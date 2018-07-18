Third Party & Independents Archives

Is Maria Butina a Spy? Or a Lobbyist?
But what law did Butina break? There are an awful lot of foreign representatives looking to cozy up to members of Congress, Cabinet Secretaries, local lobbyists and whoever else they feel can further their country’s interests in America. And more than a few of those countries are hardly shining examples of democracy.
So, is the FBI criminalizing foreign policy?
Yes, Butina was clearly sent to improve the Kremlin's image back in 2015 when Ukraine, assassinations, and just plain old corruption had given Putin's regime a very low image on the world stage. Putin needed, and still needs, to do something about it. So his regime sent people like Butina and Veselnitskaya to garner some influence in America.
But, again, despite the fact it was done by a thuggish, adversarial regime, what was the crime? Here's the Trump-loving folks at The Daily Beast:
The FBI alleges that Butina, on Torshin's behalf, infiltrated the National Rifle Association as a lever to move GOP politics in a pro-Russia direction.
On October 4, 2016, the affidavit alleges, an unnamed "U.S. person" in close contact with Butina emailed an acquaintance to boast of involvement in "securing a VERY private line of communication between the Kremlin and key [Republican Party] leaders through, of all conduits, the [NRA]." The FBI's Helson said he understood that communication to represent "U.S. Person 1's involvement in BUTINA's efforts to establish a 'back channel' communication for representatives of the Government of Russia."
Is this all, or is there more? A back-channel is used on all sorts of occasions. That is not collusion unless a quid pro quo was clearly established, and this is not at all clear at this point. Even Betsy Woodruff has to admit that until now, there has been no evidence of collusion. But of course, now Butina is clearly the smoking gun. Right?
Maybe not. Again, this feels like a angry lashback by the FBI rather than a carefully considered indictment that reveals real collusion. We'll have to see. Meanwhile this story along with Trump's disaster in Helsinki and his not all that convincing walk back today of his original words at the press conference will keep Democrats hysterically convinced that they have the collusion they so desperately need. They are calling for impeachment, or even in the case of Tennessee's Cohen, tweeting out a call for a military coup.
This has always been a strange thing with Trump. One may disagree with his trade policy, but it has a certain - likely flawed - logic to it. Trump's insistence on trying to have good relations with Putin has no clear logical basis. Unless of course there is somehow some sort of secret agreement between them. Some of the brightest (and rather more partisan) legal minds in DC have been trying to find that secret agreement. All to no avail. Even with this latest indictment or affidavit as the FBI calls it, which seems a bit of a hedge.
So why the hell does Trump behave the way he does towards Putin while his administration along with Congress act far more strongly against Russia than Obama's administration did? This is the billion-dollar question that nags still and that provides such a perfect platform for those who want to evict Trump from his legitimate presidency at any possible cost it seems.
Will we have to wait for Trump's presidency to end to get a satisfactory answer to this question? Will Mueller's probe somehow provide a convincing answer? One it hasn't been able to provide so far? Who the hell knows. Meanwhile, Trump's woulda, coulda, shoulda walk back is hardly inspiring. But will have to do for now.Posted by AllardK at July 18, 2018 1:21 PM
Smile for the camera, Wayne LaPierre!
You too, NRA President Jim Porter!
Say ‘cheese,’ Bobby Jindal. You too, Rick Santorum!
Ah, isn’ that cute… Scott Walker posing with Maria Butina AND her handler, Russian billionaire oligarch Alexander Torshin.
https://www.thetrace.org/rounds/maria-butina-nra-russian-government-photos/
Maria Butina used money and s*x to gain access to high ranking Republicans. She was denied bail today. Flight risk. 25 Russians have already been indicted, but we’ve got this one in the bag, and she is in jail.Posted by: phx8 at July 18, 2018 3:06 PM
Prosicutor: Your Honor! The photos clearly show the defendant posing with prominent figures.
Judge: Guilty! Off with her head!Posted by: Weary Willie at July 18, 2018 4:20 PM
WW,
The NRA gave three times as much to Trump as they did to Romney. Gee. Wonder where those extra tens of millions of dollars came from. Gosh. Hmmm. I wonder. Thanks to Citizens United, it is child’s play to anonymously funnel money through shell corporations. Even Michael Cohen knew how to set up a shell corporation, Essential Consulting. That was good enough for Russian oligarch Velselberg to give up $500,000 to Cohen.
In 2015, Butina attended a conference along with a lot of other people. Of all the people in that audience, Trump called on her. She asked a question about lifting Russian sanctions. Trump answered:
“I know Putin, and I’ll tell you what, we get along with Putin. Putin has no respect for President Obama. Big problem. Big problem. And Russia has been driven — you know I’ve always heard, for years I’ve heard, one of the worst things that can happen is if Russia ever gets driven to China. We have driven them together, with the big oil deals that are being made. We’ve driven them together. That’s a horrible thing for this country. We have made them friends because of incompetent leadership. I believe I would get along very nicely with Putin, okay? And I mean where we have the strength. I don’t think you’d need the sanctions.”
It is a little confusing, because in 2015 Trump said “I know Putin,” and then in a July 2016 press conference said “I don’t know Putin.” He was lying, but which version should we believe? What he said before July 2016, or since then?
Well, theough Maria Butina and her handler, Alexander Thorsin, the Russians found a perfect conduit, an organization willing to look the other way when illegal contributions from a foreign adversary poured into their coffers. Because, hey, it was an anonymous donation from a shell corporation that just happened to love guns, ok, and corporations are people, right?Posted by: phx8 at July 18, 2018 5:58 PM
Yawn…more fairy tales from our little Socialist gnome.
The Left can’t prove collusion between Trump and Russia.
The Left can’t prove collusion between the NRA and anyone, or anything.
We can prove that Russia benefited from Obama’s inept and cowardly actions toward them.
Posted by: Royal Flush at July 18, 2018 6:29 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.