Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump's Ratings Reach New Heights Ahead Of Mid-Terms

There hasn’t been a President who can work the crowd like President Trump. He is completely in tune with his base of supporters. And, what really ties his base to him so tightly is that he covers all the issues that he campaigned on, puts out a ton of information and it’s all factual. This is so different from most every other President.

The recent rally he held in Minn. Is a good example. The building was packed, the crown full of enthusiasm and highly energized. He uses the ‘fake news’ media as an enemy/target and the crowd loves it. He describes Pelosi and Schumer in terms the crowd loves to hear. Previous President’s would not say anything derogatory, or remain politically correct in calling out an adversary politician.

Just as with the NK issue, he has worked the immigration issue well. I see his plan as to get the GOP position into legislation, past the house and waiting on a Senate vote. Then, come November, the GOP may pick up enough Senate seats to get a bill passed. If he doesn't get the votes to approve the bill his next move would be to shut down the gov;t. The Rep's can't vote for amnesty and the dim's can't vote for the wall so, the only position Trump has is to shut down the gov't and wait for dim capitulation. Both sides will bitch and moan but I hope Trump will just stretch his arse over their heads and let it go.

The President has so many positives going for him right now that by mid-terms he should be in a really strong position. Namely, the economy, NK, military upgrade, deregulations, fair/merit based trade and, most recently, actually changed immigration law to stop the separation of children from parents in border crossing issues. Companies returning to, and investing in US, plans for a 'space' based defense system, on and on . . . . . .

The dim's are going to run on Pelosi, Schumer and 'amnesty'. Maybe they can recruit Sanford (SC). Go for it.

The big ONE the President has going for him is the fast approaching FBI scandal. Congress is getting the documents relating to the Hillary email investigation and the Trump collusion investigation. One of the main players, FBI agent Peter Strozh ? will be grilled on Capitol Hill this week and more will follow from that. The timing is right on for the mid-term elections.



The Mueller Investigation is daid in it's tracks at this point. Information re the rogue FBI agents has made this investigation, any findings, any convictions all null and void. That is a big plus for Trump going forward. The trials will take place over the next two years and that too, will be a big ONE for Trump in running for a second term.



Life is just too, too good in Trump Country, USA. . . .

