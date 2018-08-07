Third Party & Independents Archives

This Just In! Left Shits Itself!
Big Tech Busybodies And Media Malcontents Crap On The First Amendment!
For a person who tells congress and the American people he doesn't know how to define "hate speech", he sure paints with a very wide brush.
A number of leftist social media platforms have banned their entire libraries of InfoWars and Alex Jones. For someone who can't define hate speech one must assume the so called Masters of the Universe conclude (or collude) that all of Alex Jones' material consists of nothing but hate speech.
Really!? Everything that Alex Jones and everyone working for InfoWars have said is hate speech? How are they going to justify that in a court of law? How on earth has InfoWars been in business for so long? How have these omnipotent Masters of the Universe failed to notice every minute of every video InfoWars published was hate speech? What made all of these Social Media platforms suddenly notice this and come to this conclusion on the same day?
Why don't we ask the U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT)? He is calling on social media monopolies to "do more than take down one website,". What has he to do with Silicon Valley's simultaneous conclusion to throw out the first amendment? This entire assault on the first amendment rights of free speech and freedom of the press sounds like collusion between Senator Murphy and Silicon Valley Social Media giants.
How far does Murphy want to go?
If America had a media that was worth a damn, Murphy would be asked for a list of these "websites" he would like to see de-platfomed and disappeared. Unfortunately, the same media outlets that claim the First Amendment is being violated whenever they are criticized, have joined in this unholy and un-American crusade to silence their critics on the political right.
Who else is involved?
What's more, Murphy's call for these big companies to remove websites is not a small deal. As a sitting United States Senator, he has the power to threaten and regulate these corporations to do his bidding.
Murphy couldn't do that by himself. He needs help in congress. Obviously, he already has CNN in his pocket. What other senators are waiting in the background while point man Murphy leads the charge against the U.S. Constitution?Posted by Weary_Willie at August 7, 2018 2:02 PM
Many thanks Weary for your article and links.
The Left is now into the same mode as the book burning Nazi’s, Mao Tse Tung, Stalin, and other liberty killing tyrants.
As Social Media succumbs to the Left’s excessive desire to curb our freedom of speech, I expect a conservative new comer to rise up to provide an alternative to these lying Lefties.
We all recall the days of CNN near monopoly of the news. It was not fair, and it was not balanced. Before long, Fox News rose to challenge and vastly overtake CNN.
Print news is becoming extinct. I have seen hundreds of daily newspapers and news magazines fold and disappear.
The Conservative voice will be heard as we are a huge force to reckon with. We will not be ignored, silenced, or diminished.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 7, 2018 3:28 PM
Weary, this isn’t government violating First Amendment rights, this is private business censoring speech they disagree with. With the rise in leftist extremism and hostility, it was expected.
No surprise that somebody like Murphy would approve of private business censoring speech he doesn’t agree with. People of his ilk are the first to complain when their race, gay, gender, illegal alien narratives aren’t in the forefront.
There is no doubt that this weasel will use government to violate First Amendment rights when given the chance.
Thank you kctim for pointing out no ones free speech rights have been violated. Not in time to save Royal from crying about the left but….
Royal you jumped the gun blaming the left on this. Your friend Putin is as much at fault as anyone.
Infowars getting thrown off Youtube and Facebook should have happened years ago. While it is easy for Weary and other far right wingnuts to blame the left it isn’t the left that is at fault here. It is InfoWars. Not just Alex Jones, the divider, but he is the symptom of a bigger problem. The two sites have advertising and they have curtailed left wing sites as well as result of Putin’s attacks on our voting system. The hate speech and lies that were the daily routine of the idiot Alex Jones got him into this boat.
But IMHO the real culprit is Ronald Reagan and the rest of those that got rid of the fairness doctrine. The fairness doctrine kept the discourse much more civil, the removal of the fairness doctrine begat Rush Limbaugh which begat the rest of the far right morons that use myths, misinformation, half truths and outright lies as their tools..
Lets also remember InfoWars has it’s own site and if you don’t get enough myths misinformation half truths and outright lies from Faux news or CNS or some other propaganda site each day you can go directly to the site and get your fill.
