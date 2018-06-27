Third Party & Independents Archives

Greatest Change In Government In My Lifetime
SC Justice Anthony Kennedy announced this morning that he will be retiring this year. I view that as the greatest government related event that has happened in my lifetime and perhaps, for my grandkids lifetime.
The SC just this week gave President Trump two great wins on issues that were before the court. He can now go forward with limiting visitors from mostly muslim countries where people can't be properly vetted/screened. Also, the SC ruled that unions can't collect union dues from an employee who doesn't wish to participate in unions.
Chuck Schumer has already hit the streets touting that the Senate should not vote for a nominee taken from President Trump's list of 21 fine judges. There has never been a filibuster over nominating a SC justice until the dims carried out the 'nuclear option' to achieve a win in the Senate. One can bet that the dims will filibuster and you can bet that the GOP'ers will vote the next SC justice in using the nuclear option. Should happen at or before the mid-term elections.
Without the nuclear option, 51 votes to pass an amendment rather than the normal supermajority vote, the conservatives could not put forth a judge with a record of voting against social issues, abortion, gay rights and so on. With the nuclear option Trump can put forth Attila the Hun and get him/her readily approved.
And, and, it's almost a given that during Trump's second term he will get the honor of appointing a 2nd Justice to the court. Life is too, too good. And, look, look in the review mirror. What is that? That's socialism fading into the dust And, and, look out to the side, all those sanctuary cities failing down, and so on . . .
I celebrate with you Roy. It is a great day in America.
We became a great nation primarily because of our Constitution and the belief in freedom and liberty for every American.
That constitution, freedom and liberty have been challenged by many “isms” since our founding. Yet, it lives.
Hurrah for the United States, one nation, under God.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 27, 2018 3:22 PM
Ain’t life great, Royal.
I mis-poked in that Trump will have a legacy of appointing 3, maybe 4 SC’s vs 2 as I wrongly noted above.
That fact should open the pocketbooks of dims for the 2020’s. Gonna be a barn burner.
Well, price you pay when you support a street politician for President, When you have an entire administration from the President on down, trying to take out the opposing candidate/administration thru weaponizing gov’t. Lots of times when one or two members of an admin go rogue, lie and cheat. But, at no time in US history have we had an entire admin and several agencies, CIA, FBI, NSA, UN Ambassador, dim party and the communist news networks feverishly working to take out their opponents. I alwsys thought that no matter whate, the CIA and NSA would be above the fracas. DHS and FBI have always worked for political advantage, IMO. They just kept it low key enuff to not get called on the carpet. Now, they are front and center on the carpet.
Anyhoo, Trump is appointing judges every day they will ‘lock em up’ over the next coupla years. I mean, this is better than bombs bursting over NK.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 27, 2018 3:57 PM
The other day Trump said: “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came.”
That would be a clear violation of the 5th amendment. It would deny anyone who is even accused of being an illegal immigrant of their right to appear before a judge. It would deny them of due process.
All you fine Constitutionalists turned silent on that one. Not a word. Not. One. Word.
Where does confining kids in steel cages fall on the spectrum of freedom and liberty? Does giving them a mattress and mylar blanket make it OK? Or separating the kids- taking them from their parents, telling them they are going to take a bath (not a shower, like the Nazis did to the Jews at Auschwitz), not even letting the kids say good-bye, then shipping them to various states for indefinite detention as part of the zero tolerance policy instituted on May 7th.
Betcha God loved that one.
Mmm. Nothing more Constitutional than imprisoning little kids in steel cages. Makes you conservatives tingle in funny places, amIright?!
phx8 is still talking about what Obama did. Those cages look to me like canvas and air conditioned at that. The only time I saw kids in cages was from 2014 and we know who was in the W. H. back then don’t you phx8. You really need to stay away from those grocery store tabloids phx8.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 27, 2018 5:11 PM
Al Sharpton, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, the small loud mouth from Chicago I believe, so many others - I would be ashamed if any one of these type folks represented me or my district. Now some young street pol has beat out a ten term dim for office in a NY district. She comes from the Bernie Sanders camp and immediately represents ‘lo IQ’ and ignorance of just about everything. She has nice teeth.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 27, 2018 6:54 PM
So, KAP, you have no idea what the 5th amendment says. Ok. Got it. Not surprised. Let me explain.
Suppose you go the store and ICE grabs you and accuses you of being an illegal alien and prepares to immediately deport you. You would say “you can’t do that! I’m an American citizen and I can prove it!” But ICE deports you anyway. No courts. No judges. Just BAM!
A.
M.
F.
What happened there? What happened is you never had the chance to prove your citizenship. You never saw a judge. You never had your day in court. You were denied due process.
