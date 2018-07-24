Third Party & Independents Archives

The Time is Right!

Article 4, Section 4 of the constitution says the federal government must insure any state accepted into the union must provide it’s citizens with a republic form of government.

That republic can govern as a socialist republic if it wants to. More power to them.

The constitution doesn't say the federal government must be a socialist republic, or a democratic republic, or a fascist republic. That's all up to our elected officials to decide.

On the federal level it must be decided by the Article 5 amendment process.

Bernie Sanders can be a socialist and promote socialist goals if he so chooses as long as he uses a republic government with which to carry them out. Socialists can promote a socialist republic. Socialists can even install it as our new American way of life, the new American Dream, if they want to, but they're going to have to repeal most of the Bill of Rights. They're going to have to repeal the Federal Reserve Act. They're going to have to neuter or abolish State and Local governments.

In other words, Bernie Sanders supporters haven't got a clue as to what they're asking for. They're like a kid in a candy shop right now, and they think Mom has a money tree growing in her pocket. If the socialists take control and try to institute any of the programs they believe in, they are going to come up against a rock hard wall called reality.

The Left's fantasy meeting the cold hard reality of the U.S. Constitution is where wars are born. Elections are where wars are avoided. I can't believe the left will push it. They can't. Their position isn't defined in the constitution. The left's position is only tolerated by the courts. The left can't support it's position, because the left's position is built on opinion and assumption instead of what is defined as the government's right in the constitution.

The left ignored how the federal government should operate. The left redefined how the federal government operates. The left did it on their own instead of going through the legitimate amendment process to change the rights of the federal government. Trump can change it the same way the left changed it, except he can change it the right way, the legal way, and guarantee the left can't make assumptions and demands outside the scope of the federal government, on it's own, again.

Trump's fight is getting the congress he needs. If he doesn't, he's done. If he does, and he serves his 8 years and then another battle must be fought for the next 8 years, and the next 8 years. It must be fought again and again to defeat the left because they don't give up, and neither shall we.

For far too long the right has taken a back seat to the left's ideology. We've let their will be forced upon us without knowing how to fight back. We've been too polite, I guess, considering what progress Trump has made being a jerk.

I'm ready to fight for the Right! The time is right. Our goal is right. Our methods are right. We're right! Let's make it right!



