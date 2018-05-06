Third Party & Independents Archives

How is this going to work!?

Brooks on Tax Bill:



New York Times columnist David Brooks said that the GOP tax bill is working better than he thought it would and the evidence “seems to be that what the Trump people told us would happen is happening, that companies are reinvesting the money.”



Just recently our collegues on the left were ridiculing Kanye West for showing support for President Trump.



Regardless of what anyone thinks of his music, he is mentally unstable

How is it going to work now that David Brooks is recognizing Trump's accomplishments? What will we hear from our friends on the left about David Brooks? What will the story line be now that David Brooks has acknowledged that Trump's people spoke the truth, not lies, the truth, about what Trump's policies will accomplish?

They can't criticize Brooks. He is an obvious left leaning journalist who, up to this point, has always been on the doom and gloom side of things. What does our friends on the left have to say about Brooks state of mind now?

nothing

Why is that? What's the deal here? Where are the news and comments about David Brooks that questions his mental capacity? Just how is this supposed to work?



