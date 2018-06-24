Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump's Ratings Reach New Heights Ahead Of Mid-Terms
There hasn’t been a President who can work the crowd like President Trump. He is completely in tune with his base of supporters. And, what really ties his base to him so tightly is that he covers all the issues that he campaigned on, puts out a ton of information and it’s all factual. This is so different from most every other President.
The recent rally he held in Minn. Is a good example. The building was packed, the crown full of enthusiasm and highly energized. He uses the ‘fake news’ media as an enemy/target and the crowd loves it. He describes Pelosi and Schumer in terms the crowd loves to hear. Previous President’s would not say anything derogatory, or remain politically correct in calling out an adversary politician.
Just as with the NK issue, he has worked the immigration issue well. I see his plan as to get the GOP position into legislation, past the house and waiting on a Senate vote. Then, come November, the GOP may pick up enough Senate seats to get a bill passed. If he doesn't get the votes to approve the bill his next move would be to shut down the gov;t. The Rep's can't vote for amnesty and the dim's can't vote for the wall so, the only position Trump has is to shut down the gov't and wait for dim capitulation. Both sides will bitch and moan but I hope Trump will just stretch his arse over their heads and let it go.
The President has so many positives going for him right now that by mid-terms he should be in a really strong position. Namely, the economy, NK, military upgrade, deregulations, fair/merit based trade and, most recently, actually changed immigration law to stop the separation of children from parents in border crossing issues. Companies returning to, and investing in US, plans for a 'space' based defense system, on and on . . . . . .
The dim's are going to run on Pelosi, Schumer and 'amnesty'. Maybe they can recruit Sanford (SC). Go for it.
The big ONE the President has going for him is the fast approaching FBI scandal. Congress is getting the documents relating to the Hillary email investigation and the Trump collusion investigation. One of the main players, FBI agent Peter Strozh ? will be grilled on Capitol Hill this week and more will follow from that. The timing is right on for the mid-term elections.
The Mueller Investigation is daid in it's tracks at this point. Information re the rogue FBI agents has made this investigation, any findings, any convictions all null and void. That is a big plus for Trump going forward. The trials will take place over the next two years and that too, will be a big ONE for Trump in running for a second term.
Life is just too, too good in Trump Country, USA. . . .
More good news Roy are the Trump administration proposed rules that would make it easier for small businesses — and some self-employed folks — to band together and buy health insurance.
Obamacare is shrinking and, with any luck, will be gone by the 2020 elections.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 24, 2018 3:39 PM
Right Royal. The mandate is gone and the tax penalty ceases in 2019. Assuredly, we will see a drop in many premiums next year. Still, the establishment and left will argue that insurance prices would be cheaper if there was one world wide policy!!
It’s so comforting to know we have a leader working to take us away from one worldism. Several countries are beginning to feel folks pushing back on one worldism, open borders and similar.
If Hillary had won the election it would be all over for US sovereignty. Had one of the GOP candidates won the presidency the dim’s would have ‘gone along with it’ knowing the GOP’ers would support one world policies. But, when Trump won and promised to carry out what he campaigned on the establishment and the dim’s are fighting, not only to save one worldism, bug to take down the present administration thru any means necessary, legal or not.
I’m really hoping that the Trump conservatives can wrest a good number of seats from Trump haters in the mid-terms. If they don’t win more seats then I would hope the moderates go to a voting system whereby a majority is not required.
We’ve got to get the wall built Trump promised that and he has to get it done.Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 24, 2018 4:34 PM
When you see talking heads crying you know there’s something wrong in Oz!
The battle is still waging. When I voted for Trump I foresaw the convictions of major public figures. I foresaw the exposure of a criminal enterprise within our federal government. I should say I still foresee these episodes in our country’s history, but they have yet to come to fruition to my satisfaction. I’m not giving up hope on my expectations.
When the opposition demands immediate satisfaction to their own perceived grievances, it is no wonder it takes so long to achieve results. According to the losers of the last election we have to erase Trump’s election before there can be any discussion. The losers are demanding the maintenance of the status quo as a prerequisite for any discussion to take place! Hey! Elections have consequences, remember?
