Third Party & Independents Archives

WatchBlog..

.. is going to be a very popular site for conservatives when the left realizes it’s place in American history.





I am very proud to have manned the ramparts surrounding conservatism on WatchBlog. I've grown so much. I've learned so much in my years here at WatchBlog.

My latest gambit to make conservatism acceptable in my real life came with my gay brother's invitation to lunch with his boyfriend.

We talked about Steven Crowder and his, "I'm this, change my mind." youtube videos. He had not heard of them but he was open to suggestion. He decided on his own to look into Stephen Crowder's youtube videos. I think he will find him funny, as I did, but also informative.

My brother's boyfriend made a good pro-gay marriage argument. I tried to say I was sympathetic to his position while trying to stick up for my conservative position. I was confronted with the media version of conservatism and I refused to be tagged with that.

I am not a Republican. I am conservative. Those are two different animals. I had to get past my brother-in-law's misconception they are the same. I did it by stating my own opinion and making them respect it. I also did it in public, while at lunch, without throwing any food.

None of us built barricades or threw stones. We simply talked, and ate food. That is a good thing.

WatchBlog, by it's own design, is divided! We come here divided with respect for boundaries and an open mind. I want my opinion to be one of many and I want it to be published. That is..

.. WatchBlog.