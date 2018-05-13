Third Party & Independents Archives

...and other forces for decades.
The Effects of Gaslighting in Narcissistic Victim Syndrome
The techniques used in “Gaslighting” by the narcissist are similar to those used in brainwashing, interrogation, and torture that have been used in psychological warfare by intelligence operative, law enforcement and other forces for decades.
What if "other forces" have adapted "gaslighting" to work on the national level? What if we have been afflicted with Narcissistic Victim Syndrome? Before you answer, let's look at the steps taken by the Gaslighter against the Gaslightee.
(1)The Idealization Stage:
During the initial "idealization stage", the narcissist puts on their "best face" in order to mould their victim into a symbiotic relationship with them as their narcissistic supply.
After the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson was given credit for initiating a Civil Rights Act that, he said, would get the black community voting for Democratics for the next 100 years. The Democratic party began a permanant campaign to end poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, ingratiating themselves to a happy and content population leaving behind the still vivid memories of war and depression.
(2)The Devaluation Stage:
Almost overnight the narcissist becomes decisively cold and uncaring. The victim's falls from grace is a hard one, they cannot seem to do anything right anymore; the narcissists loving words turn to criticism, everything the victim tries ends in a negative effect, and they find themselves devalued at every turn.
The narcissist is merciless in the way they devalue the victim.
Republican President Richard M. Nixon, while bringing an end to the Vietnam war, was bitterly attacked and forced from office. The Republican party was tarred as a party of criminals. The media uses the episode as a guidebook for fame and fortune. A failed Jimmy Carter is viewed as a hero, and his successor, Ronald R. Reagan, from the start, is slandered as crazy and branded a war monger. His successor, George H. W. Bush, was deceived and denied reelection. Since then, a game of "You're it!" is conducted every 8 years, the process is described as divided government and gridlock and partisan politics.
(3) The Discarding Phase:
Once this happens, the narcissist ardor for the game has dampened, in their eyes they have already won the contest, and the fun is over. By this time, the narcissist is totally indifferent to any needs or wishes that the victim may have, in effect they no longer exist in their mind.
The Democratic party's victory in 2008 is a striking example of The Discarding Phase. Consent from Republicans was not required nor wanted. Elections have consequences was a repeated phrase when dissenting views were expressed. Any criticism was met with ridicule and accusations, unjust prosecutions, later to be overturned, and some personal destruction as well. Hillary D. Rodham-Clinton didn't even feel it necessary to campaign in areas she took for granted.
The plight of the victims of the Gaslighting Effect:
In her wonderful book, The Gaslighting Effect, Robin Stern, Ph.D. speaks of three stages the victim will go through: Disbelief, Defense, and Depression
The article referenced in the link above pertains to the individual experience of Gaslighting. I'm trying to look at it from a national perspective. As you read the following quotes, think of them as originating at the national level instead of the individual level. See if you recognize any parallels.
Disbelief:
All of this psychological warfare has the effect of making the victim doubt their own memory or perception of events. Desperate for the gaslighter's approval and reassurance that they are not going mad, the victim becomes very dependent on their narcissistic abuser for a sense of reality.
Defense:
Before long their psychic energy becomes depleted, and they are left unable to defend themselves from the horrendous gaslighting effect. At this stage the person's whole system may feel that it is in danger of annihilation.
Depression:
Living under tyranny within a war zone where they are controlled, physically and emotionally battered, unable to make decisions, subjected to constant rages, sucked dry, stripped of dignity and safety, they exist in a joyless life.
Is this hauntingly familiar with what you see on the TV these days? Perhaps it isn't random, or society driven, or symptoms of some other group's policies. Perhaps it's a product! Perhaps it has been narcissistic psychological warfare by intelligence operative, law enforcement and other forces for decades.
The first step in solving a problem is to recognize what the problem is. Identifying the stages and symptoms of gaslighting on an individual level will lead us to recognizing those symptoms on a national level. I've known for a long time there's something wrong with this country. Perhaps it isn't our country who is at fault. Perhaps we're simply the Gaslightee, and have been for decades.Posted by Weary_Willie at May 13, 2018 7:03 PM
Weary WTF man are you serious, my god I have been on the floor laughing my a** off over this. You are describing the Trump administration to a tee. Well the administration and the Trump followers that are the victims of said “gaslighting”.
Look man I know you are trying to get ahead of the obvious comparison between Trump and what he has done to his followers by deflecting this thing but IMHO it would be easier to jump the grand canyon at our age than to get anyone but Trump followers to buy into this being about anyone but the Donald.
Take a minute to look up traits of a narcissist and Trumps picture is there my friend. It is a description of him exactly. So that being said what does that make you guys? gaslighters, which I guess is better than teabaggers.
