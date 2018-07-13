Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump & Putin Summit

Today we get a more complete update on the Russian hacking of the DNC and Hillary going back to 2015. Mueller has indicted 13 Russians, two groups in the GRU, for hacking and political interference.

https://www.cnn.com/2016/12/26/us/2016-presidential-campaign-hacking-fast-facts/index.html



The fake news slant is that Putting wanted to hurt Clinton and help Trump in the 2016 elections. That's possible but, it's also possible that what with Podesta using 'password' for his password and Hillary setting up her DOS server in her basement, may have just provided easy targets for the GRU.

Old story that has been refurbed and released by the Trump admin 3 days before Trump meets with Putin tells you Trump has something up his sleeve. At least, this will put Putin on the defensive for the meeting. Maybe Putin will concede something.

