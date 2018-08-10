Third Party & Independents Archives

Obama Conspiracy Coming To A Head With Midterms
Cuomo, on the communist (fake) news network, 9-10pm, has to remotely control the cameras because all his staff is watching Hannity on FOX.
As the pieces have come together on the Obama conspiracy the conspirators are growing more desperate by the minit.
The plan to taint Trump with Russian meddling didn't work.
The plan to impeach him thru use of a special counsel didn't work.
Their next great hope, their last hope, is that the dims can gain control of the HoR in November. AND, Mueller has to keep the impeachment plan on the table thru the midterms.
If Mueller bails out before the midterms it's a given that Trump will remain unscathed thru the rest of his term.
If the dims take the House they can shut down the Obama conspiracy, Hillary's security breach and so on .
. .
BUT, if they don't take the House the dims are daid. The Obama admin will be subjected to trial by jury. This will culminate in the greatest conspiracy ever in US history. Likely the dim party would not survive as a viable political party beyond that.
If the dims fail to gain control of the House we will likely have to build a new prison to hold all the political/msm prisoners. Maybe call it the Hillary House or, Obama estates, and so on . . .
Going to be an election like we've never seen before, cops at every polling station and so on . . .
QPosted by: phx8 at August 10, 2018 10:26 AM
Meh. At least it’s not the ‘Russia Russia Russia’ or ‘treason by Facebook ads’ nonsense.Posted by: kctim at August 10, 2018 10:51 AM
Roy great work of comic fiction, you have out done yourself once again. Just when I think you cannot get any farther out in conspiracy world you manage to get there.
Hannity! The Fascist News Channel! Yet you swallow it whole as if anything you say is real.
Let me ask you this, If the dems take the HoR you claim they can shut down the “Obama Conspiracy” yet the repubs now have the HoR but cannot shut down the Mueller investigation…. How does that work?
I kinda like the play on words though… Instead of “Saint Trump” you say “Taint Trump” and it seems appropriate.Posted by: j2t2 at August 11, 2018 11:34 AM
You better tell phx8.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 11, 2018 11:56 AM
It really is remarkable, the degree to which conspiracy theory has overtaken conservatism and Trump supporters. There used to be debates on WB about whether the GOP or conservatives or Democrats or liberals had changed over the years. We are WAY past that point now.
The latest entry is the Q conspiracy. We see the letter prominently displayed before the cameras at Trump rallies. It is a bizarre CT, but basically it just piggy backs onto past CTs.
Despite multiple investigations- Benghazi for four years, the e-mail investigation for two more, and countless CTs from the Clinton years (50 counts for impeachment in the
GOP House were dismissed by the special prosecutor because there was no evidence), despite all that, there have been zero indictments, never mind trials or convictions. And yet… here we are.
As for the “Obama conspiracy,” I have no idea what that even involves.
Let’s look at a few gems from this latest article:
“The plan to taint Trump with Russian meddling didn’t work.”
So, 23 now have 25 indictments from the Mueller probe, plus one more from the that caught a Russian spy, Maria Butina, in the midst of an influence campaign with the GOP and NRA. She awaits her trial with no bail. We have guilty pleas from Trump’s Deputy Campaign Manager, National Security Advisor, a Foreign Policy Advisor, and others. The Campaign Manager for Trump is in jail and awaiting the outcome of his trial.
Meanwhile, Trump refuses to do an interview with Mueller. Not exactly the action of an innocent man.
“The plan to impeach him thru use of a special counsel didn’t work.”
Past tense?
“If Mueller bails out before the midterms it’s a given that Trump will remain unscathed thru the rest of his term.”
Except the SDNY is investigating payments of hush money to a p*rn star and a playboy model. Those are illegal too.
The judge in the Trump Foundation case has already urged Trump and the state to reach a plea bargain. It is another paper case, and Trump is dead to rights. Most likely he will pay a fine and agree to being banned from serving on boards for charities.
