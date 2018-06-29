Third Party & Independents Archives

Obama Holdovers Need To Be Removed From DOJ/FBI
What we witnessed over the last couple of days with the House hearings for Peter Srrzok and Deputy Attny Gen Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray shows clearly the immediate and severe change for DOJ/FBI officials and the FBI administration in general.
For as long as I can remember the DOJ/FBI has thumbed their noses at the House and Senate when asked to provide information pertinent to an investigation or authorized query. Under the table reason given was that the House/Senate played loose with classified information, leaked, couldn't keep it secret. Policy reason given was the FBI couldn't reveal 'sources and methods', which is what Rosenstein and Wray hid behind during their hearing. Strzok's lawyers wouldn't let him answer any questions beyond his name, rank and serial number.
That position has worked pretty good for the DOJ/FBI. So long as half the House/Senate members had little interest and the public had little or no interest in the issue at hand, they were able to get away in withholding information. With pending current issues more than half of the members are highly interested and most all of the public is highly interested in information the FBI holding back.
The DOJ/FBI didn't just decide one day to give Hillary and pass and go after Trump. Think back to the IRS Tea Party scandal. The DOJ and FBI are not called out anywhere in the Constitution. They 'work' for somebody higher up, like the President or Lois Lerner. The DOJ/FBI doesn't decide who and what to investigate. Do you think Lois Lerner invited Bill Clinton to board her plane in Phoenix on her own accord? Do you think it unusual that the Mueller team is way majority democrats/Trump haters, many having donated to the DNC? The Obama administrati9on, over 8 years, put people into place in all gov't agencies that would carry water for them, Hillary or other dims. This is just politics in Chicago, nothing more.
Some are suggesting that parts of the FBI should be put under the DHS. I don't see where this would help. Recall that the Obama admins DHS, CIA, NSA, FBI and others were all in it for 'getting Trump'. Recall that the FBI doesn't decide who and what to investigate.
What is needed is for Rosenstein and several top FBI officials to be investigated and those found to have colluded in freeing Hillary and 'getting Trump' should be terminated. Also, the new mgmt needs to understand that the House has oversight responsibility for the FBI and no information can be withheld if requested. If the House abuses such information then the FBI can investigate and recommend prosecution. Perhaps a good way to operate would be to permanently assign a House staffer or two to the FBI to provide a conduit for requested information.
Rosenstein is acting as a witness (he signed the FISA doc but won't admit it), investigator (in charge of Mueller), and prosecutor. He is terribly conflicted but will not recuse himself. We can only hope the House can find enough backbone to hold him in contempt and impeach him soonest. That is their responsibility to the people.Posted by Roy Ellis at June 29, 2018 3:43 PM
Just a few rotten-to-the-core apples at the top of the DOJ and FBI are responsible for Americans losing their trust in government Roy.
Impeachment, removal and public humiliation are due these traitorous public servants masquerading as honorable men and women.
They should be banned from any kind of paid public service or elected office.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 29, 2018 4:51 PM
Agree Royal but, how did they get that way? I’d like to know who arranged for these folks to fill those positions. Goes way beyond the FBI here. CIA, DHS, NSA, UN Ambassador, and a host of others had been planning for ‘longevity’ for years. Those FBI/DOJ officials worked hard to find Hillary un-guilty and un-prosecute her. They worked hard, and still at it, to dump Trump. But, it came from the very top. A dozen folks in the FBI didn’t get together one day and decide they didn’t want Hillary investigated and that they did want Trump investigated. We know it came from the top. Staff folks will start talking soon as they feel their jobs are secure.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 29, 2018 7:01 PM
LOL Rosenstein was a GWB appointee who Trump then appointed to deputy DOJ position. Yet the “Deep State” yokels would have us believe he is an Obama holdover doing intentional damage to the Trumpster! Why because the Trump says so! IMHO it takes a special kind of moron to fall for what Trump says. I mean Trump defrauded young kids with his college scam. Trump defrauded donors to his charity and yet now he is telling the truth, Trump is telling the truth, after so many lies now it is the truth!
