Third Party & Independents Archives

Article 4, Section 4 of the constitution says the federal government must insure any state accepted into the union must provide it’s citizens with a republic form of government.
That republic can govern as a socialist republic if it wants to. More power to them.
The constitution doesn't say the federal government must be a socialist republic, or a democratic republic, or a fascist republic. That's all up to our elected officials to decide.
On the federal level it must be decided by the Article 5 amendment process.
Bernie Sanders can be a socialist and promote socialist goals if he so chooses as long as he uses a republic government with which to carry them out. Socialists can promote a socialist republic. Socialists can even install it as our new American way of life, the new American Dream, if they want to, but they're going to have to repeal most of the Bill of Rights. They're going to have to repeal the Federal Reserve Act. They're going to have to neuter or abolish State and Local governments.
In other words, Bernie Sanders supporters haven't got a clue as to what they're asking for. They're like a kid in a candy shop right now, and they think Mom has a money tree growing in her pocket. If the socialists take control and try to institute any of the programs they believe in, they are going to come up against a rock hard wall called reality.
The Left's fantasy meeting the cold hard reality of the U.S. Constitution is where wars are born. Elections are where wars are avoided. I can't believe the left will push it. They can't. Their position isn't defined in the constitution. The left's position is only tolerated by the courts. The left can't support it's position, because the left's position is built on opinion and assumption instead of what is defined as the government's right in the constitution.
The left ignored how the federal government should operate. The left redefined how the federal government operates. The left did it on their own instead of going through the legitimate amendment process to change the rights of the federal government. Trump can change it the same way the left changed it, except he can change it the right way, the legal way, and guarantee the left can't make assumptions and demands outside the scope of the federal government, on it's own, again.
Trump's fight is getting the congress he needs. If he doesn't, he's done. If he does, and he serves his 8 years and then another battle must be fought for the next 8 years, and the next 8 years. It must be fought again and again to defeat the left because they don't give up, and neither shall we.
For far too long the right has taken a back seat to the left's ideology. We've let their will be forced upon us without knowing how to fight back. We've been too polite, I guess, considering what progress Trump has made being a jerk.
I'm ready to fight for the Right! The time is right. Our goal is right. Our methods are right. We're right! Let's make it right!
Good post Weary.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 25, 2018 3:25 PM
Here’s an article by a Liberal that our pals phx8 and j2t2 may find interesting. I have written the same thing, but now that a liberal writes it, it may make a difference.
Even Liberals Say Trump is Tough on Russia
“So let me just make two points. Number one is, if you look at President Obama versus President Trump, there’s no question that President Obama was more cooperative with and collaborative with Russia and the Russian agenda than President Trump. President Trump has sent lethal arms to Ukraine—a crucial issue for Putin—which President Obama refused to do. President Trump has bombed the Assad forces in Syria, a client state of Putin, something that Obama refused to do because he didn’t want to provoke Putin. Trump has expelled more Russian diplomats and sanctioned more Russian oligarchs than [Obama] has. Trump undid the Iran deal, which Russia favored, while Obama worked with Russia in order to do the Iran deal. So this idea that Trump is some kind of a puppet of Putin, that he controls him with blackmail, is the kind of stuff that you believe if you read too many Tom Clancy novels, but isn’t borne out by the facts.”
Liberals will probably excommunicate the guy and never let him work again, or they will recognize him and beat the shit out of him on the street.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 25, 2018 8:30 PM
The dims lied to cover up Clinton’s communications security breach.
The dims lied in using fake/false information, paid for by Hillary and the DNC, in obtaining a FISA warrant to go after the Trump campaign.
The dims lied in accusing Trump of ‘obstruction’ with the intent to impeach.
This is the greatest assault on the U. S. Constitution in the history of the country.
The dim party should be absolved as a political party.
Hillary was given a pass for her breach of communications security.
The Obama admin used op research information purchased by Hillary/DNC, for a FISA warrant to open a special counsel investigation into the opposing political party.
Numerous Obama admin dept heads have conspired to remove Trump thru impeachment, accussing him of collusion and obstruction of justice. Many have violated rules of holding a security clearance in propagandizing against political opponents.
The President is rightly pulling the security clearances held by several Obama officials.
Some have been forced to resign. More will follow.
The House has finally shown a little backbone and has started impeachment proceedings against Deputy DOJ, Rosenstein. Will the Senate follow thru? Doubt it - too many ‘deep state establishment/globalist; hanging on there.
The Mueller special counsel should be terminated immediately. He is interfering with US foreign policy as Trump can’t bring Putin in for a visit until Mueller has left the scene. Any/all Mueller findings should be absolved/nullified.
and so on …
