Third Party & Independents Archives

Obama Holdovers Need To Be Removed From DOJ/FBI

What we witnessed over the last couple of days with the House hearings for Peter Srrzok and Deputy Attny Gen Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray shows clearly the immediate and severe change for DOJ/FBI officials and the FBI administration in general.



For as long as I can remember the DOJ/FBI has thumbed their noses at the House and Senate when asked to provide information pertinent to an investigation or authorized query. Under the table reason given was that the House/Senate played loose with classified information, leaked, couldn't keep it secret. Policy reason given was the FBI couldn't reveal 'sources and methods', which is what Rosenstein and Wray hid behind during their hearing. Strzok's lawyers wouldn't let him answer any questions beyond his name, rank and serial number.

That position has worked pretty good for the DOJ/FBI. So long as half the House/Senate members had little interest and the public had little or no interest in the issue at hand, they were able to get away in withholding information. With pending current issues more than half of the members are highly interested and most all of the public is highly interested in information the FBI holding back.



The DOJ/FBI didn't just decide one day to give Hillary and pass and go after Trump. Think back to the IRS Tea Party scandal. The DOJ and FBI are not called out anywhere in the Constitution. They 'work' for somebody higher up, like the President or Lois Lerner. The DOJ/FBI doesn't decide who and what to investigate. Do you think Lois Lerner invited Bill Clinton to board her plane in Phoenix on her own accord? Do you think it unusual that the Mueller team is way majority democrats/Trump haters, many having donated to the DNC? The Obama administrati9on, over 8 years, put people into place in all gov't agencies that would carry water for them, Hillary or other dims. This is just politics in Chicago, nothing more.



Some are suggesting that parts of the FBI should be put under the DHS. I don't see where this would help. Recall that the Obama admins DHS, CIA, NSA, FBI and others were all in it for 'getting Trump'. Recall that the FBI doesn't decide who and what to investigate.



What is needed is for Rosenstein and several top FBI officials to be investigated and those found to have colluded in freeing Hillary and 'getting Trump' should be terminated. Also, the new mgmt needs to understand that the House has oversight responsibility for the FBI and no information can be withheld if requested. If the House abuses such information then the FBI can investigate and recommend prosecution. Perhaps a good way to operate would be to permanently assign a House staffer or two to the FBI to provide a conduit for requested information.

Rosenstein is acting as a witness (he signed the FISA doc but won't admit it), investigator (in charge of Mueller), and prosecutor. He is terribly conflicted but will not recuse himself. We can only hope the House can find enough backbone to hold him in contempt and impeach him soonest. That is their responsibility to the people.