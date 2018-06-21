Third Party & Independents Archives

What is the President Doing in Duluth?

In April of 1944, World War II looked to be decisively turning in favor of the allied forces. Even if it had meant a coalition with a murderous tyrant like Stalin, in order to defeat another murderous tyrant, Hitler. In Minnesota, a new political party would emerge that month as a result of a merger between the state Democratic Party and Minnesota’s Farmer Labor Party. The fact that it had two principal players both named Elmer and another named Hubert didn’t seem to bother anyone. The Hubert went on two decades and four years later to run for president.

But the point is that the merged Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, or DFL, had and has strong roots in populism. The old Farmer-Labor party was based on strong support for farmers and labor unions, and reportedly had a distinctively left-wing bias. This is not Twin Cities cool (which for me means bands like Husker Du, The Replacements, or Prince of course, and let's not forget Mary Tyler Moore's theme song) but rather something older and rather more local and proud of its localism.

So, it's no surprise that President Trump has seen fit to fly to Minnesota and speak at a rally on behalf of Pete Stauber (he played hockey apparently, but for me, that's a baseball name) in Minnesota's 8th district. That includes Duluth and iron mining country near the shores of Lake Superior. While many are recoiling at the steel tariffs imposed by the President, in the 8th it apparently is quite popular. The former DFL representative, Rick Nolan, resigned to run for governor. So Stauber is now running against a yet to be selected DFL candidate in a district that shifted hard from Obama to Trump in the 2016 elections.

So, after relenting on what was clearly a White House driven policy of separating children from parents when caught crossing the border between official border crossings, and signing an executive order to reverse the policy, Trump headed north to Duluth to speak to what should be a welcoming crowd.

Which act will carry more weight in November when the midterm elections are decided? It seems obvious that the separating of children from parents has proven a huge blunder by the President and his advisors - like Stephen Miller - but how much of a story will it be in the 8th district, for example, come November? Yes, it's only one district, but that's how you win elections, (or keep a majority in the House in this case), one district at a time. And yes, Stauber had to tread carefully and pledge his support for keeping families united.

Can Trump do the same moving forward in enough key districts to help the GOP somehow hold onto the House? Right now, that's one heck of an ask. But that's the only way he's going to pull something like that off. District by district. Just like in 2016 when there were plenty of scandals and blunders as well.