But anyway kudos for the weak attempt to turn this around but…. it just ain’t gonna happen. But hey it’s May and the Goebbels award is hands down yours for the month. Nothing could top this bit.Posted by: j2t2 at May 13, 2018 8:28 PM
the narcissists loving words turn to criticism, everything the victim tries ends in a negative effect, and they find themselves devalued at every turn. The narcissist is merciless in the way they devalue the victim.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 14, 2018 8:39 AM
Exactly what the video in my previous comment shows Weary.Posted by: j2t2 at May 14, 2018 10:33 AM
But you seem to be thinking this is more of a group narcissism thing that has been ongoing since the late 60’s, conveniently forgetting Nixon did have operatives break into an office of political opponents and try to cover it up. Or how the real offenders, the conservative movement was behind the dirty politics that have increased over the years until 20216 when Trump had the Russian influence on the internet attempting to divide Americans. Or the effort of the movement to smear the Clintons for years. You seem to be one of the group narcissist we call the conservative movement.Posted by: j2t2 at May 14, 2018 10:44 AM
Tnx, j2t2. From your link.
Actually, when we managed to separate those two variables, people [who have in-group pride but aren’t collectively narcissistic] are actually tolerant toward others. They’re not intolerant, they are not rejecting, they are not exclusionists. They are actually more open.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 14, 2018 10:58 AM
Narcissism is hyperprotective, hypersensitive, and aggressive. National group pride is not necessarily so.
Collective narcissists are exclusive in who they are willing to regard as compatriots. And they turn against those who express concern.
Sound familiar, j2t2?Posted by: Weary Willie at May 14, 2018 11:01 AM
Republicans voted for Trump whether they were collective narcissists or not, and collective narcissists voted Trump whether they were Republicans or not.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 14, 2018 11:04 AM
I’ve seen articles in the past about gaslighting, and I just don’t think it applies to Trump or the GOP.
What Trump does shares some characteristics with gaslighting. Trump is an extreme example of narcissism- I don’t think anyone would dispute that- and gaslighting is often a kind of psychological manipulation used by narcissists, dictators, cult leaders, and so on. However, gaslighting is used to convince the victim that they are the one who crazy. It breaks the victim down to the point where they question themselves, rather than the source.
One major characteristic of gaslighting is telling blatant lies. Another is to deny lying, even when there is abundant proof. Trump certainly does that. It is well documented. But the same can be said of FOX, or Limbaugh, or Hannity, and it can be said of any propaganda outlet.
In gaslighting, everyone else is a liar, and only the source of gaslighting can be trusted. Again, Trump is an extreme example with his constant attacks against the media, but the same can be said of FOX, Limbaugh, etc. Once again, this can be said of any propaganda outlet.
Gaslighting also uses projection. Once again, Trump is an extreme example. The more he accuses someone else, the more likely it is he is guilty of that accusation.
The difference is that gaslighting breaks down the victim emotionally and psychologically. Followers of Trump might be so slavishly devoted to Trump that they would still support him even if he shot someone on 5th Avenue, as Trump so famously proclaimed, but that is not the same as being broken down emotionally & psychologically. They want to believe something things that are terrible, such as bigotry and racism, and they are willing to embrace Trump’s narcissism as long as it encourages the underlying hatred of the vision of a white, male, Evangelical Christian America.
Posted by: phx8 at May 14, 2018 12:22 PM
In my post, I described something that I suggested started in the 1960’s. Both j2t2 and phx8 have acknowledged my position may be valid, but it’s validity is based on Trump’s election and administration! I don’t get it. How did something that began in the 60’s be the fault of an administration that is only several months old?
According to both of these replies, they agree the nation may be experiencing Narcissistic Victim Syndrome, but Trump is the Narcissist! He must be extremely effective in gaslighting the entire nation if he has accomplished this in a matter of months.
Posted by: Weary Willie at May 14, 2018 12:44 PM
WW,
The movie “Gaslight” was made in 1944.
You misunderstand what I am saying. I do NOT think Trump is gaslighting; however, I do think the technique of gaslighting some characteristics with what Trump is doing.
And I do NOT think the nation is experiencing Narcisstic Victim Syndrome, nor does what is going on apply to the entire nation. What is going on only applies to about 1/3 of the nation, the Trump supporters. They support him, not because they are victims, but because Trump is telling them what they always wanted to believe in the first place- that it is ok to dismiss misogyny as excessive political correctness; that tax cuts for the rich and corporations are good because it means minorities will not get ‘free stuff,’ and so on.
It resembles the thinking of poor southern whites in the Civil War. For them, it was unimportant that rich southerners were the ones who economically benefited from slavery ; the important thing for poor whites was that they were still superior to blacks, and that slaves would not receive ‘free stuff’ in any way, shape, or form. Propaganda, bigotry, and racism fueled those beliefs, but whites never perceived themselves as victims of a narcissist.
Trump just found a way of feeding his own narcissism through his supporters. They wanted to believe things that were obviously untrue, like the Iran deal was a bad one for the sole reason that is was negotiated by Obama, or the same economy that was bad under Obama was suddenly good under Trump, or perhaps most incredible of all, that Trump was sent by God to save white Christians from the perils of a black Muslim president like Obama, or Trump was motivated by divine power when he moved the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalaem, or whatever.
I’m not saying it makes sense. I’m just saying that is how it works with Trump and his supporters.Posted by: phx8 at May 14, 2018 1:08 PM