Fascism at work at the national level. Propagandist spreading hate and anger, dividing us as a country. Just like Trumps economic advisor lying about the deficit and debt coming down despite all evidence to the contrary the desperate people of conservative America will sink to any level to become the people of Germany in the late 20’s and early 30’s. Come on guys get real.Posted by: j2t2 at June 30, 2018 12:27 PM
Unlike our Pal j2t2 who is a single dimension political thinker and commentator; I pay attention to both words and deeds. For some, the letter (D), (R) or (I) is all they pay attention to and parrot the political positions of the person carrying that letter.
President Trump is human and does make mistakes. He readily admits that his choice for Attorney General and Deputy was an error.
I listened to the words of Rosenstein and Wray during their recent congressional hearing and their words did not, and do not, match their deeds.
Like Roy, I believe there is a great deal of corruption in high levels of appointed officials in our national government. Agencies can become fiefdoms under the guidance of those who desire power they have not earned.
One corrupt highly placed non-elected official can, under certain circumstances, affect enough others to actually set in motion a web of deception and collusion harmful to the nation and its citizens.
One does not necessarily blame the president if some appointments and nominations turn out to be mistakes. Despite his “God-like” status, even Obama did not have magical powers of future vision.
https://spectator.org/john-brennan-the-revolutionary-who-never-grew-up/
Leads one to think that during the 8 years of Obama US security was laid bare. Will never completely recover and take years to rebuild, IMO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 30, 2018 5:53 PM
So Royal the commies were thinking ahead during the GWB administration , no doubt using voodoo to fool the vetting GWB required before appointing Rosenstein to any position in the government. Then Trump was fooled by these repubs that were what… brainwashed or…whatever into… oh of course they were given huge some of cash from the Russians…oh no wait that was Trump. Geez it must have been some mind warping commie plot.
Royal, the new McCarthy, see these plots as much as Roy now that he is clued into believing anything Trump. The problem is they are like a bucket with a hole in it…they don’t hold water when scrutinized.
Generalizing about fiefdoms in the government is used to justify the latest tin foil hat propaganda of Trumps used to keep the weak minded in place. But because he cannot justify his wild accusations about the DoJ and the investigation he points towards possible corruption in other agencies.
Royal I’ve gotta give you an attaboy for at least dealing with what I said, it is unusual for you to do so. But the response is all squirrely so no points for an intelligent response. Time to face facts Royal the investigators are doing nothing wrong your team is using anything to discredit them because they cannot deal with what the outcome may be.Posted by: j2t2 at June 30, 2018 8:21 PM
Meanwhile the Trump administration is opening up our 401k’s for plunder and the Trumpettes are so busy with these allegations of corruption at the FBI they don’t see the institutionalized corruption all around us.Posted by: j2t2 at July 1, 2018 11:35 AM
OK, j2t2…cover your eyes and ears and believe whatever these “Republicans” say. No “Republican” in the DOJ or FBI or any other federal agency could possibly have ambitions in conflict with their sworn duty.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 1, 2018 3:53 PM
“Having ambitions”! Such a vague assertion when you consider the actual claim is treating the current republican president unfairly while giving the former SoS, a dem, and her husband a free ride last year. What you and Roy are trying to sell us on is these guys are corrupt because they are simply doing their job. Trying to ruin their careers and their credibility because they didn’t whitewash Trump and stop the investigation into the Trump crime family’s corruption. Which is it Royal do they “have ambitions” or are they corrupt? Make up your mind and just for fun try proving it.
Meanwhile down south the repubs are electing white nationalist sympathizers to run for governor. So lets hear the old line about how the repubs haven’t went far right wing since the days of Eisenhower.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia-politics/with-corey-stewart-atop-the-ticket-virginia-republicans-are-in-turmoil/2018/06/30/d30423da-73fe-11e8-9780-b1dd6a09b549_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.4d8a842b9338Posted by: j2t2 at July 1, 2018 4:40 PM
“Corrupt ambition”; a difficult concept to understand for our Pal j2t2.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 1, 2018 5:11 PM
Not difficult just unproven Royal. Speculation and wishful thinking to protect Trump seems a difficult concept for you.Posted by: j2t2 at July 2, 2018 8:40 AM
Roy tells us “Obama Holdovers Need To Be Removed From DOJ/FBI” and names Peter Strzok, Rosenstein and Wray as those in particular that are Obama holdovers that need to be removed, despite nothing to prove they have done anything wrong while on the job.
