Third Party & Independents Archives

Justice Delayed is Justice Denied
Watched most of the public Strzok hearing today. Was the most contentious House/Senate meeting I’ve ever witnessed. But, brought no new revelations, facts relating to the case, or anything of substance that would change many/any minds re the Trump-Russian conspiracy issue.
It seems clear that no definitive investigations can be carried out until the Mueller Special Counsel investigation is ended.
Mueller's investigation, after a year of 'work', has found nothing, as we are aware at this point, relating to 'Russian collusion' Twenty or so folks have been arrested/convicted of non-related supposedly illegal activities during the last ten years or so. I've not doubt that the 'Special Counsel' will continue thru the end of Trump's 1st term.
Doubtful there will ever be an investigation of Hillary's server, FISA abuse, and FBI/Obama admin corruption. Hard to believe our inttel agencies could be headed by corrupt individuals AND get away with it. But, trying to pick up the pieces and restart an effective investigation seems super unlikely.
It seems gov't is just not capable of investigating itself. Today, the House was just short of going to blows against each other but failed to deliver any new information after some 9 hours of hearings.
The only entity with enough moxy to carry out a real investigation is the President but, by the beginning of his second term he will simply be too busy to invest the effort needed by the admin to push an investigation of this magnitude to fruition.
Otherwise, - - -
I watched some of the hearing also Roy. It is simply disgusting that we have allowed politics to overcome common sense and rule of law.
Some of these folks being investigated by congress deserve to be charged with sedition. They could begin with Strzok.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 12, 2018 6:50 PM
Royal, so far as I know punishment at the federal level is administered by the DOJ and that comes down to Sessions and Trump. Both seem impotent as they wait for Mueller to ‘wrap it up’ which ain’t goin to happen any time soon. They can easily drag it out thru the remainder of Trump’s first term.
I do believe that Trump is the only official with the balls to take on the Obama admin in court but I tend to feel that he will be so involved in the election process and have so many irons in the fire at that point that he may not have the time to deal with it.
Now, maybe the DOJ will chastise an underling or two but Hil and O and going to skate, IMHO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 12, 2018 9:15 PM
You could almost smell the fear and desperation coming off the House Republicans today.
There were three HUGE problems with going after Strzok.
1) Strzok was one of the first to open the investigation into Russian interference with the election and working with the Trump campaign. Yet Strzok never leaked. He never said a word. He could have single-handedly destroyed the Trump campaign, but he did not.
2) People at DOJ, the FBI, and throughout government are entitled to their own political opinions, and that right is protected by law. Some prefer Republicans. Some Democrats. But what they must do is keep their personal bias separate from the performance of their jobs. No one could show even one example of Strzok letting his personal dislike of Trump interfere with the performance of his duties.
3) Strzok was the wrong man to target. He is an American hero. Most people do no know who he is or what he has done in counterintelligence. Ever see the show “The Americans”? Well, Strzok ran the operation that penetrated a spy ring like “The Americans” right at its outset, in 2001, and monitored it until 2010, when they were all brought in and arrested. It was a stunning piece of work. That was Strzok.
Oh. One more thing. No one knows the Russians better than him, and Strzok really, really hates the Russians. Bad news for anyone trying to run interference for the Russians, as the GOP found out today.
The GOP is desperate to find out what the Mueller investigation has on Trump. Meanwhile, they are desperately trying to discredit the investigation, the DOJ, and the FBI. It is working only to the extent that the Mueller team is not leaking, and that means they are a target that won’t hit back.
Yet.Posted by: phx8 at July 12, 2018 9:43 PM
His texts speak for themselves:
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” he told Page. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
A few months before the 2016 election, FBI agent Peter Strzok sent the phrase in a response to FBI attorney Lisa Page, who’d texted him worried Trump might win. “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok reassured her.
Strzok and Page advocated for more aggressive investigative measures than did others…
Anybody with any integrity would admit that these are not simply political opinions or personal bias and, would be demanding they be looked into.
Mueller obviously thought they were a problemPosted by: kctim at July 13, 2018 9:56 AM
kctim,
“A few months before the 2016 election, FBI agent Peter Strzok sent the phrase in a response to FBI attorney Lisa Page, who’d texted him worried Trump might win. “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok reassured her.”
Tell us what he was referring to. You left that part out.
