Third Party & Independents Archives

Greatest Change In Government In My Lifetime

SC Justice Anthony Kennedy announced this morning that he will be retiring this year. I view that as the greatest government related event that has happened in my lifetime and perhaps, for my grandkids lifetime.

The SC just this week gave President Trump two great wins on issues that were before the court. He can now go forward with limiting visitors from mostly muslim countries where people can't be properly vetted/screened. Also, the SC ruled that unions can't collect union dues from an employee who doesn't wish to participate in unions.

Chuck Schumer has already hit the streets touting that the Senate should not vote for a nominee taken from President Trump's list of 21 fine judges. There has never been a filibuster over nominating a SC justice until the dims carried out the 'nuclear option' to achieve a win in the Senate. One can bet that the dims will filibuster and you can bet that the GOP'ers will vote the next SC justice in using the nuclear option. Should happen at or before the mid-term elections.

Without the nuclear option, 51 votes to pass an amendment rather than the normal supermajority vote, the conservatives could not put forth a judge with a record of voting against social issues, abortion, gay rights and so on. With the nuclear option Trump can put forth Attila the Hun and get him/her readily approved.

And, and, it's almost a given that during Trump's second term he will get the honor of appointing a 2nd Justice to the court. Life is too, too good. And, look, look in the review mirror. What is that? That's socialism fading into the dust And, and, look out to the side, all those sanctuary cities failing down, and so on . . .