“The fairness doctrine kept the discourse much more civil, the removal of the fairness doctrine begat Rush Limbaugh…”
OH, MY, j2t2 is just too easy to criticize. It just isn’t fair that he presents such an easy and moronic target.
I will rewrite his quote, just a bit, to reflect the truth.
“The fairness doctrine kept the discourse (from being free)”.
All j2t2 is doing is proving his hatred for the Bill of Rights and free speech.
I have yet to write anything about the “fake media” suggesting that they be muzzled or banned. Yet, my counterpart Liberal Pals are all in favor of doing just that.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 7, 2018 5:28 PM
I suggest a read of the reasoning behind eliminating the “Fairness Doctrine”.
“This type of content-based regulation by the federal government is, in my judgment, antagonistic to the freedom of expression guaranteed by the First Amendment,” Reagan said in his veto message. “In any other medium besides broadcasting, such federal policing of the editorial judgment of journalists would be unthinkable.”
The legislation had been staunchly opposed not only by the Administration, but also by the nation’s broadcasters, who maintain that the FCC policy is an unconstitutional intrusion that has a chilling effect on their operations.
Opponents also contend that the explosive growth of the telecommunications industry in recent years makes the fairness doctrine obsolete. In his veto message, Reagan noted that the FCC has concluded “that the doctrine is an unnecessary and detrimental regulatory mechanism.”
http://articles.latimes.com/1987-06-21/news/mn-8908_1_fairness-doctrinePosted by: Royal Flush at August 7, 2018 5:34 PM
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/08/07/ron-paul-institute-director-antiwar-editor-suspended-from-twitter/
Daniel McAdams, the executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, and Scott Horton, the editor of AntiWar.com have been suspended from Twitter.
McAdams’ and Horton’s accounts remain on the platform, but they are reportedly unable to make any posts.
Posted by: Weary Willie at August 7, 2018 6:40 PM
It looks to me, the left is forcing the issue. They are taking the chance the right will not fight back. It’s another antiquated tactic that used to work for them, but is now hoisting the left on it’s own petard.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 7, 2018 6:44 PM
Weary, the Left believes in free speech except when it doesn’t agree with them.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 7, 2018 6:47 PM
I could go on and on linking to conservatives who have been banned from access to social media. I’ve experienced the same here on WatchBlog! But now, it’s overt, it’s a shameless purging of people who are disagreed with. They use the vaguest of terms to describe the infractions, and offer no recourse or avenue for redress. It’s bad, really bad, and if it’s allowed to stand and there are no repercussions to this blatant abuse of the first amendment.. well, these links are the epitaph for the freedom of speech and of the press.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 7, 2018 6:56 PM
Facebook Wants Banks to Hand Over Your Financial Information
The Wall Street Journal revealed that the social network has been asking major banks to “share detailed financial information about their customers, including card transactions and checking account balances, as part of an effort to offer new services to users.”
people familiar with the matter said.
the people said
some of the people said
These are the “sources” WSJ is using in their story.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/facebook-to-banks-give-us-your-data-well-give-you-our-users-1533564049
“But IMHO the real culprit is Ronald Reagan and the rest of those that got rid of the fairness doctrine. The fairness doctrine kept the discourse much more civil,”
Utter bulls#it. It just insured that broadcasters were forced to keep shows on that were not commercially viable. No one listens, no one buys advertising time. It’s that simple.
“the removal of the fairness doctrine begat Rush Limbaugh which begat the rest of the far right morons that use myths, misinformation, half truths and outright lies as their tools..”
Posted by: dbs at August 8, 2018 6:50 AM
Again, the free market dictates what shows survive, and which don’t. Liberal talk shows survive nowhere they aren’t subsidized by tax dollars. Think PBS. Liberal talk shows have failed repeatedly, because no one wants to listen to that bulls#it. Nuff saisd
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/08/07/exclusive-robert-epstein-who-gave-private-big-tech-companies-the-power-to-decide-what-we-can-see/Posted by: Weary Willie at August 8, 2018 6:58 AM
It’s funny that the left doesn’t trust the average person to decide for themselves whether something is credible or not. They choose the path of nanny state censorship. Anything that undermines their narrative is deemed a lie, or hate speech and should be removed. So much for the first amendment. It’s no wonder they are also so vehemently opposed to the second amendment.Posted by: dbs at August 8, 2018 7:22 AM
It’s time to start calling this behavior UN-American.
