn't work.

The plan to impeach him thru use of a special counsel didn't work.

Their next great hope, their last hope, is that the dims can gain control of the HoR in November. AND, Mueller has to keep the impeachment plan on the table thru the midterms.

If Mueller bails out before the midterms it's a given that Trump will remain unscathed thru the rest of his term.

If the dims take the House they can shut down the Obama conspiracy, Hillary's security breach and so on .

. .

BUT, if they don't take the House the dims are daid. The Obama admin will be subjected to trial by jury. This will culminate in the greatest conspiracy ever in US history. Likely the dim party would not survive as a viable political party beyond that.



If the dims fail to gain control of the House we will likely have to build a new prison to hold all the political/msm prisoners. Maybe call it the Hillary House or, Obama estates, and so on . . .

Going to be an election like we've never seen before, cops at every polling station and so on . . .