“If the dims take the House they can shut down the Obama conspiracy, Hillary’s security breach and so on.”
What is the Obama conspiracy? Why would anything about an FBI investigation from 2016 need to be shut down in 2018?”
“The Obama admin will be subjected to trial by jury. This will culminate in the greatest conspiracy ever in US history. Likely the dim party would not survive as a viable political party beyond that.”
It’s Q, baby! Heaven only knows what the charge will be.
“… we will likely have to build a new prison to hold all the political/msm prisoners.”
Ah! Now members of the free press will be imprisoned too. Purge them! Q!!!
The thing is, conservatives made themselves vulnerable to CTs through the likes of Limbaugh, Hannity, Alex Jones, FOX, and others. It was easy enough for the Russians to insert themselves into the GOP echo chamber- pathetically easy.
And now we have Q, and an Obama conspiracy, and people hoping for members of the MSM to be imprisoned.Posted by: phx8 at August 11, 2018 4:09 PM
I can’t help you ph. Maybe just watch Hannity this Monday night. That should help you understand what is going down.Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 11, 2018 4:43 PM
j2, Trump’s enemies are not just eh dims and msm. Numerous corporations support globalism, open borders, cheap labor and so on … A good number of repubs support those corporations and are hard at work to ‘impeach Trump’.
It is a broad conspiracy and most will never be held accountable. But, a core number of people SHOULD be tried for their crimes. That is, if the Constitution means anything …Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 11, 2018 8:40 PM
The last thing the left wants is for Republicans to hold onto congress and Trump gets his own administration, not a deep state leftover administration.
When that happens, the previous investigations will be reopened and the previous liars, those held in contempt, and those who can’t remember will be more forthcoming.
Congress was stonewalled by Clapper lying, Eric Holder’s contempt of congress for withholding documents, and Hillbilly’s memory lapse without being sworn. Along with the free passes of immunity with no productive purpose handed out by the Obama administration, the cover up was performed right in front of our very noses.
Hopefully the house and senate will become Conservative, not Republican. Hopefully, 2 years from now we will have a Trump administration handling these investigations and people will start going to jail.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 11, 2018 9:35 PM
Roy do you realize Trump’s businesses hire H2B workers for jobs in housekeeping and such.
Do you realize Trump expanded the foreign worker program?
When do you hold Trump accountable?Posted by: j2t2 at August 12, 2018 12:05 PM
When you realize it was your party that made it legal for Trump to do the things you are complaining about him doing.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 12, 2018 1:35 PM
I wonder if our Liberal Pals know the political background of Jason Kessler, organizer of last year’s Charlottesville rally.
The Southern Poverty Law Center looked into his background and was astounded to discover that he had been an Obama supporter and active in the left-wing Occupy Wall Street movement.
The Left is fond of blaming Republicans and Conservatives of racial violence. Yet, the truth tells another story.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 12, 2018 4:22 PM
Why do you think they aren’t calling out these violent protestors?
It’s because the left knows they can blame the right and get away with it. At least they think they can still get away with it.
Maxine Waters and others are openly instigating against conservatives. Murphy is calling for revoking conservative’s 1st amendment rights. Even phx8 is calling for censoring the press he doesn’t like.
These are dark days for the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. If the left gain an advantage against Trump and by some long shot (cheating), win the mid terms, they will again gain control of the money. There will be no stopping them. We will have an information dissemination system that only considers the left’s point of view. That will include the shunning of conservatives in the public square. It won’t take long for them to arrest and disappear people who want to be heard.
Posted by: Weary Willie at August 12, 2018 4:37 PM
How long will it be before liberals pass a Conservative Tax. A tax for a permit to speak.
I spoke to late. We already have a tax on speech. It’s called a Permit to Assemble. We already have to ask the government for permission to assemble and speak to each other in public. Like all permissions from the government, it can also revoke that permit. That, by definition, is a violation of the first amendment.
