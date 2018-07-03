Third Party & Independents Archives

I'm asking for suggestions

I just got myself to disengage from binge watching Greg Gutfeld on Youtube. I was transfixed by watching segment after segment of Greg Gutfeld and his guests discuss the current events of the time. The time frame I experienced was Jan. 2017 to Jan. 2018. One year of Youtube videos of one show.

Greg Gutfeld was the host of RedEye. It was on at 3 am, but I was able to watch every episode, in order, on Hulu. I religiously watched RedEye from the beginning episode to the last. I continued to watch RedEye when Greg Gutfeld left, and I lost track of where and what Greg Gutfeld moved to. Until tonight.

It took about 4 hours to watch repeating segments of The Greg Gutfeld show. He was able to hold my interest for a year's worth of continuous playing segments of his show. This post is to ask those on the left for suggestions for "the other side".

I'm asking for suggestions that represent the same format, but from a perspective of the left. There are many, right? I have to have your suggestions meet certain requirements to make the final evaluation relevant. Greg Gutfeld is an entertainer. He always had 2 guests and 2 permanent guests in every segment. He always started the segment with a monologue. The format for discussion was a round table Q and A.

Post links to your equivalent experiences in political entertainment. Make sure the starting segment video is dated Jan. 2017, and they are on Youtube, and will play continuously through Jan. 2018. Let me know who has been shaping your opinion the way Greg Gutfeld, since his introduction to me via RedEye, has shaped mine. Let me compare your experiences with mine.

Here's mine.