So lets examine this claim, first of all Strzok has been with the FBI since the 90’s hardly an Obama appointee. He did investigate the Russian/Trump election scandal and the Clinton incident. But what corruption, what ties to political power?
Wray was in private practice during the years Obama was in office, his previously tenure in government ended in 2005 and it wasn’t until Trump appointed him to FBI Director in 2017/ So zero ties to Obama for the repub Wray! Yet to hear Roy tell it this guy is an Obama appointee that is corrupt! Such bold lies he tells, that Roy. Not even smoke yet we have a smokescreen coming from the far right as they try to ruin the reputations of the FBI and the DoJ, such dishonest thuggery on the part of conservatives.
Rosenstein, a repub, started in the DoJ in 1990 and worked his way through various jobs and appointments(by repubs) without any blemishes on his record until he was appointed by Trump to serve as Deputy Attorney General. No Obama ties to speak of yet the propagandist Roy would have us believe all this nonsense about these problems with corruption at the DoJ are due to Obama appointees! Yet none are they are simply doing their job as honest cops and getting pummeled by the conservative propaganda machine that seeks to protect Trump at the cost of the DoJ and the FBI. Is there anything lower than a conservative plot to destroy the country.
You guys should be ashamed of yourselves the way you repeat the lies of the far right propagandist. Roy it has been nothing but lies from you for quite some time, how long are you gonna carry this charade on?Posted by: j2t2 at July 2, 2018 10:10 AM
Each time we get a repub administration the level of corruption goes up. This time Trump who brags of paying off the rest of the repub candidates for president at one time or another during their political careers is now the fox in the hen house. Using foreign governments as a bank he then favors with executive actions Trump is the one that deserves the public humiliation, he is the traitor, and impeachment will be the end result of his time in office.
They should be banned from any kind of paid public service or elected office.
Trump should be in prison along with the rest of the thugs he is in cahoots with.
You know Royal if any of the current repub leaders in Congress or Trump himself had any honor they would realize that in his short time in office Trump has proven he is not fit to pick and choose for the different openings including SCOTUS. He couldn’t get the DoJ or the FBI right, according to you and him, not to mention the foolish picks that have abused their positions of power in the short time they have been in power. To think he should be qualified to pick the next justice is wrong.Posted by: j2t2 at July 2, 2018 11:23 AM
TrAmp should be in prison along with the rest of the thugs he is in cahoots with. Posted by: j2t2 at July 2, 2018 11:23 AM
In prison awaiting execution, the penalty for treason. There should already be a waiting list for people to witness that.
This would be my preferred method for the execution of this traitor:
http://skepticism-images.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/images/jreviews/Tyndale-Strangled.jpgPosted by: ohrealy at July 2, 2018 3:35 PM
LOL…man; I do love being a “winner” rather than a “whiner” like our Liberal/Progressive/socialist Pals.
Every day the Liberal Left brings us another reason to shun them and their political philosophy.
Eliminate ICE shout the loonies. Open borders demand the crazies. These are the very same folks, funded by the very same rich Dems as the failed “Black Lives Matter and Occupy Wall Street movements.
We wonder if these anti-gun Lefies will arm themselves after the big loss I expect for them in November.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 2, 2018 4:32 PM
Winner! surely you jest Royal, you have lied and misled us with comments such as “Just a few rotten-to-the-core apples at the top of the DOJ and FBI are responsible for Americans losing their trust in government Roy.” and then declare a victory! My god man have you no shame?
When called out on your lies you folded like a cheap suit Royal, hardly a victory. You went from impeachment and prison to some vague unproven assertion of “corrupt ambition” and then failed to prove it was anything but more lies.
