Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump & Putin Summit
Today we get a more complete update on the Russian hacking of the DNC and Hillary going back to 2015. Mueller has indicted 13 Russians, two groups in the GRU, for hacking and political interference.
https://www.cnn.com/2016/12/26/us/2016-presidential-campaign-hacking-fast-facts/index.html
The fake news slant is that Putting wanted to hurt Clinton and help Trump in the 2016 elections. That's possible but, it's also possible that what with Podesta using 'password' for his password and Hillary setting up her DOS server in her basement, may have just provided easy targets for the GRU.
Old story that has been refurbed and released by the Trump admin 3 days before Trump meets with Putin tells you Trump has something up his sleeve. At least, this will put Putin on the defensive for the meeting. Maybe Putin will concede something.
Roy, I am relieved knowing that President Trump is more than a match, in every way, for Putin.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 13, 2018 6:01 PM
Agree Royal. It’s a good thing for the two to meet and size each other up as they’ve got to get along with each other for another six years or so unless Putin bows out before.
One would think Putin would see the futility of having a Naval port in Crimea. Can’t see as it would be worth a whit to him in a wartime environment. And, can’t see how it has any benefit in a peacetime environment, no maneuverability and so on.
Surely, they can resolve an issue or two and knock back a coupla vodkas.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 13, 2018 6:55 PM
Watching Hannity tonite, he came off as indicating that Rosenstein took it on himself to make the public announcement re the 12 Russians. I can’t believe that but, if he did that w/o notifying the admin he should be fired post haste, before the sun comes up in the AM.
His position might give him the authority to break the news but, to do it w/o notifying the admin 3 days before a summit meeting with Putin, … gone before the sun comes up …Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 13, 2018 9:14 PM
I don’t understand the animosity toward Russia. Some may believe Russia’s aggression toward Crimea and Georgia warrants a hostile response from the U.S. I don’t.
The U.S. intruded into the Ukraine and George after the fall of the U.S.S.R. We are the actual aggressors as far as Georgia and Ukraine go.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 13, 2018 11:54 PM
The indictments put to rest the Seth Rich conspiracy theory. It was promoted by Assange at Wikileaks, Sean Hannity, Newt Gingrich, and others. We now know Assange, Hannity, and others were lying.
“I briefed President Trump about these allegations earlier this week. The President is fully aware of the Department’s actions today.”
Rod Rosenstein, 7/13/18
Rosenstein was seen going into the White House earlier this week. Now we know why.
Here is a link to the indictment:
https://int.nyt.com/data/documenthelper/80-netyksho-et-al-indictment/ba0521c1eef869deecbe/optimized/full.pdf?action=click&module=Intentional&pgtype=Article
Caught a few minutes of Limbaugh Friday, after the indictment was announced. Limbaugh was lying. He was trying to convince his listeners that since the indictment contained no allegations mentioning Americans, there would not be any in the future. The indictment mentions several cases that will almost certainly result in indictments for Americans.
We also know Trump has been lying. He has known all along the Russians were behind the hacks, yet to this day, he calls it a hoax and a witch hunt.
We already know Donald Trump Jr., Michael Caputo, and Roger Stone lied to Congress. Roger Stone has said he expects to be indicted. To this day Donald Trump Jr. and Roger Stone have not been interviewed by the Mueller investigation, and when people are central in a case but are not interviewed, it usually means they are targets. Stone was a go-between for senior members of the Trump campaign and Guccifer 2.0
Here is an interesting nugget from page 15:
“On or about August 15, 2016, the Conspirators, posing as Guccifer 2.0, received a request for stolen documents from a candidate for the US. Congress. The Conspirators responded using the Guccifer 2.0 persona and sent the candidate stolen documents related to the candidate’s opponent.
Who was the candidate? The section on page 16 refers to Roger Stone and Aaron Nevins, a former GOP CoS for a Senator in FL. Rumors say the person breaking the law was Matt Gaetz. There is good reason to believe that is true. Gaetz is a FL Congressman, knows Roger Stone, and has vehemently opposed the Mueller investigation.
“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”
Donald Trump, 7/27/16
Thanks to the indictment, we now know that on the evening of July 27th, the Russians attacked Hillary Clinton’s personal server for the first time.
Trump is refusing to do the interview, perhaps hoping the Mueller investigation will delay doing anything until after Labor Day & the midterms. We will see. The next raft on indictments will be for Americans. In just 14 months the Mueller investigation has filed charges against 5 Americans, one Dutch, 26 Russians, and 3 Russian corporations. Five have already pleaded guilty. Trump Campaign Manager Manafort is already in jail.
Impressive. But there is more to come.Posted by: phx8 at July 14, 2018 6:08 PM
I can almost hear the rapid breathing and fluttering heart as phx8 spins his fairy-tale.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 14, 2018 6:40 PM
“Caught a few minutes of Limbaugh Friday, after the indictment was announced.”
LOL…phx8 never catches more than a “few” minutes of Rush, and always when Rush is lying. My guess, phx8 is an avid fan of Rush and even watches him on the “Ditto-cam”.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 14, 2018 6:55 PM
Americans were asked to name the best president in their lifetime during a recent Pew poll:
1. Obama 44%
2. Clinton 33%
3. Reagan 32%
4. Trump 19%
5. Bush 14%
In Britain, Trump has an 11% approval rating, which explains why he faced the largest protests against a visiting head of state in the history of the UK.
Now Trump is doing something no president has ever done in modern times. At his own insistence, he is meeting Putin alone, with no national security people in the room. Why? What possible reason would they have for needing to be alone? Trump should be prevented from meeting his handler. Wonder what instructions Putin will give him?
Well, at least the latest Mueller investigation indictments will give Putin and Traitor Trump pause.
