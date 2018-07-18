Third Party & Independents Archives

Is Maria Butina a Spy? Or a Lobbyist?

But what law did Butina break? There are an awful lot of foreign representatives looking to cozy up to members of Congress, Cabinet Secretaries, local lobbyists and whoever else they feel can further their country’s interests in America. And more than a few of those countries are hardly shining examples of democracy.

So, is the FBI criminalizing foreign policy?

Yes, Butina was clearly sent to improve the Kremlin's image back in 2015 when Ukraine, assassinations, and just plain old corruption had given Putin's regime a very low image on the world stage. Putin needed, and still needs, to do something about it. So his regime sent people like Butina and Veselnitskaya to garner some influence in America.

But, again, despite the fact it was done by a thuggish, adversarial regime, what was the crime? Here's the Trump-loving folks at The Daily Beast:

The FBI alleges that Butina, on Torshin's behalf, infiltrated the National Rifle Association as a lever to move GOP politics in a pro-Russia direction. On October 4, 2016, the affidavit alleges, an unnamed "U.S. person" in close contact with Butina emailed an acquaintance to boast of involvement in "securing a VERY private line of communication between the Kremlin and key [Republican Party] leaders through, of all conduits, the [NRA]." The FBI's Helson said he understood that communication to represent "U.S. Person 1's involvement in BUTINA's efforts to establish a 'back channel' communication for representatives of the Government of Russia."

Is this all, or is there more? A back-channel is used on all sorts of occasions. That is not collusion unless a quid pro quo was clearly established, and this is not at all clear at this point. Even Betsy Woodruff has to admit that until now, there has been no evidence of collusion. But of course, now Butina is clearly the smoking gun. Right?

Maybe not. Again, this feels like a angry lashback by the FBI rather than a carefully considered indictment that reveals real collusion. We'll have to see. Meanwhile this story along with Trump's disaster in Helsinki and his not all that convincing walk back today of his original words at the press conference will keep Democrats hysterically convinced that they have the collusion they so desperately need. They are calling for impeachment, or even in the case of Tennessee's Cohen, tweeting out a call for a military coup.

This has always been a strange thing with Trump. One may disagree with his trade policy, but it has a certain - likely flawed - logic to it. Trump's insistence on trying to have good relations with Putin has no clear logical basis. Unless of course there is somehow some sort of secret agreement between them. Some of the brightest (and rather more partisan) legal minds in DC have been trying to find that secret agreement. All to no avail. Even with this latest indictment or affidavit as the FBI calls it, which seems a bit of a hedge.

So why the hell does Trump behave the way he does towards Putin while his administration along with Congress act far more strongly against Russia than Obama's administration did? This is the billion-dollar question that nags still and that provides such a perfect platform for those who want to evict Trump from his legitimate presidency at any possible cost it seems.

Will we have to wait for Trump's presidency to end to get a satisfactory answer to this question? Will Mueller's probe somehow provide a convincing answer? One it hasn't been able to provide so far? Who the hell knows. Meanwhile, Trump's woulda, coulda, shoulda walk back is hardly inspiring. But will have to do for now.