I’m still committed to seeing a number of public figures suffer the consequences of their behavior. It’s the only way we’re going to tame the savage beast that controls the blue areas. When the untouchable elite get grabbed by the penal system the sheeple who depend on that elite will have to find alternatives. The sooner the better, and I’m not in favor of compromising!
We won the election. We’re still fighting the initial battle! We can’t expect to build Rome in a day. It’s going to take a while, and so far it’s going very well. Even the hardest stone get’s worn away by a constant abrasive. The operative word is constant. I haven’t seen Trump give up yet. I’ve seen him give and take, but he hasn’t given up anything principal. People still laugh when he pokes fun at the media and the establishment. That means the people are backing him up.
The weeping on the left is a condition of their mental state. Like the crying child in the media, it’s a temporary condition, and increasingly false. It will go away. Let’s not let it distract us from the long term goal of draining the swamp and MAGA!Posted by: Weary Willie at June 24, 2018 5:35 PM
WOW…this is even worse for the Libbies than I predicted.
“According to a CNBC All-America Economic Survey of 800 U.S. adults, 51 per cent approve of Trump’s economic job performance. Just 36 per cent give him a thumbs-down.
But his base of support on the economy now includes three in 10 Democrats, a number that will likely stun his political opponents as they consider the looming midterm congressional elections.”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5883739/51-cent-including-3-10-Democrats-approve-Trump-econonomy.htmlPosted by: Royal Flush at June 25, 2018 3:54 PM
Apparently the blue wave isn’t even a ripple.Posted by: dbs at June 26, 2018 5:05 AM
Wow you take a few days off and the Trumpsters think the world is all of a sudden fell of it axis and down is up and up is down. My favorite lie in this thread is this one about Trump, ” puts out a ton of information and it’s all factual. This is so different from most every other President.” I mean with a straight face Roy tries to sell us on the big lie, just keep repeating it Roy it worked for Goebbels.
The irony in this statement is also amusing ” He uses the ‘fake news’ media as an enemy/target and the crowd loves it. He describes Pelosi and Schumer in terms the crowd loves to hear. Previous President’s would not say anything derogatory, or remain politically correct in calling out an adversary politician.”
Insulting others is now considered an acceptable alternative to PC by the right wing. Except of course when they are insulted, they they whine like losers. When the truth is told about Trump you guys get butt hurt but it is ok for Trump to lie and insult people because in your mind that makes him not like other politicians! How f**king stupid is that?
But for outright “maybe we should have an IQ test to vote” lunacy this one tops them all,”When I voted for Trump I foresaw the convictions of major public figures. I foresaw the exposure of a criminal enterprise within our federal government. I should say I still foresee these episodes in our country’s history, but they have yet to come to fruition to my satisfaction. I’m not giving up hope on my expectations.” ROTFLMAO. Weary you voted for him anyway knowing about his criminal enterprise! Thinking he would be the major public figure doing the perp walk and you consider this a badge of honor! That sure isn’t draining the swamp is it? BTW how do you forsee history? And just so you know I don’t think anyone is giving up hope that we will see Trump’s crime family doing the perp walk before his term is out.Posted by: j2t2 at June 26, 2018 1:43 PM
J2, read and heed:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2015/06/democratic-party-racist-history-mona-charen/Posted by: Roy Ellis at June 26, 2018 2:10 PM
OH please Roy that was back in the 60’s, your “news” source is only giving you half the picture.
So Roy you seem desperate to convince yourself and others that you guys are racially unbiased. Why? You have voter suppression, a propaganda machine that Hitler would envy and a whole lotta rich folks pulling the strings. To hear You, Royal and DBS tell it you guys are a shoo in for the elections seeing as everything is going so good according to you guys. Yet you bring up this old fake news as if you are worried about the elections…what gives?
