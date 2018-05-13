Third Party & Independents Archives

...and other forces for decades.



The Effects of Gaslighting in Narcissistic Victim Syndrome





The techniques used in “Gaslighting” by the narcissist are similar to those used in brainwashing, interrogation, and torture that have been used in psychological warfare by intelligence operative, law enforcement and other forces for decades.

What if "other forces" have adapted "gaslighting" to work on the national level? What if we have been afflicted with Narcissistic Victim Syndrome? Before you answer, let's look at the steps taken by the Gaslighter against the Gaslightee.

(1)The Idealization Stage:



During the initial "idealization stage", the narcissist puts on their "best face" in order to mould their victim into a symbiotic relationship with them as their narcissistic supply.

After the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson was given credit for initiating a Civil Rights Act that, he said, would get the black community voting for Democratics for the next 100 years. The Democratic party began a permanant campaign to end poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, ingratiating themselves to a happy and content population leaving behind the still vivid memories of war and depression.

(2)The Devaluation Stage:



Almost overnight the narcissist becomes decisively cold and uncaring. The victim's falls from grace is a hard one, they cannot seem to do anything right anymore; the narcissists loving words turn to criticism, everything the victim tries ends in a negative effect, and they find themselves devalued at every turn.

The narcissist is merciless in the way they devalue the victim.

Republican President Richard M. Nixon, while bringing an end to the Vietnam war, was bitterly attacked and forced from office. The Republican party was tarred as a party of criminals. The media uses the episode as a guidebook for fame and fortune. A failed Jimmy Carter is viewed as a hero, and his successor, Ronald R. Reagan, from the start, is slandered as crazy and branded a war monger. His successor, George H. W. Bush, was deceived and denied reelection. Since then, a game of "You're it!" is conducted every 8 years, the process is described as divided government and gridlock and partisan politics.

(3) The Discarding Phase:



Once this happens, the narcissist ardor for the game has dampened, in their eyes they have already won the contest, and the fun is over. By this time, the narcissist is totally indifferent to any needs or wishes that the victim may have, in effect they no longer exist in their mind.

The Democratic party's victory in 2008 is a striking example of The Discarding Phase. Consent from Republicans was not required nor wanted. Elections have consequences was a repeated phrase when dissenting views were expressed. Any criticism was met with ridicule and accusations, unjust prosecutions, later to be overturned, and some personal destruction as well. Hillary D. Rodham-Clinton didn't even feel it necessary to campaign in areas she took for granted.

The plight of the victims of the Gaslighting Effect:



In her wonderful book, The Gaslighting Effect, Robin Stern, Ph.D. speaks of three stages the victim will go through: Disbelief, Defense, and Depression

The article referenced in the link above pertains to the individual experience of Gaslighting. I'm trying to look at it from a national perspective. As you read the following quotes, think of them as originating at the national level instead of the individual level. See if you recognize any parallels.

Disbelief:



All of this psychological warfare has the effect of making the victim doubt their own memory or perception of events. Desperate for the gaslighter's approval and reassurance that they are not going mad, the victim becomes very dependent on their narcissistic abuser for a sense of reality.

Defense:



Before long their psychic energy becomes depleted, and they are left unable to defend themselves from the horrendous gaslighting effect. At this stage the person's whole system may feel that it is in danger of annihilation.

Depression:



Living under tyranny within a war zone where they are controlled, physically and emotionally battered, unable to make decisions, subjected to constant rages, sucked dry, stripped of dignity and safety, they exist in a joyless life.

Is this hauntingly familiar with what you see on the TV these days? Perhaps it isn't random, or society driven, or symptoms of some other group's policies. Perhaps it's a product! Perhaps it has been narcissistic psychological warfare by intelligence operative, law enforcement and other forces for decades.

The first step in solving a problem is to recognize what the problem is. Identifying the stages and symptoms of gaslighting on an individual level will lead us to recognizing those symptoms on a national level. I've known for a long time there's something wrong with this country. Perhaps it isn't our country who is at fault. Perhaps we're simply the Gaslightee, and have been for decades.