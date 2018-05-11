Third Party & Independents Archives

​Treasury Department Inspector General Launches Investigation of Possible Porn-Star-Lawyer-Related Leak!!

You can leak sensitive diplomatic information, like a newly elected President Trump’s phone call with the Australian Prime Minister. You can leak juicy if not very reliable details on in-fighting in the West Wing. You can leak questions that a special prosecutor has supposedly lined up for the President. You can even leak a rather absurd counter-intelligence investigation document - like a DNC-funded Steele dossier used by the FBI - if you believe it will make this administration’s policy decisions look bad. Or get the President impeached by stoking up the Russia collusion narrative.

But you don’t leak Treasury Department information.



This seems to be an emerging conclusion gleaned from, oddly enough, the smugly radical Daily Beast, who unlike The Hill and other left-of-center sites - are actually reporting front and center on a possible investigation being launched by Treasury's Inspector General (how many IG's in toto are there in D.C.? Do they have a club they dine at??). It concerns the release of the contents of a Suspicious Activity Report (or SAR) to the media. Needless to say, Stormy Daniels's lawyer Michael Avenatti has been publicly flouting information that suggests Michael Cohen was paid by a Russian oligarch; information which was apparently part of a Treasury Department SAR. As the article's author, Kate Briquelet, writes:

Experts told The Daily Beast the level of detail in Avenatti's report suggests he obtained Treasury documents that only the agency's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) had access to or which were requested by law enforcement--such as the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which has been investigating Cohen for months, reportedly eyeing the Trump stalwart for possible bank fraud, wire fraud, and campaign-finance violations.

"I think somebody from the SDNY is leaking," said Robert Barnes, a Las Vegas-based trial attorney who's taken Avenatti to task on Twitter. "The degree to which Avenatti had details implicates them badly."

Barnes pointed out that Avenatti was reportedly spotted dining with former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in late March. He added that Cohen could potentially sue Avenatti for invasion of privacy by illegal disclosure of banking information.

Robert Barnes goes on to say that it was either someone on Mueller's team or someone with the Southern District of New York - perhaps a prosecutor with that District Court? - who leaked the contents of the SAR. That seems to have been an illegal act. As well, Michael Cohen's lawyer Stephen Ryan claims that some of the wire transfers detailed in the SAR involve another Michael Cohen who is Canadian or yet another Michael Cohen who is Israeli or who lives in Israel. Does this confusion sound familiar? Remember the Prague meeting that the Michael Cohen was accused of being a party to?

So now we have another series of supposed facts, shrouded in mystery over which Michael Cohen might have been the recipient of which financial transfer that may have come from someone called Viktor Vekselberg.a very wealthy Russian oligarch with apparent ties to Putin. There's something for everyone here:

An illegal leak by prosecutors on either Mueller's team or from the SDNY the nature and form of which will enrage Trump supporters.

Possible financial links between a Trump confidant and Russian oligarchs.

A porn star and her loud mouthed lawyer.

It matters, or it may matter. And yet it's also ridiculous. But we have more of this to look forward to. And we now have yet another IG launching an investigation. Oh yay. Maybe the best summary of the Cohen payments scenario are the following words by Adam Smith, communications director for Every Voice, a liberal organization:

Washington is still Washington, and it was Washington before Trump got here, but they have been willing to say the quiet part out loud. Nobody talked about that. One of the differences is that they are just more blatant and open about the corruption.

Or perhaps more transparent in their unique blustering way. Wise words from Adam Smith.