You know what I said about your comment has absolutely zero to do with your response, at least as far as I can tell, so what are your concerns, is something just not right in far right field land? Do you have that nagging feeling the wheels are about to come off the Trump bus?Posted by: j2t2 at June 26, 2018 2:41 PM
Hey j2t2, I am actually sending money to Maxine Waters in hopes she is encouraged to continue with her outrageous comments. She is the best mouth piece for Liberalism that we could ever hope for. She actually shows her hate and exposes the real intent of Liberals and Socialists.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 26, 2018 3:28 PM
Royal I know… imagine…that uppity liberal talking back to Trumpsters. But hey we all got a tax cut that lasts until Trumps term is up then the s**t hits the fan for individuals and families so keep focusing on Waters Royal just like Trump and his cronies want you to.
Why is it when Maxine Waters goes off on an anti-PC rant you guys don’t get all gushy and try to tell us she is better than the other politicians? When Trump does it you guys get all sentimental and treat him like a demigod.Posted by: j2t2 at June 26, 2018 4:34 PM
Trump is no different than any of the other repub/conservative presidents since Reagan. He has cut taxes and raised the debt and deficit in an attempt to bankrupt the country. Hiding behind the flag and his faux patriotism, just like the the rest of the repub presidents since Reagan,while charging the military buildup on our grandkids credit card. You guys then tell us he is different he isn’t a regular politician yet here we are.Posted by: j2t2 at June 26, 2018 4:43 PM
“Why is it when Maxine Waters goes off on an anti-PC rant…”
OH Sorry j2t2; she has gone way beyond that. She is calling for all Hillary identified “deplorables” to be treated the same as Black folks were before Civil Rights legislation.
When I sent her money, I did it as an anonymous Texas “Closet Liberal”. She thanked me and told me to “get ready to fight”.
LOL…my side has over five trillion bullets. What does the Left have, hatred and loathing.
According to j2t2, Republicans “cut taxes and raise the debt”.
OK…Democrats raise taxes and raise the debt by $10 Trillion.
We win…you loose j2t2.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 26, 2018 5:08 PM
Waters and Pelosi are the gift that keeps on giving. Along with Chucky.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 26, 2018 5:15 PM
Hey Rich. Should we petition the Republicans in congress and President Trump to give Maxine some kind of award for services rendered in defeating Liberalism and hatred?Posted by: Royal Flush at June 26, 2018 5:18 PM
R.F. give her a medal for services rendered, then boot her ignorant prejudice A$$ out of Congress.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 26, 2018 5:48 PM
OH Sorry j2t2; she has gone way beyond that. She is calling for all Hillary identified “deplorables” to be treated the same as Black folks were before Civil Rights legislation.
So let me get this straight it is “way beyond” because Waters suggested the White Nationalist Clinton referred to got a taste of their own medicine! FFS guys what a bunch of candy a**es you are. So emotional when the advice is being directed towards your team.
She thanked me and told me to “get ready to fight”.
So you trolled her, misrepresented yourself to her and gave her a pittance, no doubt, and she thanked you anyway! So what do you think Royal when she said get ready to fight? Did you start counting bullets because you thought she meant literally not figuratively “get ready to fight”? I would say the yoke is on you.
According to j2t2, Republicans “cut taxes and raise the debt”.
So Royal are you defending tax cuts and borrowing during boom times as sound economic policy? Then after the cut and borrow economics or Trumponomics we start trade wars and threaten businesses with taxes if they go elsewhere, is that also something you support?
We win…you loose j2t2.
Were it true Royal, your proclamation is anti-American. We all lose especially our lids and grand kids Royal. Your short term corpocracy thinking may cause you to think you are winning but we will all share the results of the Trumponomics you defend.Posted by: j2t2 at June 26, 2018 7:48 PM
What Maxine Waters is doing is doing is inciting violence against her political enemies, against us. If the left starts a civil war in this country, we will finish it. Be careful what wish for because it will be the end of Marxism in this country.Posted by: dbs at June 27, 2018 6:04 AM
Wow, the hateful conservatives are counting bullets and already blaming liberals for starting a civil war while blaming others for hatred! They seem to forget the attacks they have made on liberals since the 80’s and especially since Obama came to office. They seem to have forgotten what they admired about Trump, the insulting of others, when they are the brunt of the comment.
