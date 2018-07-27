Third Party & Independents Archives

Who Leaked Cohen Supposedly Saying That Trump & Donald Jr. Lied About Trump Tower Meeting?

What is Lanny Davis up to? Michael Cohen’s lawyer - who was Bill Clinton’s fixer back in the 90’s when there was a lot that needed fixing as far as President Clinton was concerned - is for the moment presenting a doe-eyed innocent profile as far as the latest leak from Michael Cohen’s camp is concerned.

At least, the leak was likely from Cohen's camp, but who knows? The breaking story is that then-Candidate Trump was previously informed by Donald Jr. of the proposed meeting to discuss possible opposition research on Hillary that the Russians seemed to have. That is, he knew and approved of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya whose main objective it turned out was to press for overturning the sanctions in the Magnitsky Act.

There might have been more than just that objective. Given the behavior of people like Stefan Halper and Professor Mifsud during 2016, it may be that Veselnitskaya was just one of a series of meetings that were intended as a sort of entrapment scheme to portray Trump and his campaign team as willing and eager to obtain information on Hillary Clinton from Russian sources. It may be, but to prove such a scheme would require compelling evidence of motives and logistics that one suspects will never be fully revealed.

But it's never to late to stop trying to make that entrapment scheme somehow work.

If Cohen is telling the truth and Trump knew beforehand of a meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have "dirt" on Hillary, then the President will have been guilty of lying. If there is further evidence. The leak however - and this is a leak mind you - hints that Cohen has no tape or other hard evidence to back up his claim that he was present when Trump approved of Donald Jr. taking the meeting. That means it would be a he says/No, he says situation. Politically uncomfortable for the President, but legally meaningless.

However, if somehow Mueller's team has some other evidence that somehow corroborates with Cohen's latest claim, that could provide ammunition to perhaps proceed with some sort of charge. But that's hardly the case right now.

So what is Lanny Davis up to when he says:

Donald Trump Jr. has been professional and responsible throughout the Mueller and Congressional investigations. We are very confident of the accuracy and reliability of the information that has been provided by Mr. Trump, Jr., and on his behalf.

It doesn't really matter what you say about Donald Jr. if your client may be about to provide Mueller with a statement that calls both Donald Jr. and President Trump liars. It's hard to say what kind of gaslighting Davis is up to, but the real player in this latest twist is Mueller himself and his prosecutors.

The question is: will Mueller's team now call Donald Jr. in for questioning? Will they use him as bait to try and prove some sort of campaign violation? Or do they think that the Trump Tower meeting will finally yield a payoff for the probe?

None of this proves any sort of collusion at all as a result of a meeting that was at the very least based on a false premise and in addition, was possibly an attempt at entrapment. But that won't stop Mueller's team from squeezing every last little leak possible from the Trump Tower meeting.