Cut that crap out – “un-American”? What does that mean, can you be yellow, brown or black and be an American? Could we have questioned the war in Iraq, and be an American? What is more American, some misplaced right-wing value, or ten thousand American lives? To be fair, the Supreme Court decided we can voice opposition to a war, a long time ago, but the Right didn’t seem to care.
Is gerrymandering a district so one party can always win, being an American, a patriot? How about separating parents from their children, is that being an American? Is saying that the Sandy Hook massacre was staged by the government, being an American?
The hypocrisy of the right is amazing. There is no template on what is an American.
The point is, websites/apps have rules of usage. You violate those rules, and you can be kicked off. There is no violation of First Amendment rights, they are not being un-American. The decisions may appear arbitrary, but if you disagree, don’t use that platform.
Alex Jones still has his website, and his podcasts. He can still sale whatever it takes to support himself. That is the platform he controls.
Weary’s link, worries about how Google can alter how American’s think. But the Right here have said, that the Russians couldn’t have influenced the elections using those same methods?
Finally, if you worry about Google, where was the outrage when Trump removed the regulations for net neutrality? That poses a greater threat to content, or what is provided on the internet, than Google, Facebook or even Twitter.
They choose the path of nanny state censorship
Nanny state censorship is un-American.
It’s no wonder they are also so vehemently opposed to the second amendment.
Forcing people to give up their self-defense is un-American.
It’s only a matter of time till another competitor will replace the left’s social media platforms with another that will treat all opinions equally. There will be casualties, and in any war, casualties are inevitable. However, their sacrifice will not be made in vain. The efforts of those who sacrifice will not be ignored.
In the words of the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller (1892–1984).
First they came for the communists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a communist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
You think you are immune, Cube? All it takes is time, and an attitude that this type of behavior is permissible.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 9, 2018 8:25 AM
How has Trump changed your life, Cube? It’s a simple question. With all the hand wringing and pearl clutching going on, surely there is some personal experiences that justify it. What are yours?Posted by: Weary Willie at August 9, 2018 8:29 AM
Cube well said, the hypocritical right wing telling us it is nanny state censorship when it is a company that is telling InfoWars and other lying propaganda/ conspiracy sites to go some place else. It is the majority of American people who have spoken on social media sites that are telling the companies to stop with the far right BS from the likes of InfoWars. The government has zero to do with it and these clowns are still trying to blame the government. Yet another faux un-American propaganda campaign from the Trumpsters.
Posted by: j2t2 at August 9, 2018 10:30 AM
Weary it was the right wing in this country that came for the communist, it was the right wing in this country that came for the trade unionist, it was the right wing in this country that came for the Jews…. just saying. How blind do you have to be to not see where this is going.
It is a business telling players not to kneel.
It is businesses telling leftists that nobody wants to hear their lies, propaganda and conspiracy theories on the radio.
But yeah, that dang “hypocritical right wing.”
It is the social justice idiots that are the loudest on social media sites, not the majority of Americans. Those idiots are the ones who attack people for posting that they do not support gay marriage, but defend people who post anti-hetero, anti-male, anti-white nonsense.
But yeah, that dang “hypocritical right wing.”
Nobody is ‘coming for the Jews,’ FFS. Those idiots have been exercising their rights and holding their little rallies for decades, and the counter protestors have been exercising their rights and doing their thing for just as long. Peacefully.
Violent leftists physically attacking them to silence their speech are the ones who are solely responsible for what we see today.
How blind do you have to be to not see where this is going? Blind enough not to see ones own hypocrisy and hyperbole and post silly divisive nonsense.Posted by: kctim at August 9, 2018 11:16 AM
j2t2, you ask where it’s going, but your link shows nothing but the past.
