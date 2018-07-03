Third Party & Independents Archives

I'm asking for suggestions
I just got myself to disengage from binge watching Greg Gutfeld on Youtube. I was transfixed by watching segment after segment of Greg Gutfeld and his guests discuss the current events of the time. The time frame I experienced was Jan. 2017 to Jan. 2018. One year of Youtube videos of one show.
Greg Gutfeld was the host of RedEye. It was on at 3 am, but I was able to watch every episode, in order, on Hulu. I religiously watched RedEye from the beginning episode to the last. I continued to watch RedEye when Greg Gutfeld left, and I lost track of where and what Greg Gutfeld moved to. Until tonight.
It took about 4 hours to watch repeating segments of The Greg Gutfeld show. He was able to hold my interest for a year's worth of continuous playing segments of his show. This post is to ask those on the left for suggestions for "the other side".
I'm asking for suggestions that represent the same format, but from a perspective of the left. There are many, right? I have to have your suggestions meet certain requirements to make the final evaluation relevant. Greg Gutfeld is an entertainer. He always had 2 guests and 2 permanent guests in every segment. He always started the segment with a monologue. The format for discussion was a round table Q and A.
Post links to your equivalent experiences in political entertainment. Make sure the starting segment video is dated Jan. 2017, and they are on Youtube, and will play continuously through Jan. 2018. Let me know who has been shaping your opinion the way Greg Gutfeld, since his introduction to me via RedEye, has shaped mine. Let me compare your experiences with mine.Posted by Weary_Willie at July 3, 2018 7:25 PM
So let me get this straight Weary you want to watch an “entertainer” like Gutfeld only with a different view?
But it has to be the same… because….final evaluation relevant? From the length of the show, the format of the show, a monologue to starts things off and a Q&A session and right on down to the number of guests and “permanent guests” that Gitfield has done or it won’t work for you..right?
I don’t know of any “entertainer” with a liberal prospective that would be rated as low as Gutfield. I mean I tried watching this guy several different times and one thing for sure I wasn’t entertained by the boorish a** and his guests. I felt misinformed and dumber after watching his show.
I am proud of you Weary for not trying to tell us he is a comedian because that would be quite a stretch.Posted by: j2t2 at July 4, 2018 6:06 PM
You’re right j2t2; real comedians, who are loved by Liberals, use foul language and hate speech.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 4, 2018 6:13 PM
I am passing along this email from the American Legion to honor all those who served in our military.
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed, and the United States of America was born. Since then, countless men and women have defended the foundation of our democracy and our American way of life.
Without you, we wouldn’t have the freedoms we enjoy. Thank you for your service, patriotism, and for being a part of The American Legion.
For God and Country,
The American LegionPosted by: Royal Flush at July 4, 2018 6:32 PM
No specific suggestions, but there are a lot of comedians with shows, including Colbert, Kimmel, Jim Jefferies, and many more. SNL has enjoyed a golden age of political humor, thanks to Baldwin, McKinnon, and terrific writers.
Gutfeld is just not funny. He tries to be. He fails every time. I’ve seen him try to interject humor into a discussion, and it just doesn’t work. It does raise an interesting question: Why are there virtually no conservative comedians?
The reason is the nature of humor. There are a lot of different kinds of humor, but when it comes to politics, satire rules the roost.
“Satire: the use of humor, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize people’s stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues.”
In general, satire is an optimistic form of humor. It is intended to improve the world as it exposes venality, vice, corruption, and so on. Political satire goes back in history a long way, from the court jester, to the Shakespearian fool, to Oscar Wilde and into the present day.
To work, humor needs to ‘punch up.’ The fool makes fun of the king and the court, and because that is punching up, a person with no power other than a quick wit satirizes the person with power. That can be funny. But if the king and court make fun of the fool, that comes across as mean, or cruel, or taking advantage. It is punching down. It is almost never funny.