Winners don’t lie and then can prove their point. You on the other hand do what whiners do, Royal, you make up stuff and complain about it, then when questioned you divert and obfuscate. You seem to be going for the big lie Royal and therefore the Goebbels award for propaganda. But even that doesn’t make you a winner because any whiner can go for the big lie.
Every day the Liberal Left brings us another reason to shun them and their political philosophy.
Royal, you really need to stop believing everything you read or see on the conservative propaganda sites you use thinking they give you facts on which to base your judgements. You allow them to misinform youPosted by: j2t2 at July 3, 2018 11:52 AM
LOL…now it seems that I must define the meaning of the word “winner” to our Pal j2t2. I suggest he take a look at the number of elected Republicans over the number of elected Demos.
He continues to whine as we continue to win.
Sure hope the Dems run candidates who advocate open borders and the elimination of ICE.
What with the GOP, dim and fake news Trump Haters it’s been a long hard pull to get to the truth of the matter re Hillary’s emails, Steele dossier and Russian collusion.
But, minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day, progress is being made. Nunes, Jim Jordan and Trey Gowdy seem to be carrying most of the water President Trump, driving hearings, investigations and the like.
Friday is the last day for the DOJ/FBI to cough up requested FBI/DOJ/State documents. Otherwise, Rosenstein may be terminated.
Peter Strozh is expected to voluntarily testify before congress this coming week. I suspect he will either take the 5th or just not show.
Then, the IG is investigating some aspects of the IG Report published a couple of weeks back.
Nunes has put up 10 names for people he wants to be brought to testify. Fifteen more in the wings. Soon as some holdover staffers start talking things will start making sense real quick.
By the 2020 election period we should have a good handle on what went down.
Just keep the fridge stashed with cold beer and keep plenty of chips/dip on hand. Gonna take a long while, IMO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 4, 2018 4:04 PM
But, minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day, progress is being made. Nunes, Jim Jordan and Trey Gowdy seem to be carrying most of the water President Trump, driving hearings, investigations and the like.
Nunes is a fraud and has hindered more than helped the situation. Real Senate panels have made him look like an accomplice to the collusion between Putin and Trump.
So …um… Royal what did you win? It seems to me you are basking in the glory earned by others. You know kinds like the football fan that thinks he won because the team he roots for wins. But hey whatever gets you through the day…right?Posted by: j2t2 at July 4, 2018 5:47 PM
j2t2 does not understand what “we” means.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 4, 2018 6:00 PM
Has it really come to this Royal? You get shutdown when you attempt to troll the thread and start deflecting to the point of making up crap about what youy said?
j2t2 does not understand what “we” means.
“LOL…man; I do love being a “winner””
Royal
When myth misinformation half truths and outright lies fail you fail Royal.
Posted by: j2t2 at July 4, 2018 10:53 PM
The Left has perfected confusion and lying into a political art. Our Liberal Pal j2t2 has been listening to them for so long that he now believes “winning”, if done by Republicans; is actually losing.
The economy is great. Unemployment at near historic lows. Labor force participation rate rising as Americans once again enter the labor market with renewed confidence in finding work.
Capitalism is working in the United States as no other country is even close to our economic prowess.
Socialism is dying around the world as more people discover the big lie.
Black, Hispanic and Latino voters are leaving the Democrat party in droves as they have awakened to the truth.
We are winning the political, economic, and social war being waged against conservatives by the Left and Loonier Left.
Wake up Liberals and join us in making America even greater again.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 6, 2018 5:15 PM
Does j2t2 remember these remarks from President Obama; the crown prince of eloquence, authority, and prescience?
“When somebody says like the person you just mentioned who I’m not going to advertise for, that he’s going to bring all these jobs back. Well how exactly are you going to do that? What are you going to do? There’s no answer to it,” Obama said, refusing to even say Trump’s name.
“He just says, ‘I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well how? How exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually the answer is, he doesn’t have an answer,” Obama continued condescendingly.”
https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/obama-jobs-not-back-trump/
President Trump has shown Obama how to do the job of president; by making America Great Again.
Posted by: Royal Flush at July 6, 2018 6:05 PM