Why would anyone, even conservatives, be so lame as to believe Waters has started anything seeings as Trump has encouraged white nationalist to rally and unite in an attempt to push back on civil rights for minorities for the past two years. Waters has simply called for people to oppose the White nationalist, Nazis, Fascist and conservatives who want to go back to 3/5ths of a person.
Be careful what wish for because it will be the end of Marxism in this country.
What Marxism, where dbs? Seems to me it is in your mind but not out here in the real world. Repubs control the vast majority of statehouses, and governors mansions. Not to mention the White House and they have the majorities in both houses of Congress. Perhaps you are confusing Fascism with Marxism dbs.
Your unhinged claims and threat against your fellow Americans proves to us you have fallen victim to conservative movement propaganda. They have sought to divide Americans for decades now with their culture wars. It has been conservatives and far right extremist that have been hoarding guns and ammunition for years as they planned their overthrow of the people and the government. Now they have Waters encouraging civil rights advocates and they get all butt hurt and with the use of hyperbole and …well…myths, misinformation, half truths and outright lies to start the fight to keep Putin…er..um.. Trump in power.Posted by: j2t2 at June 27, 2018 8:19 AM
If there is a civil war it will be because of idiots like Maxine Waters who have idiots who take and follow every ignorant rant that comes out of their mouths. We have seen just how ignorant the left can be at the inauguration of Trump. Even the Hollywood elite have been spewing hate.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 27, 2018 9:22 AM
KAP Is this because the world just started spinning yesterday? I mean you seem to have forgot our shared history. Waters is responding to your teams words and deeds. Why even today you guys think spewing the truth is spewing hate. Yet you don’t see what you have done the past decade when Obama was president and of course you have forgotten the campaign to divide us started by the Reagan Revolution. You have been played my friend your hatred has been flamed for years by conservative propagandist yet you think you are above it.
You are a tool KAP being used by the far right to spread hate and divisiveness. Your ego has been bruised by those that stand up to Trump because of this hatred they have instilled in you. You hate those lazy welfare loafers and immigrants legal or illegal because you were deceived into believing they are the problem. Meanwhile you support the real people who seek to divide us.
Your anger is directed at those who want the same rights you have had. The same opportunity you have had.Posted by: j2t2 at June 27, 2018 9:59 AM
Jeez j2 you sound just like old Mad Maxie.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 27, 2018 10:36 AM
Insulting others is now considered an acceptable alternative to PC by the right wing.
j2t2, you feckless cunt. The only thing your mouth is good for is a cock holster. Go put your grand kids in cages so they can be raped by pedophiles.
You have no right to be offended, j2t2. Those were just jokes. Remember, the left set the bar.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 27, 2018 10:50 AM
Weary, Jokes? what jokes are you referring to? Why was no one laughing at your “jokes” if they were “jokes”?
Anyway why are you proving my point without so much as a counter argument?
Trump lowered the bar considerably Weary, not that the left set the bar as much as the right and their TRC’s of the early 80’s set the bar lower and lower over the years.
You know Weary you seem a bit butt hurt over this thread. So much so in fact your hatred and anger has overridden your ability to communicate your pain effectively. Why not cool off a bit and put some specifics into a comment so we can discuss what is bothering you. I mean you seem to be saying “Insulting others is now considered an acceptable alternative to PC by the right wing”.Posted by: j2t2 at June 27, 2018 12:12 PM
So Trump says things that are insulting so that gives Mad Maxie the right to possibly cause violence. Even you j2 have called the right Nazis. This type of rhetoric will cause a civil war and has to stop. We need to go back to civil debate.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 27, 2018 12:56 PM
The left has only name calling and crudeness to fall back on. They’re done as a national influence. They are worse than what Trump is accused of.
j2t2, are you trying to put your words in my mouth? How badly do you need a reply? I was only demonstrating the hypocrisy your comment demonstrated.