That is why conservative satirical humor fails. It punches down. It values the traditions of the past, and does not want to see them exposed to ridicule (Make America Great Again!). It represents people who succeeded based on tradition- in contemporary terms, the 1%, CEOs of big corporations, white males, and so on. When they attempt political satire, they punch down at liberal constituencies, such as the poor, the elderly, women, immigrants, and minorities.Posted by: phx8 at July 4, 2018 9:02 PM
Well, this was totally useless. I ask for a simple suggestion and get lectures about how bad conservatives are.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 5, 2018 9:06 AM
We understand liberal political humor. We just don’t like their gutter humor laced with profanity.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 5, 2018 3:53 PM
The reason I asked for suggestions for entertainers was to compare oranges to oranges. The time frame was to compare liberal humor of current events with conservative humor of the same current events.
Instead, I get nothing from the left but the usual obstruction and complaining. It’s humor, people! Did you forget what that was?
I was done with SNL way before Obama and even Bush, before Clinton even. They just lost it. I preferred Mad TV to any of those shows with that format. I’m looking for a format like the round table with guests. The one name I haven’t heard of is Jim Jefferies. I will check him out.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 5, 2018 7:06 PM
Oh brother conservatives such thin skins, to the point honest opinions hurt your feelings.
Royal let ye without sin cast the first stone…the only problem is you are guilty as anyone of using “foul language and hate speech”. I can remember you calling me a pu**y and of course Weary said I was a feckless c**t. So get off your high horse my friend you and conservatives in general abandoned the moral highground a long time ago.
Weary the problem is more Gutfeld as entertainer than anything, perhaps you should watch a bit of Dennis Miller if he is still around. He had a conservative bent and could still be funny where Gutfield tries but he is more a propagandist and he just isn’t entertaining. I wouldn’t compare anyone to him.Posted by: j2t2 at July 5, 2018 8:43 PM
Jim Jefferies is an Austrailian! Why would phx8 even consider him as a candidate for my suggestions?
I thought he was funny and witty. He demonstrated some intelligence with his humor, but his interviews were edited.
He didn’t grow up in the U.S. I’m not going to take him seriously when he comes off the way he does. He actually made a call to arms against his opponents in the episode I watched. He swore to make his point a number of times. He was aggressive.
I turned to an interview of Ben Shapiro conducted by Bill Maher. As did Jim Jefferies, Bill Maher concentrated his discussions on the usual assaults on President Trump. Both were aggressive in pushing the usual narrative.
In contrast with that, during the same time frame, Greg Gutfeld was commenting on the same subjects, but his humor was focused on deflecting the attacks that were levied against the right by the left.
The obvious results of what I’ve discovered on this post is:
The left is the aggressor
The right is responding
Both are using humor
Only the left is using profanity and aggression
The right is laughing at the left’s tactics.
Wholly agree with your results, WW. 99% of the time the left crosses the line of what I refer to as having common sense values. Much like the incident in the news today whereby a fast food joint operator ripped a MAGA hat off a teenager and threw a cup of some liquid on him. The teen complained to the cops and the perp was fired. Willing to lose his job over making a S..t for brains pol statement.
On the big stage, its the same thing. dim’s House/Sens flip the bird at GOP’er’s, like Maxine Water’s urging her perp’s to hit the street and get it on and so on …
Then you have the pc Gop’ers who don’t won’t to be seen or heard making an exaggerated statement, being reported in the news as anything other than magnanimous.
In general, one could understand the GOP’ers as just laying low to prevent any inquisitive eyes being cast their way. Like Phil Gram, the guy that kept the cost of his perks wrote on the palm of his hand, the guy from Alaska that was building bridges to know where, and so on …
An ongoing issue I don’t understand is the House Intel investigation into the ‘bad’ FBI dudes by Nunes and others. They threatened Rosenstein with impeachment if he didn’t comply in handing over information. Rosenstein, Wray and, I assume Jeff Sessions told Nunes and co. to piss off. Nunes’ response - get President Trump to do something. Been over a year and very few answers to basic questions have been obtained.
We can’t know if the House/Senate members are afraid of the FBI and if so, for what reason. But, it is sad, said, sad.
