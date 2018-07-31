Third Party & Independents Archives

How To Deal With NK
Here is one of several articles by the National Interest touting US military might.
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/5-ways-navy-will-beat-any-nation-war-27352
So, we are hearing that NK is still working on their nuke program. After reading the above url I would like to think that, at some point, Trump will call their bluff. I would hope he would use Navy platforms across the pacific/NK peninsula and shoot down every NK missile launch they attempt. It would seem good target practice and would likely not cause harm to anyone/anything if carried out over the open ocean or high above NK.
Could be done from a land based site in Japan if that opportunity arose.
Can anyone suggest a better response to NK's 'stick it in your eye' approach to conducting nuclear tests?
Another good weapon would be a missile with an onboard laser. Shoot down the NK missile and fly your missile off to somewhere where it could be easily recovered. Shallow water or parachute.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 31, 2018 1:59 PM
Well, this referendum in November rises in importance to near what the 2016 election represented.
So many things could go wrong but, would that really make a difference with Trump’s folks? NK could turn rogue. Turkey could get nasty. Iran might throw some crap. A gas line could break creating an environmental problem.
Going to be pins and needles and a hard fight to the finish. Ninety days or so and we will know. You would think the dims would prevent Kevanaugh from being approved until after the elections.
Mueller will, fer shure, hang on past the elections.
A real ‘barn burner’.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 31, 2018 3:17 PM
According to Trump’s personal lawyer, Giuliani, there was a previously unknown meeting between Trump Jr., Kushner, Manafort, Cohen, Gates, and perhaps two others just days before the infamous Trump Tower meeting with the Russians.
As Scooby Doo would say:
Ruh-Roh.
Gates is a cooperating witness. When faced with a boatload of indictments, many the same ones facing Manafort, Gates pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate. Manafort still has room to cop a plea, but he is playing hard to get. That is not surprising. He will spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty on the current charges, but given the literally tens of millions of dollars involved and the unsavory nature of his clientele- an incredibly corrupt, pro-Russian president, and a very, very unhappy Russian oligarch- Manafort may prefer prison to what will happen to him if he pleads guilty in exchange for his freedom.
According to Cohen, Trump knew about this meeting and approved. According to Bannon, there was “zero chance” Trump did not meet with the Russians when they attended the meeting in the Tower. Trump showed consciousness of guilt when he lied about the purpose of the meeting in a later series of tweets.
Remember when it was asserted there were NO contacts between Trump, the Trump campaign, and the Russians? Except there were dozens. And then it was asserted there were contacts, but no meetings. But there were lots of meetins. And then there were meetings, but no collusion. Except there was collusion- that is, conspiring against the United States. Now, according to Trump and Giuliani, collusion is not a crime. That is true. But conspiracy against the United States is a crime. As one talking head put it, just because the criminal code does not outlaw a bank heist does NOT mean it is ok to rob a bank.
So what are we looking at for Trump?
Conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws
Conspiracy to defraud the United States
Obstruction of justice
That does not count the hush money pay-offs to p*rn stars and playboy models.
Mueller could issue a report on Trump, and other indictments by Labor Day. If not, he is expected to wait until after the midterm election, although I think that is not quite as written in stone as many believe.
Trump is treason. Democracy is hanging by a thread. The Democrats and Obama saved the country and its economy after the 2008 economic crash. Will they be able to save the country again from treason?Posted by: phx8 at July 31, 2018 9:42 PM
