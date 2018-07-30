Third Party & Independents Archives

WatchBlog..
.. is going to be a very popular site for conservatives when the left realizes it’s place in American history.
I am very proud to have manned the ramparts surrounding conservatism on WatchBlog. I've grown so much. I've learned so much in my years here at WatchBlog.
My latest gambit to make conservatism acceptable in my real life came with my gay brother's invitation to lunch with his boyfriend.
We talked about Steven Crowder and his, "I'm this, change my mind." youtube videos. He had not heard of them but he was open to suggestion. He decided on his own to look into Stephen Crowder's youtube videos. I think he will find him funny, as I did, but also informative.
My brother's boyfriend made a good pro-gay marriage argument. I tried to say I was sympathetic to his position while trying to stick up for my conservative position. I was confronted with the media version of conservatism and I refused to be tagged with that.
I am not a Republican. I am conservative. Those are two different animals. I had to get past my brother-in-law's misconception they are the same. I did it by stating my own opinion and making them respect it. I also did it in public, while at lunch, without throwing any food.
None of us built barricades or threw stones. We simply talked, and ate food. That is a good thing.
WatchBlog, by it's own design, is divided! We come here divided with respect for boundaries and an open mind. I want my opinion to be one of many and I want it to be published. That is..
.. WatchBlog.Posted by Weary_Willie at July 30, 2018 12:39 AM
Thank you for sharing (and publishing) this, Willie.Posted by: Liz at July 30, 2018 12:38 PM
Independent Populist here, WW, with conservative leanings, fair trade vs free trade, etc.
I came to WB back when d.a.n was pushing Article V and when David Remer was ‘the great debater’ for the dem’s.
Here is a para from his last post, in 2014, on poliwatch.com. “”Democrats thought that their Obama machine, which identifies and targets voters down to the block and street address was all they needed to move voters to the polls. They forgot to give their voters a meaningful reason to go vote. The word meaningful here, refers to meaningful to the voters. They offered the democratic leadership’s reasons to vote, but, not the reason that would have motivated voters for voters own self-interest, the ECONOMY. “”
He further writes that he wonders if the dems will have recovered by 2016. Now we know that the dems have gone so far to the left and still giving their voters zilch to vote for, that they won’t win in 2020 either.
David believes that term limits and a balanced budget amendment are the worst policy ideas ever. I support Article V part II mainly because the Founder’s put it in the Constitution. As it is now, the people’s voice is pushed thru a super narrow filter from elected officials to committee heads in congress/senate. Nothing makes it thru the filter without the approval of the ‘swamp’ establishment/msm et al.
We know the 2016 election was a referendum election as to right or left. The shift was to the right and thank God for that. But, those who lost, half the GOP congress/senate, establishment/msms/dims, are determined to get a do-over.
Impeach 45.
Luckily, we have a President who is as close to being an Independent/populist as we will likely ever get under the two party system. I am hopeful that after Trump’s 2nd term we will get a strong Independent/populist who will be able to create an Independent party and push for Article V implementation.
Meanwhile, I am fair thee well excited about the remainder of Trump’s six years. In two short years we have gone from flat line to bigtime defense buildup, new space dept, reduced trade deficit by $52B this quarter, LNG ships and pipelines planned for Europe, fair trade coming, and much more …
Read this morning that all Navy planes, after the F-35, will be unmanned. The Navy is converting every ship possible, down to frigates, to support unmanned planes. There was a recent successful test of a unmanned plane taking off from a submerged submarine.
The U.S. is back and we are here in the middle column to get the word out …
Otherwise - - -
Interesting reading Weary and Roy. Many thanks.
I too am a conservative. At one time, I was a registered Republican who occasionally voted for a democrat. I would still vote for a Democrat, if I could find one who expresses my values.
It seems to me that neither party has bed-rock values any more. They are mostly “squishy” and “feel good” life-time politicians and actors.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 30, 2018 4:05 PM
I believe people connected to their party feel entitled. I think they believe they are the only people qualified to hold the positions they do. Trump upset that apple cart and the howling and crying is a reaction to that. Hopefully, when they get another trouncing in the upcoming midterms, they will begin to realize they are on the short end of the stick and perhaps they will give themselves a time out.
We can only hope. Perhaps Trump’s economy will sweep them up and out of their doldrums. When they realize this is a rising tide to lift all ships, they’ll jump on and go for the ride.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 30, 2018 6:42 PM
WW, your post doesn’t express the gravity of the political situation. Lemme try …
It took some 20 years for the globalists (half the GOP House/Senate, MSM, dims, and corpocracy) to put globalism in place.
When people didn’t want the North American Union it was put in place, piecemeal, to give us open borders, unfettered immigration and so on …
Under Regan, when people demanded immigration reform the GOP/dims voted for amnesty and refused to build a wall. Just yesterday Mitch McConnell said there would be no funds for a wall in the upcoming budget.
Had Trump, something of an independent populist, not come along where would we be? Hillary would have won and the GOP would have been quite happy with her as she is a strong supporter of globalism, open borders, unconstrained immigration and so on …
So happy the GOP would have said nothing about her loss of classified information on her illegal servers.
