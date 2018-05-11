Third Party & Independents Archives

Treasury Department Inspector General Launches Investigation of Possible Porn-Star-Lawyer-Related Leak!!
You can leak sensitive diplomatic information, like a newly elected President Trump’s phone call with the Australian Prime Minister. You can leak juicy if not very reliable details on in-fighting in the West Wing. You can leak questions that a special prosecutor has supposedly lined up for the President. You can even leak a rather absurd counter-intelligence investigation document - like a DNC-funded Steele dossier used by the FBI - if you believe it will make this administration’s policy decisions look bad. Or get the President impeached by stoking up the Russia collusion narrative.
But you don’t leak Treasury Department information.
This seems to be an emerging conclusion gleaned from, oddly enough, the smugly radical Daily Beast, who unlike The Hill and other left-of-center sites - are actually reporting front and center on a possible investigation being launched by Treasury's Inspector General (how many IG's in toto are there in D.C.? Do they have a club they dine at??). It concerns the release of the contents of a Suspicious Activity Report (or SAR) to the media. Needless to say, Stormy Daniels's lawyer Michael Avenatti has been publicly flouting information that suggests Michael Cohen was paid by a Russian oligarch; information which was apparently part of a Treasury Department SAR. As the article's author, Kate Briquelet, writes:
Experts told The Daily Beast the level of detail in Avenatti's report suggests he obtained Treasury documents that only the agency's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) had access to or which were requested by law enforcement--such as the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which has been investigating Cohen for months, reportedly eyeing the Trump stalwart for possible bank fraud, wire fraud, and campaign-finance violations.
"I think somebody from the SDNY is leaking," said Robert Barnes, a Las Vegas-based trial attorney who's taken Avenatti to task on Twitter. "The degree to which Avenatti had details implicates them badly."
Barnes pointed out that Avenatti was reportedly spotted dining with former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in late March. He added that Cohen could potentially sue Avenatti for invasion of privacy by illegal disclosure of banking information.
Robert Barnes goes on to say that it was either someone on Mueller's team or someone with the Southern District of New York - perhaps a prosecutor with that District Court? - who leaked the contents of the SAR. That seems to have been an illegal act. As well, Michael Cohen's lawyer Stephen Ryan claims that some of the wire transfers detailed in the SAR involve another Michael Cohen who is Canadian or yet another Michael Cohen who is Israeli or who lives in Israel. Does this confusion sound familiar? Remember the Prague meeting that the Michael Cohen was accused of being a party to?
So now we have another series of supposed facts, shrouded in mystery over which Michael Cohen might have been the recipient of which financial transfer that may have come from someone called Viktor Vekselberg.a very wealthy Russian oligarch with apparent ties to Putin. There's something for everyone here:
An illegal leak by prosecutors on either Mueller's team or from the SDNY the nature and form of which will enrage Trump supporters.
Possible financial links between a Trump confidant and Russian oligarchs.
A porn star and her loud mouthed lawyer.
It matters, or it may matter. And yet it's also ridiculous. But we have more of this to look forward to. And we now have yet another IG launching an investigation. Oh yay. Maybe the best summary of the Cohen payments scenario are the following words by Adam Smith, communications director for Every Voice, a liberal organization:
Washington is still Washington, and it was Washington before Trump got here, but they have been willing to say the quiet part out loud. Nobody talked about that. One of the differences is that they are just more blatant and open about the corruption.
Or perhaps more transparent in their unique blustering way. Wise words from Adam Smith.Posted by AllardK at May 11, 2018 11:48 AM
Avenatti had no business looking into Cohen’s bank records and should have known better then to blab it all over the media no matter how he got ahold of them. IMO he is a pretty stupid lawyer for doing what he did and whatever repercussions he gets from his huge mistake are warranted.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 11, 2018 2:39 PM
Anyone who thinks Michael Avenatti is just Stormy Daniels lawyer hasn’t done their research. He knows how to do research. Remember, “Essential Consultants” is only one shell company that they’re looking into right now. Dumpty has about 400 registered in Delaware alone. They’re a way for money to “pass through”.
“One of the differences is that they are just more blatant and open about the corruption.”
Maybe the guy at the top is just proud of being corrupt. Anyone who works for or with him will regret it sooner or later.
Some of this investigation goes back to things that weren’t a priority after 911. Mueller is catching up on what he didn’t have time for back then.Posted by: ohrealy at May 11, 2018 3:11 PM
Avenatti is representing a Po*n star and had no business getting into Cohen’s banking records. Those records have no bearing on the Stormy case. As far as anyone being corrupt ohrealy, your side has it’s share of corrupt dealings just like the Republicans do. To make your side out as lily white angels is pure BULLS**T. Mueller is catching up on nothing, he has nothing, he never did and if you think the stuff Avenatti got a hold of will be used think again if it is proved it was gotten illegally. Mueller may have been able to use it if it can be proved it had something to do with Russian collusion but if it was leaked to Avenatti I don’t think so.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 11, 2018 3:48 PM
To think they used to get away with stuff like this. If they’re so blatantly obvious with what they’re doing, how do we know this isn’t standard operating procedure in years past when the media was a one way street?
