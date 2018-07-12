Third Party & Independents Archives

Justice Delayed is Justice Denied

Watched most of the public Strzok hearing today. Was the most contentious House/Senate meeting I’ve ever witnessed. But, brought no new revelations, facts relating to the case, or anything of substance that would change many/any minds re the Trump-Russian conspiracy issue.

It seems clear that no definitive investigations can be carried out until the Mueller Special Counsel investigation is ended.



Mueller's investigation, after a year of 'work', has found nothing, as we are aware at this point, relating to 'Russian collusion' Twenty or so folks have been arrested/convicted of non-related supposedly illegal activities during the last ten years or so. I've not doubt that the 'Special Counsel' will continue thru the end of Trump's 1st term.



Doubtful there will ever be an investigation of Hillary's server, FISA abuse, and FBI/Obama admin corruption. Hard to believe our inttel agencies could be headed by corrupt individuals AND get away with it. But, trying to pick up the pieces and restart an effective investigation seems super unlikely.

It seems gov't is just not capable of investigating itself. Today, the House was just short of going to blows against each other but failed to deliver any new information after some 9 hours of hearings.

The only entity with enough moxy to carry out a real investigation is the President but, by the beginning of his second term he will simply be too busy to invest the effort needed by the admin to push an investigation of this magnitude to fruition.