Now, Trump is an instrument of change. Change his supporters have wanted and been denied for 20 years. An example would be the Koch Bro’s, a republican pair who own some 50 companies overseas with 120k overseas employees. Most major companies are in the same situation. They are spending ions of dollars fighting Trump 24/7. They are funding what we see on the MSM 24/7, talking heads railing against every word Trump utters or tweets.
The globalist will remain strong enough thru this next budget cycle to prevent funding for a wall. But, as they come up for election over the next 4 years they will be slowly but surely replaced by Trump supporters, tea party patriots and the like.
Knowing this, they are determined to ‘impeach 45’. They’ve got to take him down as soon as possible in any way possible.
They came so close. If Hillary had won this country would have been changed forever. Even today, they are trying their best to get illegals on the voting roles.
This is a deadly fight involving trillions of dollars. It will be a slow death what with events like Kevanaugh getting appointed to the SC and so on …
If they can’t stop Trump from winning a 2nd term globalism will be daid, IMO.
That was my point. I think they can’t stop it. If the Republicans get a super majority in the senate and keep the house, it’s all over but the tantrums.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 31, 2018 2:17 PM
It is difficult to imagine a mayor of a large American city ordering his police to ignore calls for help from anyone. As this attitude continues to spread, placing innocent people in peril, we wonder when someone will be seriously injured or killed. Such an event can not be spun to advantage by the Liberals and their media lackeys.
“Portland, Oregon, police refused to respond to at least two 911 emergency calls from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees inside their offices where violent protesters held week-long demonstrations.”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/30/portland-police-ice-911-calls/Posted by: Royal Flush at July 31, 2018 3:56 PM
Well that is all well and good Weary you gathering up the decency to talk to a gay relative, I suppose that is one of them baby steps that is at least positive. The problem of course is the other 50million or so conservatives in this country have built up so much hatred they aren’t able to do the same thing. I mean Royal questions the squishiness of your values for being decent to a gay guy. Roy can’t even talk about it.
The problem of course is the conservatives have swallowed so much propaganda they wouldn’t know truth if it hit them over the head.
Roy the Navy has been working on the auto pilot for years. So please don’t give Trump to much credit, because he was to busy cheating on his wives, cavorting with Russian prostitutes and oligarchs, bribing elected officials and bankrupting businesses to be involved in this project at any level.Posted by: j2t2 at July 31, 2018 3:59 PM
My Liberal Jerky Pal j2t2 claims…”I mean Royal questions the squishiness of your values for being decent to a gay guy.”
Prove I wrote such nonsense Pal.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 31, 2018 4:09 PM
j2, I mistakenly wrote something about a unmanned plane taking off from a submerged sub. To clarify, should have wrote that ‘a unmanned underwater vehicle’ was launched from a sub.
And, yeah, it seems the Navy and other services have developed mind boggling military related system to ensure we win the war. That article was quite enlightening.
And, we do know President Trump has put the bucks out there to ensure this kind of development continues.
Makes one feel very comfortable in their skin knowing that no country will ever try to take us on militarily.
Go up to the above thread and give a suggestion or two on how to deal with NK should they try to back out on denuking.
Otherwise, the President has just got his 3rd appointee approved for the Ga. 11th circuit court. He is, quite rapidly, layering his administration over the old Obama regime.
All over but the shoutin, IMO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 31, 2018 4:23 PM
This is, again, Trump Derangement Syndrome rearing it’s head.
I’d like to know where j2t2 got the idea I don’t talk to gay people, my brother or otherwise. Is that in your head, j2t2, living alongside Trump?
Why don’t you get with the program, j2t2? Why so negative? How do you get up in the morning?
You’ve written one comment in this thread and it was hateful and condescending and negative. What makes you respond to us this way? We are having a pleasant conversation. My Mom always said, “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”. You’d be doing us all a favor if you took my wonderful mother’s advice, j2t2.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 31, 2018 6:05 PM
Weary asks j2t2 a good question. “How do you get up in the morning?”
My guess Weary, is that that they not only go to bed angry, but get up angry in the morning. It seems that nearly everything, and anything, pisses them off. Some of them resort to rage in written form…some verbally assault anyone who will stand still long enough to listen; and the very lowest of them resort to violence in the public square.
We have recently witnessed some of these “freaks” accosting peaceful folks minding their own business in restaurants. The chump reporter from CNN, assigned to the White House, is simply an embarrassment who is attempting to be the story, rather than report the story.
Hang onto your guns friends, we may need them soon as the Liberal anger erupts into wide spread violence.
So Roy when you say globalist are you using it in the Trump way? I mean the NAU is a conspiracy theory not anything actually happening today.
Once again Weary it is the Deranged Trump Syndrome that causes the exaggeration and false claims from conservatives such as yourself and Royal when someone makes a comment they don’t like.Posted by: j2t2 at July 31, 2018 6:27 PM
j2, if you fail to recognize the NAU in our culture and gov’t then I could never convince you of anything NAU related.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 31, 2018 7:29 PM
What exaggerations and false claims are you talking about, j2t2. You’ll have to be specific. Don’t just say it’s my job to know what your grievances are.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 31, 2018 8:33 PM