Your party needs to be honest with the American people if you want it to have any kind of credibility. So far the threats and foul mouthed insults aren’t winning any hearts and minds.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 27, 2018 1:36 PM
To “possible cause violence” KAP! How much time should we give you before we can say her remarks didn’t cause violence? I mean she was in front of a live crowd…right? Yet no violence! Do you think a week from know some people are going say to themselves Maxine said….” and go on some sort of a violent spree attacking anyone wearing a MAGA hat! Really KAP you are a victim of the conservative propaganda machine and their hyperbole.
BTW Trump has urged his followers to go punch people “>https://newrepublic.com/minutes/128896/beat-protester-trumps-rally-hell-cover-legal-fees”> and he would pay their legal fees. Yet the civility we see in our country is all Waters fault! Jesus you guys are something, get out of the conservative propaganda loop and get the bigger picture.
KAP can you show me where I have called the right Nazis? What I have repeatedly said was you conservative movement followers blindly follow Trump like the people of Germany did in the late 1920’s and early 30’s. I have said Trump and many conservatives are Authoritarians in nature and the right has moved farther and farther right since the days of Nixon, to the point of Fascism. I have handed out Goebbels awards for propaganda to some here on WB for their outstanding work as propagandist. I have called neo-Nazis, White nationalist and similar groups as well as their supporters Nazis because they are in fact self proclaimed Nazi’s. But I don’t recall calling all of those people on the right Nazis. So without taking things out of context can you find something where I referred to all right wingers as Nazi’s?Posted by: j2t2 at June 27, 2018 1:55 PM
“The left has only name calling and crudeness to fall back on” says the guy who just said “j2t2, you feckless cunt. The only thing your mouth is good for is a cock holster. Go put your grand kids in cages so they can be raped by pedophiles”’
Weary you lack credibility when you let your anger and hatred get the best of you. Of course you were only doing it because…hypocrisy… but the rest of us well that is a different story! Do you realize just how lame an argument you are making up here?
Weary what you are doing is projecting, you need to think for a bit about what you are implying here.
1. Your team likes Trump because he insults anyone and everyone unlike other politicians. But when Waters does it then it is civil war time!
2. Trump has lied more in his short time in office than most other modern presidents combined. He has zero credibility.
3. It is alright with your team when Trump threatens violence and offers to pay for the legal fees for those that commit violence at his request yet you condemn Waters when you take her comments literally instead of figuratively.
Posted by: j2t2 at June 27, 2018 2:07 PM
I was only demonstrating your hypocrisy, j2t2. You said the insults are from the right wing. I simply demonstrated how the left insults the right on national TV while hundreds of viewers are watching. Your statement was insulting with hypocrisy dripping from it. It looks as if you’re the one who is butt hurt. Are you fake weeping as well?Posted by: Weary Willie at June 27, 2018 2:20 PM
J2, does the time you called me a pig f××ker count?Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 27, 2018 2:37 PM
New SC Judge time. Can’t wait for the left’s excuses for obstructing the nominee. I wonder if the Democratics are going to sic their goons on the next appointee when he’s in public.Posted by: Weary Willie at June 27, 2018 2:48 PM
Weary What I said was the uncivil discourse was started by the conservative movement in the early 80’s, not that insults weren’t hurled back and forth prior to that, but it was Limbaugh and his ilk that set the bar lower and conservative talk radio jocks proliferated with name calling to gain audience share. Since that time it has become a back and forth discourse. Do you remember the slide downhill, say when the twit from Carolina called Obama a liar during the SOTU, and then Trump came on the political scene and the bar dropped to it lowest level ever,IMHO.
BTW hypocrisy is when you tell me it is ok for Trump to insult but not be insulted.