“Anybody with any integrity would admit that these are not simply political opinions or personal bias and, would be demanding they be looked into.”
They were looked into by the IG. The IG found no evidence Strzok’s personal opinions influenced the fulfillment of his duties. The House committee could not cite any examples either.
“Mueller obviously thought they were a problem.”
He believed the appearance of Strzok’s personal texts could give the appearance of a problem, not that anything Strzok actually did posed a problem. Strzok was not fired, which would have been appropriate had he let his own political opinions influence the performance of his duty. He was re-assigned within the bureau, and IMO that was appropriate.
Hey, tough day today for traitors, Trump, and Trump supporters, and combinations of all three. It’s going to get MUCH worse.Posted by: phx8 at July 13, 2018 4:03 PM
I didn’t leave anything out, Phx8. You stated that there were HUGE problems with “going after Strzok” and then, due to your politics, you proceeded to try and dismiss or defend him.
I then copied and pasted the texts from Vox to show that they do indeed warrant being looked at and that Strzok deserves questioning about them.
The texts speak for themselves. The IG did not have confidence that Strzok was free from bias.
Not looking into this mess would have been negligence.
Since the leftists are predicting smoking gun and the beginning of the end everywhere they can, I can only assume you are talking about the latest round of indictments with the ‘tough day’ stuff. I’m still waiting for Mueller to complete his investigation before coming to any conclusions, so I’m not up to date on all this, but there’s a couple things that I am confused about:
If Trump was secretly telling Russia to find the 30,000 emails that Hillary had deleted off her private server, why did they try to hack into the campaigns servers? And when did the government agencies get permission to look at those servers?Posted by: kctim at July 13, 2018 4:58 PM
Here’s the part you left out:
Strzok: “You need to understand that that was written late at night, off-the-cuff and it was in response to a series of events that included then-candidate Trump insulting the immigrant family of a fallen war hero, and my presumption based on that horrible disgusting behavior that the American population would not elect someone demonstrating that behavior to be president of the United States.”
The audience applauded.Posted by: phx8 at July 13, 2018 5:20 PM
As the Liberal Dems continue to howl at the moon accusing President Trump of all sorts of impeachable offenses; our Pal Mueller continues to find nothing at all wrong with Trump’s campaign or personal election behavior.
All these investigations will continue until after November; and that is a good thing for Republicans and Conservatives running for office. Every day the Left looks even goofier as they tell American voters they have found a smoking gun which always proves to be fake news.
It is so bad for the Left, that their two reliable cable news networks; CNN and MSNBC; polled lower in viewership last week than both the “Food Channel” and “HGTV”.
LOLOLO…how is it possible that food and home repair and gardening is more interesting and believable than the Libbies fake media cable TV.
The only audience remaining for CNN is in airports where they pay to have their channel on display.
With CNN and MSNBC being shunned by viewers, (voters), can we really believe these folks believe anything the Liberals spout?
Liberals have lied for so long that it is no longer effective in persuading citizens to vote for them.
Good riddance to the Left. They are being replaced.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 13, 2018 5:21 PM
As for today’s indictments, there are some very interesting nuggets. For example:
Trump said this during the day of July 27th:
“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”
That night, the Russians launched their first cyber attack against Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server.
The indictments do not mention specific names, but people have already figured out that Roger Stone, a close, lifelong associate of Trump, was one contact for Russian intelligence- the GRU. Stone claimed he did not know that, but Stone has already lied to Congress about this. Stone has said he expects to be indicted.
The Russians also attacked Democrats in Congressional races. One guy was in NH. Another, Andrew Nevins, a GOP political operative and former Co@ for a GOP Senator, was another. Based on information in the indictment, they helped a fervent Trump supporter, Matthre Gaetz, win his seat.
And if there is one thing that should be crystal clear after this, it is that there is NO WAY Trump should be allowed to meet with Putin with no one in the room other than the Russian translator.
Trump is treason. It is staring you in the face.
Posted by: phx8 at July 13, 2018 5:29 PM
Here is a quote from Rosenstein’s announcement today of the indictment against some Russians. I embolden the quote so our nearly blind Liberal Pal can read it.
“There is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime. There is no allegation that the conspiracy altered the vote count or changed any election result.”
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/deputy-attorney-general-rod-j-rosenstein-delivers-remarks-announcing-indictment-twelvePosted by: Royal Flush at July 13, 2018 5:54 PM
