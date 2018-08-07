Third Party & Independents Archives

This Just In! Left Shits Itself!

Big Tech Busybodies And Media Malcontents Crap On The First Amendment!

For a person who tells congress and the American people he doesn't know how to define "hate speech", he sure paints with a very wide brush.

A number of leftist social media platforms have banned their entire libraries of InfoWars and Alex Jones. For someone who can't define hate speech one must assume the so called Masters of the Universe conclude (or collude) that all of Alex Jones' material consists of nothing but hate speech.

Really!? Everything that Alex Jones and everyone working for InfoWars have said is hate speech? How are they going to justify that in a court of law? How on earth has InfoWars been in business for so long? How have these omnipotent Masters of the Universe failed to notice every minute of every video InfoWars published was hate speech? What made all of these Social Media platforms suddenly notice this and come to this conclusion on the same day?

Why don't we ask the U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT)? He is calling on social media monopolies to "do more than take down one website,". What has he to do with Silicon Valley's simultaneous conclusion to throw out the first amendment? This entire assault on the first amendment rights of free speech and freedom of the press sounds like collusion between Senator Murphy and Silicon Valley Social Media giants.

How far does Murphy want to go?



If America had a media that was worth a damn, Murphy would be asked for a list of these "websites" he would like to see de-platfomed and disappeared. Unfortunately, the same media outlets that claim the First Amendment is being violated whenever they are criticized, have joined in this unholy and un-American crusade to silence their critics on the political right.

Who else is involved?



What's more, Murphy's call for these big companies to remove websites is not a small deal. As a sitting United States Senator, he has the power to threaten and regulate these corporations to do his bidding.

Murphy couldn't do that by himself. He needs help in congress. Obviously, he already has CNN in his pocket. What other senators are waiting in the background while point man Murphy leads the charge against the U.S. Constitution?