I really would like for a strong 3rd (Independent Party) to gain control of gov’t. But, I am acutely aware that, over time such a party would become swampy and so on …
Otherwise, we have the gov’t we deserve (right d.a.n )?Posted by: Roy Ellisr at July 7, 2018 8:53 PM
So Weary reading this nonsense proves just delusional you guys have become but it also serves to keep us off real news, like the seven repub senators celebrating the 4th of July in Russia.Posted by: j2t2 at July 8, 2018 8:02 PM
Hey here is some conservative funny for you Weary, your boy ">https://www.thedailybeast.com/with-trumps-help-north-koreas-divide-and-conquer-strategy-is-working?yptr=yahoo”> Trump getting playedPosted by: j2t2 at July 9, 2018 5:59 AM
https://www.thedailybeast.com/with-trumps-help-north-koreas-divide-and-conquer-strategy-is-working
This link to your opinion piece is working.
My nonsense is better than your nonsense, j2t2. You don’t even try to ask questions or gather information. You just bitch.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 9, 2018 9:11 AM
Republicans and Conservatives just don’t get. While they wrongly believe that they can save our values, principles and culture by playing the same old politics, “the other side” is actively engaged in war to destroy them and transform the nation into something completely different.
The right are playing with dolls while leftists are using hateful personal attacks and lies to silence and destroy them.
Oranges to oranges comparison? LOL, good luck with that Weary.
Peaceful Tea Party protests over taxes
compared to
planned riots and destruction based on hate
https://refusefascism.org/
Yes, it appears manners begets subjugation in the liberal world. If you don’t fight back, they will keep coming. The left are bullies. They use the tactics of a narcissist.
I remember when phx8 said Trump’s election will tank the economy and the stock market would crash. Did it happen? No. phx8 just went on to his next gripe never admitting his error.
j2t2 has been calling Trump a Nazi since he started his campaign. Has there been an increase in political prisoners? No. Has there been a rash of sudden disappearances? No. Have people been silenced? No. Contrary to what the left wants everyone to think, Trump is not an authoritarian or a tyrant or dictator. If he was, we would have nothing but flowers and sunshine in the news every day.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 9, 2018 3:58 PM
I saw the video of Bill and Hillary riding in first class on a commercial flight and no one bothered them. Such restraint should be applauded.
I suspect that should George W and Laura try that; they would be inundated with jeers and profanity.
Republicans and Conservatives have class. Democrats, not so much. Liberals, none at all.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 9, 2018 6:27 PM
Sure Royal the repubs have so much classPosted by: j2t2 at July 9, 2018 7:09 PM
Reading this thread I realized what I am dealing with here. IT is sad conservatives on WB have sunk so lowPosted by: j2t2 at July 9, 2018 7:15 PM
Your link went to a page that focus on 5 people running as Republicans, and in that page the author stated, for each one, the Republicans disavow those candidates.
Sorry, j2t2, your bucket of tar missed again.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 9, 2018 7:30 PM
j2t2, there are a number of elected Democratics that are Socialist and Communist. I’ll bet dimes to donuts there are a huge number of that political bend calling themselves Democrats. Why aren’t they in the spotlight, j2t2? Since when were communist and socialist preferred positions?Posted by: Weary Willie at July 9, 2018 7:34 PM
Name them Weary.Stop with the vague accusations and name them.Posted by: j2t2 at July 9, 2018 7:57 PM
Knock! Knock! Knock! J2T2!!! HELLO! Bernie Sanders, a Socialist! Ran for PRESIDENT AS A DEMOCRATIC!!
He’s proud to be a Socialist!
Hear what Allen West had to sayPosted by: Weary Willie at July 9, 2018 10:58 PM
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/politics/item/19997-top-u-s-communist-boasts-that-party-utilizes-democratsPosted by: Weary Willie at July 9, 2018 10:58 PM
http://www.wnd.com/2016/03/shocking-truth-about-todays-democratic-party/
Amazing as it may seem, Barack Obama has dragged the entire Democratic Party so far leftward over the past seven-plus years that today’s Democratic Party has become almost indistinguishable from the Communist Party.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 9, 2018 11:01 PM
Did The Communist Party USA Take Over Democratic Party in 1988?