I didn’t say it was government, I specifically mentioned the left.
Weary it was the right wing in this country that came for the communist, it was the right wing in this country that came for the trade unionist, it was the right wing in this country that came for the Jews….
What right wing person came and took away a communist? What right wing person came and took away a trade unionist? What right wing person came and took away a Jew?
You are making claims that are blatant lies. You throw out this false smear and then attach anyone who (I want to say disagrees with you, but…) you disagree with to it.
You are the fascist, j2t2. You are lying and smearing an entire group of people. You are doing it because you disagree with them. You would rather have them marched off to obscurity rather that compromise with them. This decades long social conflict is proof of that. The left’s actions prove it.
When did the “majority” of Americans have a chance to voice their opinion on social media concerning Roseanne Barr? She was ostracized only hours after she made her comment. Just hours! Since when does the majority of Americans take just hours to come to a consensus, j2t2?
No, these decisions are being made by a few and then falsely attribute them to the majority. In other words, there is a very few minority making unilateral decisions that affect the majority’s access to information. That is un-American.
What’s worse is we have no idea what we are not allowed to see and hear. These few tech moguls may very well be hiding the cures for cancer and other diseases from us and we will never know it. They may be protecting criminals from being exposed and we will never know it. They may be slandering those they disagree with and we will never know it is slander. Prove me wrong, j2t2. If you try I will call you a liar again because you cannot prove what you do not know about.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 9, 2018 3:11 PM
j2t2, I don’t think you understand the gravity of the lies you’ve just uttered. And to think half the country believes those lies! I thought you were smarter than that. I can’t believe you actually think what you blurted out was true. I think you said it because you want people to believe it, not because it is true. You know it isn’t true but you say it anyway. That’s the worst kind of lie, j2t2. Your lies are dangerous. Shame on you.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 9, 2018 3:17 PM
Just curious.
Is there any source of news that anyone believes just because of the source?
Does anyone automatically believe political commentary in their favorite newspaper, social media outlet, television network, or radio station?
I don’t.
I listen to many sources of political news and information, but I take none of them for granted as being true. No, not even Rush Limbaugh.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 9, 2018 3:43 PM
Are you afraid they will come for you?
Had we listened to McCarthy perhaps we wouldn’t be so divided. We could have nipped this socialism movement in the bud years ago. That would have to include removing the Democratic Party from influence, because their entire philosophy is eventual authoritarian control over the economy and population.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 9, 2018 4:55 PM
I must say I am more skeptical of media since I fell for the Iran-Drone story. I fell for that one. Was it you, Royal Flush, who said that story was never verified by other news outlets? I spent hours looking for a second story, but they all came from one source. I was embarrassed.
Now, I listen more to man on the street conversations. They say more about what the population thinks more than any news article does. These are actual conversations, not talking heads regurgitating talking points to counter counter-talking points. These discussions last many minutes, not the 3 or 4 minute softball throwing contests the talking heads have with each other.
Let’s not forget Greg Gutfeld!! Love me some Gutfeld!Posted by: Weary Willie at August 9, 2018 5:06 PM
Sorry j2t2, I don’t want Communists anywhere near government. Do you understand why the House Un-American activities committee was created in 1938?Posted by: Royal Flush at August 9, 2018 5:36 PM
Then they came for the trade unionsPosted by: j2t2 at August 9, 2018 7:57 PM
Someone is paranoid and suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome!
Get a life, j2t2. You are not a majority.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 10, 2018 2:54 AM
j2 left out “they came for the guns”.Posted by: dbs at August 10, 2018 5:12 AM
Weary You are the one who said ” You are making claims that are blatant lies. You throw out this false smear and then attach anyone who (I want to say disagrees with you, but…) you disagree with to it.”
Now the question becomes are you man enough, do you have enough integrity, to apologize?
The fact is Weary what I said was factual. On top of that you seem surprised to think conservatives and the right wing’s “entire philosophy is eventual authoritarian control over the economy and population.” Because you guys are being duped by movement leaders including Trump.Posted by: j2t2 at August 10, 2018 7:37 AM