Yet we consider it normal.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 12, 2018 4:42 PM
Weary, most of us agree that the “rights” found in our Constitution are “unalienable” as described by our Founders. However, the Left is working feverishly to deny GOD, and thus unalienable rights. They wish to replace God-given rights with government-given rights.
And…the rest is history. What governments can bestow; governments can rescind.
Scratch a Liberal and one will find hate, tyranny and deceit flowing like blood.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 12, 2018 5:11 PM
We need Reconstruction without the Civil War beforehand.
I think humor is the best medicine. We should give everyone a good dose of laughter. Whenever the left gets serious and angry, we should make them laugh. One way or another, just get that corner of their mouth to quiver with a smile, just once. Even if it immediately disappears we can still say we saw it. They are still human and we know it.
There’s a lot of good advice in the InfoWars videos (who I wouldn’t have otherwise watched except for current events) created by journalists hired by InfoWars. All they do is ask questions and when they are ID’ed by their label on the microphone as InfoWars they are physically attacked, verbally attacked, the people they are interviewing are dragged away from them by force!
People who deny InfoWars into their meetings actually BUILD A WALL of bodies to block access to the meeting. There are many videos of conservatives being denied access to public meetings by people who build a wall around access points with their bodies. They put their hands behind their heads and use their bodies to force movement. They believe when their hands aren’t used, it isn’t assault. It’s like soccer, except they’re using conservatives in lieu of footballs.
Just as the ball is moved, so is the InfoWars journalist. The ball doesn’t resist, nor can the journalist. To resist would be a threat, an injustice, a reason. No journalist should be subjected to that, but InfoWars journalists braved that environment to expose this behavior.
What did it get them?
Banned, unemployed, muzzled.
The marketplace would solve these problems if it was allowed to work.
The 14th amendment gave the government permission to choose who is offended and who is the offender. Maybe we should get both sides to discuss this conundrum. Denying the 14th amendment could be a problem is a problem. Let’s discuss it by making each other smile.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 12, 2018 6:24 PM
These are dark days for the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Is this one of them “make ‘em laugh ” posts you were talking about Weary. The irony is laughable. Trump is in the presidents office, The repubs hold a majority in the HoR and the Senate so we know the Constitution and Bill of Rights are in jeopardy. Look at what they did with the SCOTUS as an example.
But hey I have an idea to keep us at bay Weary. Use facts and reasoned opinions not propaganda and lies. Oh wait facts get in your way don’t they. Oh….I know…. learn how to tell fact from fiction.Posted by: j2t2 at August 13, 2018 10:28 AM
Infowars and journalist in the same sentence! Amazing Weary, thats funny, were it not such a serious problem today. That is like using Trump and honesty or integrity in the same sentence. Always good for a laugh but not for serious discussion.Posted by: j2t2 at August 13, 2018 12:55 PM
Does the story attack a generic enemy?
Infowars and journalist in the same sentence!
Yes, j2t2 does.
Be open to the idea that some falsehoods are sincerely held.
Trump is in the presidents office, The repubs hold a majority in the HoR and the Senate so we know the Constitution and Bill of Rights are in jeopardy.
Believe what you want, j2t2. It doesn’t make it true.
Broaden your palate.
That is like using Trump and honesty or integrity in the same sentence.
You are stuck in a rut, j2t2.
I’m going to apply this question to the InfoWars Journalist I’ve been watching lately.
Did the writer engage with anyone who disagrees?
The “writer” is under the name Millennial Millie. She engages with anyone who disagrees. If a person walks past her and comments she will stop her conversation to talk to that person. She asks questions and usually gets ridiculed for her microphone flag. No answer to her question from these people, by the way. She will go out of her way to engage anyone who disagrees, but for the most part she asks questions and solicits a response.
I never watched InfoWars. I can’t stand Jones’ voice, let alone his yelling. I’ve only started watching because he’s been ostracized from the internet community.
Just the ability for that to happen should scare the hell out of the left and the right equally.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 13, 2018 6:36 PM