Shockingly since 1988 the CPUSA has stopped running their own candidates and have 100% of the time nominated the Democrat candidates as their candidates. So we have to take this question seriously.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 9, 2018 11:07 PM
http://www.wnd.com/2013/08/communists-in-congress-just-count-em/
he congressional profiles of current members of Congress provides extensive evidence of radical leftist ties in the backgrounds of top Democratic Party legislators, including Democratic Party Sens. Barbara Boxer, Dick Durbin, Tom Harkin, Barbara Mikulski, Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Debbie Stabenow, Al Franken, Sherrod Brown, Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley, Patty Murray and Tammy Baldwin.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 9, 2018 11:19 PM
In the House of Representatives, Loudon profiles the radical left background of Democratic Party Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Louis Gutierrez, John Conyers, Charles Rangel, Marcy Kaptur, Peter DeFazio, Sheila Jackson Lee, Jim McDermott and dozens more.
Was that you, ohrealy? Ahrr, is yar Shitera green?
Just like I thought Weary nothing, but using your standards to determine political parties/affiliations then Trump and most of the conservatives here on WB are Nazi’s.
You use the same reasoning with political affiliation as you did with the Gutfeld thing which is such a leap of logic as to be incomprehensible drivel. Comparing comedians to determine
The “left is the aggressor” when the right has been trashing Obama and the Clinton’s for years using myth and misinformation half truths and outright lies. Yes it is true “the right is responding” but such large fallacies using Gutfeld and humor in the same sentence as thinking you are the victim, a sign of the path you are on, I guess, the psycho path..
Your last post was just plain nonsense, J2.
Sanders IS a self avowed socialist. Cortez, another self avowed socialist, just beat an establishment democrat in a primary. Lee Carter ran openly as a socialist. The Congressional Progressive Caucus has something like 70+ members.
The left trashed Reagan, the left trashed Bush, the right trashed Clinton, the left trashed Bush, the right trashed Obama. The extremes of both sides come up with conspiracy theories and preach them from the fringe.
That is how both sides play the game.
Under Trump though, so-called protests, riots, destruction and violence have been directed at people simply because of their beliefs, not because of any action that warrants such behavior. The leftist extreme is now on the floors of Congress and the 24/7 news preaching their hate.
THAT is why normal Americans are saying the “left is the aggressor.”
Judging by the facts, YOU are the one who qualifies the most for the Higher Perspective article. You guys have totally lost your sh*t. And all your common sense.Posted by: kctim at July 10, 2018 8:28 AM
Kctim, You have fallen for Weary’s nonsense it seems, so lets review what Weary said, I quote “there are a number of elected Democratics that are Socialist and Communist. I’ll bet dimes to donuts there are a huge number of that political bend calling themselves Democrats.”. So you guys have named …what…three that have ran or are running and one is an independent as we speak. The other two are democratic socialist and none of them are socialist or communist. You do know the difference don’t you?
Of course you do this intentionally as you would have us believe that any liberal or dem or dem soc is a commie. Yet you are offended that I would use the same standard to determine Trump and many conservatives are Nazi’s when they are just corrupt authoritarians. Trump has called for violence at his rallies just like Hitler.
Many conservatives have used violence against counter protestors including running them down in automobiles at the request of Trump. But when American citizens protest individual government officials that support this type of hatred and violence you guys get all moody and blame the victims. But when it comes to protesting Obama it is a different story, ask Netflix.
Obama, Clinton Carter never did that. Nor did Reagan, GHWB, GWB do that. Hitler did that, as did Trump. Yet for Trump Weary has set the standard much higher by excluding all the aggressive language he has used to rally his brown shirts. Trump has encouraged the right wing nationalist, and conservatives have defended him, to unite the right and they have used violence to do so. In VA, in Portland and everywhere else they decide to invade with their propaganda.
Yet you would have us believe those on the left are the aggressors. Why because some idiot took a MAGA hat from some kid! Yet when some drunken conservative harasses a women for wearing a Puerto Rico shirt it doesn’t count. The Trumpster was allowed to continue while the cop just watched the harassment.Yet while being privileged you guys act like the victim.
You project onto others what you are doing and never admit a mistake. Look at the links Weary has subjected us to. Far right propaganda that is condescending and misleading as well as aggressive in its attacks on the left. Meanwhile we have conservative Senators celebrating the 4th of July in Russia with their comrades and you guys totally ignore it. Yeah I would say it is you guys on the psycho path.Posted by: j2t2 at July 10, 2018 3:37 PM
Yet you are offended that I would use the same standard…
Here’s a pot calling himself black.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 10, 2018 3:48 PM
Actually J2, I was curious about Weary’s claim and decided to do a little research into it.
