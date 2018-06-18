Third Party & Independents Archives

A Good Time To Contemplate Our Founding

What with all the hue and cry between the dark swamp and the moderate GOP’ers it is useful to remember some history as to how the country was founded.

I am reading a brief book 'essay' on the Constitution by Allan K. Stone. Some gists seems appropriate for the times.

Around 1780-85 some folks in the colonies were complaining with ever louder voices. Virginia and Maryland was debating control over the Potomac River. Some were upset that Rhode Island was charging a toll for passage over a roadway that connected several eastern seaboard colonies.



Some good men from each colony got together and put the Constitution together. Afterward, when asked what they had done, Ben Franklin said something like 'we've given you a Republic, if You can keep it'.



James Madison - 'we have staked the future ... upon the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves, to sustain ourselves, according to the Ten Commandments of God'.

Thomas Jefferson - '. . . a conviction of the minds of the people that these are a gift from God'.

And, get this, by John Adams. 'Our Constitution was made only for a religious and moral people. It is wholly inadequate for the government of any other'.

Stone writes that a Republic is a government ruled by law, not by the will of men. For it to be sustainable the people have to have confidence that the rule of law justly applies to one and all.

It was heartening to watch the Senate hearing with FBI Director, Wray working to clean up the Justice dept/FBI to ensure the people can continue to have confidence in the justice system. Going to take a while to clean up this mess. We can't just walk away from the Hillary debacle, FISA abuse and the weaponizing of gov't for one party to attack another.



As an aside, I have an ipad like device, 6 x 8 inches, that I use for reading internet material and WB. About 3 or 4 days ago I was hacked in a weird way. When I tried to oipen the top two articles I had posted in the middle column a porn net work open up . As time progressed every article in the middle column was infected. Also, a couple of times a dialog would come up telling me to 'click here to install a new server' as your old server was bad or, something about reloading updates to memory or your computer would die.

Can only assume my laptop wasn't affected as it has good virus protection. Just wondering if anyone else has had this or similar problems. Or, why my device was chosen to be attacked.

