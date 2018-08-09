Third Party & Independents Archives

Nathan Gonzalez Says the Blue Wave is Dead

Forget the Blue Wave, Roll Call’s Nathan Gonzalez tells us. That metaphor has drowned itself out of useful existence. Even though it will clearly continue swelling the rhetoric of media commentators and conjuring up images of a GOP dug in on the electoral shoreline awaiting the flood of ballot results, come early November.

As the New Yorker used to say many, many years ago: Block That Metaphor!

So, what does Mr. Gonzalez have to give us as an alternative metaphor? It's actually very useful if you're a beltway journalist who works for an outfit that is wonky and detailed and never anywhere near right of center. Nathan's nifty new metahpor goes like this:

There are too many fires for the GOP to deal with at the same time.

That might be halfway too close to oh-so-cute (you even get concerns about climate change and California wild fires added in for free!) but unfortunately, Gonzalez has a valid point. Over much of this year, it has been a parade of resignations for the GOP, leavened by a few scandals like Chris Collins arrest on insider trading charges. This is not helpful in a mid-term election that is in large part all about whether you hate or love Trump. It clears out experienced members who have built up a local base and opens up the possibility of successful (or almost successful) challenges in what were firmly Republican districts. Never mind the ones that the President won by just a few percentage points.

What Gonzalez means is that even though Paul Ryan has been very successful at raising funds, with the amount of suddenly vulnerable GOP seats (Nathan Gonzalez puts it at 68 which seems a little high, but he may very well be right), there isn't enough money to effectively combat the spreading brush fires.

So, why doesn't President Trump try to focus his tweets on helping and supporting candidates (something he has admittedly done) and not always causing a controversy or two per day?

Because he's Trump. And more than that, because he really does seem to believe that the GOP must be purged and/or bent to his will and re-made as a populist party. And that is indeed happening. As well, as Gonzalez's colleague at Roll Call, John Bennett, points out, it seems the President is already campaigning for 2020 as much as he's talking about the mid-terms. You might disagree with that strategy at this time, but who knows, it may work? In 2020.

If the economy continues at the roaring pace of the latest quarter, could that damp down on the fires smoldering around the country? Yes, if Trump would allow others to relay that message to their constituents and not just be the sole messenger that voters notice. Which would mean the President not tweeting the way he does. Which will remain a hypothetical for as long as Trump is in the White House.

Would a successful conclusion to NAFTA re-negotiations - one that gives the Trump administration some clear victories but allows Mexico and Canada to take back to their constituencies a treaty that their citizens can live with - give an additional boost that might pull some independents back towards President Trump? Or would it alienate his base by not demanding significant enough concessions from America's neighbors to the North and South? It's hard not to think that Trump cares far more about avoiding the second possibility than achieving the first. And Peter Navarro is still Director of Trade and Industrial policy.

So, to dive back into an extended metaphor: are these brush fires the natural result of a hot electoral campaign with both supporters and opponents of the President feeling unusually high levels of intensity in the heat of summer? Or is this manmade warming due to an uninterrupted flow of provocative emissions from all sides, searing the landscape with their toxic fumes?

And if it's the former, is this a natural cleansing of the political landscape, long overdue after centuries of cozy duopoly in Washington? Or is it flicking lighted matches onto tinder-dry brush because you like the sight of flames?

We've had a lot talk of hot summers over the last few years. Here's the thing. At some point, brush fires burn themselves out and things begin to grow again. And I don't mean Greenspan's decades-old metaphor about economic growth. I mean political renewal. On both sides of the aisle.

And to renew, you often have to burn out the underbrush. Maybe that should be Trump's metaphor, rather than Drain the Swamp:

Burn it Down.