“No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”
So when Trump says: “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came.” When Trump says that he violates his oath to uphold the Constitution. He is calling for people to be denied due process. The color of their skin does not matter, their language, none of that.
By the way, the US has also been violating international law by denying access to ports of entry along the southern border. Doing this prevents refugees from exercising their RIGHT to ask for asylum. The hope is that people will give up and try to cross illegally, at which point they can be deported, or be held in steel cages or tent cities without air conditioning or whatever particular cruelty we currently inflict.Posted by: phx8 at June 27, 2018 8:59 PM
Phx8 It ain’t happening. What is being said and what is actually happening are 2 different things. The law says once they hit U.S. soil they get due process. No one has changed that law. Trump may like that to happen just like Obama wanted to have things happen but congress said NO. So your comment is nothing but hypothetical BULLS××T. I do agree with one thing we can’t have those people just waltzing in ILLEGALLY by the thousands.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 27, 2018 10:17 PM
Feds to begin distributing grant money to non-sanctuary cities
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jun/27/feds-distributing-grant-money-non-sanctuary-cities/
Good news for Americans coming from every corner of the country. We saw President Trump today in Wisconsin to participate in ground breaking for a new plant that will employ 13,000 workers in the 20 million square foot building being built for Taiwan based Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer who assembles Apple iPhones and other products for tech companies.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 28, 2018 3:22 PM
Why didn’t Trump go to the Harley plant? He has referred to them many, many times. Oh. Wait. They are closing their plant, laying off people, and moving production to Europe because of the tariffs.
Harley used its tax cut to buy back stock and increase the dividend.
Good news! The financial sector was already enjoying the most profitable quarter on record and, thanks to deregulation and tax cuts, is now even more profitable, so they are hiring tens of thousands of workers!
Just kidding. JP Morgan and Citi are buying back stock and increasing their dividends.Posted by: phx8 at June 28, 2018 3:50 PM
“They are closing their plant, laying off people, and moving production to Europe because of the tariffs.”
Apparently recent events favoring Republicans and Conservatives have dimmed the mind of our Liberal Pal phx8. His statement above is easily proven false.
We would hope our Liberals Pals would learn from the past. When they lie, they get caught. When they get caught, they get desperate. When they get desperate, the lose elections.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 28, 2018 4:48 PM
My old Pal phx8 doesn’t seem to understand the financial sector and bank buy backs.
“Bank executives started publicly toying with the idea of issuing preferred shares a few years ago as they looked for ways to meet higher capital requirements that are being phased in through 2019.”
“The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday (June, 2016) announced it has not objected to the capital plans of 30 bank holding companies participating in the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR).”
https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/bcreg20160629a.htmPosted by: Royal Flush at June 28, 2018 5:03 PM
People who buy Harleys in the U. S. the bikes will be built here. Sales are down 12% here and 16% in Canada while sales are up in the EU and Middle east so it would make sense to move some manufacturing to Europe. But phx8 won’t put those FACTS out. Instead he still likes to use Grocery Store Tabloids as Fact.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 28, 2018 5:12 PM
RF,
Try to keep up:
Harley announced it would close its KC plant and lay-off 800 workers. It also announced it would open a new plant in Thailand. Oh, and increase its dividend and buy back stock.
That was several months ago.
Because of the steel tariffs from the EU, Harley will open a plant in Europe. It makes perfect sense for an international manufacturer facing tariffs.
https://www.ydr.com/story/news/2018/06/26/harley-davidson-jobs-europe-york-area-workforce-trump-tariff-trade-war-eu-motorcycle-labor/736325002/
And yet another illustration of just how dumb Trump can be:
““A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end – they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!”
Harley-Davidson currently manufactures parts and bikes in Australia, Brazil, India and Thailand as well as Wisconsin, Kansas City and York.”
Thanks for the research and information Rich.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 28, 2018 5:15 PM
By the way phx8 my facts came from Engadget. As I stated Harleys bought here in the U. S. will be made here. Sales are better overseas then here in the U.S.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 28, 2018 5:19 PM
Many thanks phx8 for the link to the Harley Davidson story.
“Robert D. Miller, directing business representative of Machinists Union District 98, which represents Harley employees in Springettsbury Township, said the union has known for more than a year that Harley-Davidson was building a plant in Thailand.”
Hmmm…how does planning to build a plant in Thailand over a year ago become linked, by phx8, to tariffs?
phx8 wrote; “They are closing their plant, laying off people, and moving production to Europe because of the tariffs.”
Does his link support this comment? Hell no.
Perhaps some day phx8 will learn to tell the truth…and only the truth. When he does, he will have some believably.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 28, 2018 5:25 PM
Harley Davidson lost it’s “aura” when it demanded all it’s distributors remove the Harley memorabilia from their showrooms.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 29, 2018 12:30 AM
