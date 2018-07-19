Third Party & Independents Archives

Who Knew That History Has Rhythm? Comey Apparently

This is not about moral or any other equivalence. Just two stories from the past day or so that seem to share one thing. They are absurd, yet possible. Even perhaps probable, although it’s a little early to tell.

In the first place, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders has said that there actually may be plans being put together to allow Russian investigators to question Americans that Putin has apparently accused of interfering in Russia's elections or internal affairs. Here's what she reportedly said:

There was some conversation about it, but there wasn't a commitment made on behalf of the United States. The president will work with his team and we'll let you know if there's an announcement on that front.

The "it" being the possibility that people like ex-ambassador Michael McFaul would be interviewed by Russian agents or investigators while Russia would allow American officials to interview the intelligence officials indicted by Mueller's probe. Which means that President Trump is actually considering taking up Putin on his smirking offer, and thus giving a certain legitimacy to Putin's claim that Hillary and Obama hacked his election, so he darn well was gonna hack theirs, even as he thuggishly denies it. A childish tit for tat but executed in a rather sophisticated way.

And successful as well. Not because a single voter was likely manipulated into zombie-like voting for Trump because of a few poorly-worded Facebook ads. But because of all that has happened since in America. Including this latest uproar.

Why bother bleating "impeachment" like a rabid goat when President Trump just threw some more chum in the water that will keep the media feeding frenzy at full-bore? It's not at all definite that he's going through with this, but the mere fact that Sanders had to stand up there and tell the press that the White House was considering Putin's ridiculous offer is an absurdity. And one that may not be impossible, unfortunately.

In the second place, James Comey aside from attacking Trump for his Helsinki blunderfest, said the following:

This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders' design that "Ambition must ... counteract ambition." All who believe in this country's values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don't matter right now. History has its eyes on us.

A few weeks ago, Comey said this:

The rhythm of history, of American history, tells us that eventually, the American people in their great mass will tire of him and come to realize that he threatens what is essentially America, which is our values.

The rhythm of history? The dialectic has rhythm? Who knew? Ok, so this is someone who feels he has no choice but to fulfill his destiny and run for higher office. Higher than what he had as former FBI Director. Will it be for a Senate seat? Will he wait and see how his book sales are doing and try to raise money and his profile? Will people still care?

Politicians have long memories and Comey has made enemies within the FBI, and on both sides of the aisle. It often comes with the territory of being the head of an agency that is an uneasy cross between intelligence gathering and guns-drawn, law enforcement. So, it seems slightly absurd that Comey may very well run for office, but hardly impossible.

Yes, Comey has said "never" when directly asked if he would run for elected office. Maybe he means it. Maybe he just loves writing stuff like the rhythm of history because he's self-righteous and pompous in an odd quirky way. But when Comey writes something like that, it doesn't have the charming seduction when Obama carefully and thoughtfully winds his speech around a flawed concept that only he has the vision to see. In other words, Obama is able to get away with similar rhetoric because he leavens it with false humility and cutting humor. Comey seems to have neither, although he apparently thinks he's a very, very funny guy.

And Comey has seen plenty of Washington DC and how politics works at the federal level. So maybe he means it when he says "never." It's just that phrase ... how can someone say, the rhythm of history, and not be thinking of elected office? Maybe Comey is someone who can. We'll see.