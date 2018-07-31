Third Party & Independents Archives

How To Deal With NK

Here is one of several articles by the National Interest touting US military might.

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/5-ways-navy-will-beat-any-nation-war-27352

So, we are hearing that NK is still working on their nuke program. After reading the above url I would like to think that, at some point, Trump will call their bluff. I would hope he would use Navy platforms across the pacific/NK peninsula and shoot down every NK missile launch they attempt. It would seem good target practice and would likely not cause harm to anyone/anything if carried out over the open ocean or high above NK.

Could be done from a land based site in Japan if that opportunity arose.

Can anyone suggest a better response to NK's 'stick it in your eye' approach to conducting nuclear tests?