With it standing out in the open, it’s like they believe it’s normal to do these things. Leak and stand back to see the fireworks. Did the media’s one way street of days gone by manufacture the face of the truth using tactics like this?
Imagine always having to listen, but never being able to respond, to phx8’s comments. That’s what the one-way media of the 70s-90s and into the 21st century may very well have been like! Nothing but what they wanted you to hear, constantly, never contradicting the establishment or status quo.
Thank God for President Trump’s twitter account. Without it we would have another defenseless Bush on our hands, or so it would appear.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 11, 2018 4:12 PM
“Avenatti is representing a Po*n star and had no business getting into Cohen’s banking records.”
Oh yes he does.
“Those records have no bearing on the Stormy case.”
Oh yes they do.
“As far as anyone being corrupt ohrealy, your side has it’s share of corrupt dealings just like the Republicans do. To make your side out as lily white angels is pure BULLS**T. Mueller is catching up on nothing, he has nothing, he never did…”
Issa issued more subpoenas against the Obama administration than the previous three chairs of the House Oversight Committee combined. The result? Zero indictments.
Hillary Clinton was investigated by 8 committees over 4 years for Benghazi. The result? Zero indictments.
Hillary Clinton’s e-mail was investigated for two years. The result? Zero indictments.
The Russian investigation has been going on for just over one year. The result? 23 indictments and counting.
The indictments (and some guilty pleas) include:
A National Security Advisor
The Trump Campaign Manager
The Trump Deputy Campaign Manager
Two foreign policy advisors
A lawyer connected to a Russian oligarch
An identity thief
13 Russians
3 Russian corporations
Avenatti is a shark. He is very good at publicizing his case in the public court, and he has been running rings around Trump, Cohen, the Trump legal team, and Sean Hannity. His case is of interest because it is exposing more about Trump administration corruption sooner, but this is NOT the main event. The Russian probe is what matters.
The most interesting part of the Avenatti material was not the garden variety corruption of Cohen, or AT&T, or Novartis, or KAI, which has proven to be hilariously bad at lying, although to give credit where credit is due- or blame- but when it comes to corruption, Cohen really hit the ground running.
The interesting part is with Columbus Nova. The Russian oligarch, Viktor Vekselberg, is one of the richest men in Russia, worth 13 billion. Until recently, Columbus Nova was a subsidiary of Vekselber’s company, Renova. Vekselberg put $500,000 into Cohen’s pocket through his cousin at Columbus Nova. Why?
Vekselberg also gave $250,000 to the Trump inauguration and attended it with Cohen. Why would a Russian oligarch do that?
Vekselberg was the biggest shareholder of the Bank of Cyprus, a bank notorious for laundering Russian money. Guess who was one of the top executives of the Bank of Cyprus? Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce. Guess where Paul Manafort laundered his money? Yep. The Bank of Cyprus.
There are additional connections between Vekselberg and Kushner, as well as Flynn.
Things are getting hot for the crooks and traitors, but remember, as good as he may be, and as entertaining as he may be, Avenatti is kind of a side show. He and the rest of us are literally months behind the Mueller investigation.Posted by: phx8 at May 11, 2018 4:27 PM
He and the rest of us are literally months behind the Mueller investigation. Posted by: phx8 at May 11, 2018 4:27 PMMueller is cleaning up some matters that he didn’t have time for when he was FBI director. Once they crack the rest of the shell companies, Dumpty is a fried egg.
In other news:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-10/merkel-says-europe-can-t-count-on-u-s-military-umbrella-anymore
This article is pretty funny, with Macron getting the Charlemagne award in Aachen. Macron seems to be taking over as leader of the Free World and leader of Europe. He’s going to face more problems at home for that award though.Posted by: ohrealy at May 11, 2018 4:52 PM
Avenatti is another Al Sharpton who owes MILLIONS to the IRS. phx8 if Avenatti had any reason to get Cohen’s bank records why then didn’t he do it the legal way instead of through a leak? It’s because he couldn’t legally because the Stormy case is a civil case NOT a Criminal case. He had no business looking into Cohen’s bank records and by getting them through leaks proves that. Keep up the good work phx8 your track record is getting worse then congress’.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 11, 2018 4:57 PM
If the left knows for a fact that Trump is a traitor, then Mueller has to have the facts that prove he is a traitor.
Why is Mueller allowing a traitor to remain the President?