KAP, hmmm…..does pigf**ker sound like Nazi? Or did I use a German term for pigf**ker? I really don’t recall using the term but hey we all make mistakes right? Besides I’m pretty sure I meant that in the kindest way possible, and probably meant it figuratively not literally, you know a term of endearment…Posted by: j2t2 at June 27, 2018 2:54 PM
Obstructing the nominee, Weary you know there is no time limit to the Senate approval for SC judges. Not only that we all know Trump didn’t win the popular election only the electoral college so IMHO we should wait for the people to decide in 2020 who should rightfully select the replacement for Kennedy.Posted by: j2t2 at June 27, 2018 2:57 PM
WOW…who can believe that j2t2 is defending Maxine Waters’ outrageous statements and urgings. She is calling for malicious menacing of public figures with whom she disagrees.
She is helping Republican candidates by showing the true feelings and hatred of Liberals and some Democrats.
Hurrah for the Supreme Court. Recent rulings have shown a court that takes its guidance from our constitution; not political favoritism.
President Trump now has an opportunity to nominate another Supreme Court justice. We are confident he will nominate a person who follows the constitution.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 27, 2018 3:03 PM
j2, It may not sound like Nazi but it shows how low you have sunk. You freely call out the right when they screw up but defend remarks like that and those of an IDIOT prejudiced person like Waters.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at June 27, 2018 3:31 PM
Well KAP you say I said that but like I said I just don’t recall doing it. I mean I usually reserve the term pigf**ker for Buckeye fans during college football season. After all the things I hear about those people down there it only seems fitting. But politically I don’t really recall using it.
Anyways as I have said, yes I do call out the right but only because I have to. You guys have the same sort of amnesia about what your team has been saying for the past 40 years after all. You would have us believe Waters is the instigator of violent comments by our politicians when we have seen Trump doing it for the past two years, actually threatening violence and paying for the legal costs for those that commit violence not some made up crap like you guys tell us Waters has said.
Lets also remember that it was you guys , by your own account if we are to give credence to your anti-PC stance,who for many years were the ones name calling while my team was so very PC…right?
Finally I understood what got the attention of conservatives and low and behold it was insults and name calling that got your attention, certainly not facts. So yes I have returned many of the insults right back on your team. It is what has led to the lack of civil discourse between the two sides. Before that it was partially civil as we refrained from lowering our standards to your level KAP.
But as we have discovered you guys are so PC when it is your ox getting gored but anti-PC when you are doing the goring. Even now you call Waters names while defending and praising Trump while blaming me for doing the same thing, which as we know is called hypocrisy.Posted by: j2t2 at June 27, 2018 3:54 PM
WOW…who can believe that j2t2 is defending Maxine Waters’ outrageous statements and urgings. She is calling for malicious menacing of public figures with whom she disagrees.
I can believe it Royal. First of all your hyperbole is an exaggeration, She is calling out the appeasers but malicious menacing! Really Royal because the restaurant owner exercised her right to refuse service to people like Huckabilly is a public service IMHO. The appeaser for the Trump administration is known for her lack of character and her reputation is one of ill repute.
Here is a bit of opinion from others battling the populist in other countries as well as this one.Posted by: j2t2 at June 27, 2018 5:47 PM
We always enjoy reading stuff written by our Pal j2t2. When he is not busy calling us fascists or Nazi’s, he is writing like he is one.
It is expected that j2t2 admires folks like Maxine; as they do what he only dreams about.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 27, 2018 6:10 PM
Royal off your meds again I see. To bad, I was hoping you would offer an intelligent rebuttal to my argument, but you just can’t seem to do that choosing instead to offer up nonsense, vague assertions and drivel. Come back when you have something intelligent to say.Posted by: j2t2 at June 27, 2018 6:38 PM
AWWW…now our Buddy j2t2 is sulking and has gone to sit on his “pity-pot” for solace.
We all agree that our Liberal Pals love what Maxine is doing; despite their knowledge that action like that will render them powerless come election time.
The fringe wing of the Democrat Party have been wagging the dog. But, the party leaders are really worried. They must find a way to silence Maxine and folks like j2t2 who fawn over her.
I suspect that Maxine will be given an offer she can’t refuse.Posted by: Royal Flush at June 27, 2018 6:47 PM
Royal your confusion saddens me, there just isn’t nothing about sulking going on just you evading the actual topic of discussion.Posted by: j2t2 at June 28, 2018 9:08 AM