Sanders ran in the democratic primary. He votes almost in lockstep with the democrats. The only reason he calls himself an independent is because he WAS too far left. Today, democrats welcome him with open arms.
While it’s true that Cortez and Lee are not yet elected, the socialist agendas they are running on and that democrats have embraced, is yet more proof of just how far left the democratic party has become.
The CPC preaches socialist principles and includes 70 some elected members of Congress.
“The other two are democratic socialist and none of them are socialist or communist. You do know the difference don’t you?”
The ONLY difference can be easily explained: Stage 1 - Stage 2 - Stage 3
“Many conservatives have used violence against counter protestors including running them down in automobiles at the request of Trump.”
BS. Trump requested no such thing. The few times protestors have been hit, it was due to their own aggression or stupidity.
“But when American citizens protest individual government officials that support this type of hatred and violence you guys get all moody and blame the victims.”
More BS. No “individual government officials” have stated any support for any type of hatred and violence.
Fact is, normal Americans don’t care about the little leftist circle jerk ‘protests’ until you start with the destruction and violence.
“But when it comes to protesting Obama it is a different story”
A completely different story. The Tea Party rallies were peaceful and non-destructive.
“Trump has encouraged the right wing nationalist, and conservatives have defended him, to unite the right and they have used violence to do so.”
No, he hasn’t and no, they have not used violence to ‘unite the right.’
“In VA, in Portland and everywhere else they decide to invade with their propaganda.”
It’s called freedom of speech, something you USED to understand and respect.
“Yet you would have us believe those on the left are the aggressors.”
Fact, J2. Facts.
“Why because some idiot took a MAGA hat from some kid!”
Um, no, because a large group of idiots are destroying property and attacking people who simply disagree with them. The racist who attacked the teen and stole his hat just watched too much TV and believed all the lies.
“The Trumpster was allowed to continue while the cop just watched the harassment. Yet while being privileged you guys act like the victim.”
Guess you all know how that retarded kid in Chicago felt now, huh.
“Look at the links Weary has subjected us to. Far right propaganda that is condescending and misleading as well as aggressive in its attacks on the left.”
That is the typical political stuff I was talking about, J2. That’s how the game has been played for a long long time now. That is NOT the problem.
“Meanwhile we have conservative Senators celebrating the 4th of July in Russia with their comrades and you guys totally ignore it. Yeah I would say it is you guys on the psycho path.”
Yeah, I’ll file that right next to Sanders honeymooning in Russia, Hillary selling uranium to Russia, and Obama bowing to every freaking muslim leader he meets. FFSPosted by: kctim at July 10, 2018 5:00 PM
Weary you act like you were respectful of the POTUS during the Obama administration, but we all know that is just a lie. You would have us believe conservatives didn’t become aggressive to the point they went armed to Texas to shadow the US military during exercises a few years back. As if Jade Helm was just a Chinese company funding Trumps business. Of course we wouldn’t remember the conservative ranchers taking over the federal land in Oregon because ranchers shouldn’t go to jail for arson.
I wish it were so simple for the rest of yus as it is for the privileged conservatives here on WB, all they have to do is take out the secret decoder ring and tell us it wasn’t on Faux News so it didsn’t happen.Posted by: j2t2 at July 10, 2018 5:05 PM
How am I privilaged?
Weary only the privileged can watch all the years of episodes of Gutfeld and then a wee bit of Bill Maher and end up with the conclusions you have made.
BS. Trump requested no such thing. The few times protestors have been hit, it was due to their own aggression or stupidity.yes he did Posted by: j2t2 at July 11, 2018 8:37 AM
Being respectful of the POTUS isn’t the problem. There has always been those who are disrespectful. The problem is that today it is outright hate and disrespect for the POTUS and anybody who dares support his policies. Hate and disrespect that used to be out on the fringe, but is now mainstream in the democratic party.
Conservatives have not become aggressive. No leftists anywhere was ever prevented from speaking, nor were their supporters physically attacked for their beliefs. That is because their fringe is still relegated to the fringe.