What will the left do to the country if Mueller says ‘nothing to prove collusion?’Posted by: kctim at May 11, 2018 4:59 PM
“A lawyer connected to a Russian oligarch
An identity thief
13 Russians
3 Russian corporations”
We’re Laughing at you phx8. Any idea when those indicted will show up in court? OH, Wait…one company has and Mueller told the judge they weren’t ready to go to trial. Will be dismissed.
Some fools are….just fools.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 11, 2018 5:01 PM
“What will the left do to the country if Mueller says ‘nothing to prove collusion?’”
It is possible. Mueller will be thorough and meticulous. He is conducting a criminal investigation, which means there is a high bar, and it could involve the president, the Republican National Committee, the NRA, and lot of other people. The bar does not get much higher than that.
There is a difference between that bar, and the bar the rest of us use to make political judgments, and judgments about right and wrong.
Most people believe the investigation will result in a report to Congress re Trump. Others face criminal jeopardy. In a federal criminal investigation there are targets, subjects, and witnesses. Usually targets are not interviewed. As far as we know, Mueller has not interviewed Trump Jr., Ivanka, or Roger Stone. Kushner was interviewed early on about financial matters.
All of the indictments and guilty pleas to date have avoided revealing anything about collusion (we really should refer to it as conspiracy to violate campaign laws, since collusion is not a legal term). We don’t know for certain where the Russian probe is going. But we can make a good guess, because every time someone shakes a tree on the White House lawn, a Russian falls out.
Everything Trump does reeks of guilt. He has been compromised by the Russians.
In general terms, this is a Gambino style roll-up. It is the kind of investigation used for organized crime, especially money laundering. The Trump organization relies on lots of cash transactions in real estate and shell corporations, and even c*sinos at one point, classic vehicles for money laundering. Crooks can hide a lot of things, but for all their cleverness, criminals can not hide the money trail if federal investigators want to trace it badly enough.
It takes time. Remember, we are only a little over a year into this.Posted by: phx8 at May 11, 2018 5:38 PM
I find it amusing, and certainly encouraging, that the Dimocrats have managed to drop sixteen points in generic polling for the mid-term elections.
Despite the constant, daily drum-beat by media, top Dim politicians and operatives, regarding the President conspiring with Russians, hand-wringing over illegals, moaning over tax cuts, the end of US participation in the Paris Climate agreement and the Iran nuclear “deal”, Republican candidates now poll evenly with Dims.
Please tell us more about the “blue wave”.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 11, 2018 5:45 PM
Tell us more about that audit of Trump’s taxes that was going on throughout the campaign. What happened with that? Is it done? I don’t care, but if it is and nothing was there, then phx8 wet dream of money laundering isn’t happening.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 11, 2018 5:49 PM
WW,
Trump continues to refuse to release his taxes to the public; however, it is a lock that Mueller has them.
RF,
Personally, I don’t put a lot of stock in polls taken this far in front of midterms, especially generic polls. Do I think there will be a blue wave? Yes. But it is normal for midterms to see the party in the White House lose seats, especially in the House. Special election results and Trump’s approval rating also make a blue wave likely. Still, there is a lot that can happen.
Mueller could come out with announcements about the probe. So could the SDNY.
Health care premiums will likely rise dramatically.
The Middle East seems to be growing more unstable by the day. Next week, the US will move its embassy to Jerusalaem. That could start riots. The Iranians have every incentive to go after the US and Israel. Higher oil prices help them. Higher oil prices also help the Russians, and with the announcements by Trump that the US would be leaving Syria soon, that could be a real flash point.
The potential for a trade war remains.
Something might go wildly right.
Something unexpected and unforeseeable today might turn up. Trump caught a break when the North Korean underground nuclear testing facility caved in. Maybe the North Koreans will really and truly turn over a new leaf. Probably not, but we can always hope for another lucky break.
According to Avenatti, Cohen was making large payments from Essential Consulting to Demeter Direct. Why?
It is a Korean company.
The initials DD could also stand for David Dennison, Trump’s alias. Who knows? Stand by!Posted by: phx8 at May 11, 2018 7:20 PM
phx8, Pay to play is nothing new and that is what all this Cohen BS is all about. Hillary’s people did it, Obama’s people did it but when someone associated with Trump or any other Republican it become an issue. Now with Avenatti and all his Tax evasion dealings coming to light IMO he better start to lawyer up and Stormy better find herself another sucker ambulance chaser to represent her. The Mueller probe has nothing and that is why he wants Trump to face him so that he can catch him in a possible perjury trap. SDNY might get something on Cohen but that is on Cohen not Trump.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 11, 2018 7:20 PM
Demeter Direct is a consulting firm for business’ going into the international market, phx8. Not hard to find out with a google search. Maybe Cohen’s business wanted to test the international markets.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at May 11, 2018 7:28 PM