Anti-American groups like antifa, bam, resist, etc… have their little get togethers without being attacked by those on the right. The racist blm isn’t attacked. Pro abortion and anti 2nd Amendment groups and ‘rallies,’ not attacked. Leftist speakers speak and leftist leaders eat, without incident.
Tens of millions of Americans support these groups and their beliefs, millions join in their protests. Other than a few counter protestors holding signs, they are left alone to do their thing.
Right-wing speakers, supporters and leaders are harassed and physically assaulted for the beliefs Americans have held for years, decades even. Families are threatened, property is destroyed. All done by leftist extremists.
But you want people to believe that those on the right are to blame because of the lie that a few on the fringe is representative of the whole?
No wonder all you can talk about is Russian conspiracy theories, nazi fantasies and “Faux News” argle bargle!
That’s it? Really?
Posted by: Weary Willie at July 11, 2018 10:04 AM
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/socialist-candidates-the-future-of-our-party-says-dnc-chairman-tom-perez
You better get an update, j2t2. I guess you missed the memo. The DNC Chariman Tom Perez disagrees with you. The Democratics are embracing socialists with open arms.
You’re going to have to find yourself a new party, j2t2. Let me suggest the Republican party. They will accept your membership and they won’t lie to you to keep your support.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 11, 2018 10:17 AM
The ONLY difference can be easily explained: Stage 1 - Stage 2 - Stage 3
Using your rational you can understand why many believe Trump is a Nazi then…right? Of course your rational is simply the inability to see things for what they actually are , but hey that is conservatism…right?
The foolishness of the right wing and their commie witch hunt disinformation campaign doesn’t hold water in the real world kctim. You guys have been seeing commies everywhere for so many years you have zero credibility. But I do appreciate your honesty when you admit you don’t know the differences between the three separate political ideologies.Lumping them all together works both ways though when your team has to resort to this lumping of ideologies in an attempt to discredit others.
Such insight this “when we do it it is disrespectful but when you do it it’s violent and “aggressive”” mentality of yours kctim. Unfortunately that is the same as your “it’s not fascism when we do it”mentality and it is just more BS from the right wing.Posted by: j2t2 at July 11, 2018 10:21 AM
j2t2’s politics are the epitome of the guy who sits in his own stench without smelling it while the people around him gag.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 11, 2018 10:56 AM
J2,
All 4 ideologies that you are speaking about (democratic socialism, socialism, fascism, communism) are based on the “collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.” To achieve that goal, individual rights must be infringed, controlled, and even stripped away.
Democratic socialism claims to not want the government to own the means of production. It claims to be capitalist and only wants government to dictate and provide for the social ‘good’ as they have defined it.
The problem is that democratic socialism is nothing but a stepping stone to actual socialism. Democratic socialists themselves admit that they are only working within the capitalist system in order to reform it into the level of socialism they desire.
It requires a strong centralized government and leader. The desires of society trump the rights of the individual.
Socialism itself is the collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. It is what so-called democratic socialism evolves into.
The desires of society trump the rights of the individual.
It requires a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, and the forcible suppression of opposition.
Fascism is almost the exact same as socialism, only it uses nation and race, rather than the commons, to achieve its goals. It also relies on collectivism and class warfare.
Fascists and socialists don’t ‘like’ each other because of the socialists opposition to nationalism.
It is mostly the result of a failed socialist state.
Communism is a totalitarian system of government in which a single authoritarian party controls state-owned means of production.
In the United States, all four are linked together simply because they infringe on or strip away the individual rights we have. Most people, as you have proven countless times, don’t know the difference between the four, they just parrot what they heard.
“when we do it it is disrespectful but when you do it it’s violent and “aggressive”” mentality of yours”
Pay attention this time J2, please.
Simple disrespect, speaking out, protests etc… from EITHER side, is part of the game.
Violence, destruction, and physical harassment from EITHER side is wrong. It used to only be the actions of those out on the fringe.
The left has embraced that fringe element into their mainstream and it is getting dangerous.
“that is the same as your “it’s not fascism when we do it”
Actually, what I say is that it’s not fascism because I actually understand what fascism is and what it is not. If we used your distorted definition of it, we were founded as a fascist nation.Posted by: kctim at July 11, 2018 2:45 PM
