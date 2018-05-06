Third Party & Independents Archives

How is this going to work!?
New York Times columnist David Brooks said that the GOP tax bill is working better than he thought it would and the evidence “seems to be that what the Trump people told us would happen is happening, that companies are reinvesting the money.”
Just recently our collegues on the left were ridiculing Kanye West for showing support for President Trump.
Regardless of what anyone thinks of his music, he is mentally unstable
How is it going to work now that David Brooks is recognizing Trump's accomplishments? What will we hear from our friends on the left about David Brooks? What will the story line be now that David Brooks has acknowledged that Trump's people spoke the truth, not lies, the truth, about what Trump's policies will accomplish?
They can't criticize Brooks. He is an obvious left leaning journalist who, up to this point, has always been on the doom and gloom side of things. What does our friends on the left have to say about Brooks state of mind now?
nothing
Why is that? What's the deal here? Where are the news and comments about David Brooks that questions his mental capacity? Just how is this supposed to work?
Posted by Weary_Willie at May 6, 2018 12:56 PM
They can’t criticize Brooks. He is an obvious left leaning journalist who, up to this point, has always been on the doom and gloom side of things
Weary what is obvious is you don’t know who David Brooks is.Posted by: j2t2 at May 6, 2018 6:08 PM
In the interview, he focused on the media’s focusing on trivial minutia, and then casually mentions a list of Trump’s achievements as if they’re just passing occurrences. He also wonders why the American people aren’t paying attention to the minutia when they should be, in his opinion.
I’ve never considered him a conservative. I see him more as a go along to get along RINO.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 6, 2018 8:18 PM
Well, how are we supposed to discuss economics when Trump supporters like WW have no principles? For years under Obama, the statistics were supposedlyfake, everything showing a good economy under Obama was a fraud, and the economy was terrible. Now, with economic trends virtually identical, the same economy is suddenly not terrible, but doing great! Economic statistics that were denied during the Obama years are now embraced.
Capital expenditures are showing the same rising trends they showed since the economic recovery began under Obama. I looked at charts, and I can not see any major changes in the past few months, no decreases, no accelerating increases beyond what has already been happening for a long time. One feature of the tax bill was that it changed rules on depreciation for capital expenditures. Eventually that should be beneficial. It comes at the expense of taxpayers, who are underwriting corporations now more than any time in modern history.
The idea of the tax bill was supposedly to help working people.
Wages have declined each month for the past four months. Last month wages increased 2.6%, while inflation was 2.5%. Have fun explaining that!
We were already at full employment. Now monthly job creation- nonfarm payroll- has sagged for two consecutive months.
This is really down in the weeds, but if any of you really want to watch where things are going, monitor Chinese purchases of soy. They stopped showing up to buy a few weeks ago, perhaps carrying out their threatened retaliation for tariffs. The EU has picked up a tiny fraction of the slack, but the Chinese were purchasing 50% of the US supply. It looks like the Chinese are directly targeting Iowa, farmers, and Trump supporters. There are no alternative markets large enough to keep US soy farmers from going kablooie.Posted by: phx8 at May 6, 2018 8:29 PM
Brooks wasn’t amazed at the progress Trump has made when he makes the comment about the tax cuts doing better than he thought they would. He made that comment because he didn’t think it would have any effect at all. He probably has said at one time that tax cuts are bad.
Brooks has said that
“if you define conservative by support for the Republican candidate or the belief that tax cuts are the correct answer to all problems, I guess I don’t fit that agenda.”
I guess he’s coming around to a real conservative’s point of view after all.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 6, 2018 8:32 PM
The most likely solution for the problem of soy farmers going kablooie is that the rest of us will pick up the tab in the form of bailouts, farmers ‘insurance’ and subsidies, whatever euphemism is the current choice.
Tax cuts proved to be a catastrophic failure under Bush.
The current tax cuts are applying a stimulus to an economy that was already healthy and at full employment. There is no demand from consumers- no increases in wages- and so there is little reason for corporations to invest in capital expenditures. They were earning record profits BEFORE the tax cuts, and the concentration of wealth in the 1%, at the expense of everyone else, was already extreme.
Corporations and the 1% are doing exactly what they said they would do with the tax cut windfalls- with interest rates still relatively low (and likely to increase more quickly), the stock market is the only game in town.
Just make sure you are not the one without a chair when the music stops.Posted by: phx8 at May 6, 2018 8:43 PM
Both of Obama’s terms in office were marked by a flat lined economy. It sat at less than 3% the entire time. We were told it’s the “new normal”. Hogwash.
When Trump got elected, practically from the next day on, there was a rebound and higher confidence. Money from overseas came pouring in. People got bonuses and raises. We’ve got the lowest unemployment figures since Clinton. You could feel the improvement in the air. People were relieved Trump got elected and it shows in the economy.
When that started happening I thought for sure the Democratic party was dead. I’m right. It can’t survive by constantly crying doom and gloom while the economy improves. Democratics are wishing it wasn’t so, but tough. The differences are obvious and the Democratics are only trying to convince people otherwise by fear mongering.
Laughably, Valery Jarrett actually tried to credit Obama a year and a half after he left office!Posted by: Weary Willie at May 6, 2018 8:45 PM
“Both of Obama’s terms in office were marked by a flat lined economy.”
False.
“It sat at less than 3% the entire time.”
False.
“When Trump got elected, practically from the next day on, there was a rebound and higher confidence.”
Partly true. There was no change among Democrats. They thought the economy was doing well under Obama, and they thought the same economy was doing well under Trump. The only change came among Trump supporters, who went from believing the economy was bad under Obama, to suddenly being good under Trump, even though nothing really changed.
This is why Trump and his supporters have no credibility. Well, that and the constant barrage of lies.
“People got bonuses and raises.”
Prove it. I cited an economic FACT: wages have declined for four consecutive months.
The tax cuts generated @ $5 billion in bonuses and raises, and $175 billion in stock buybacks. This is exactly what a roomful of CEO’s told Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn would happen. The money would go to stock buybacks. That is not surprising. A higher market will generated lots of bonuses for those CEO’s and big gains for the richest of the rich.
The Democratic party is dead? Well, we will see in November.Posted by: phx8 at May 6, 2018 9:59 PM
Weary Brooks isn’t a left leaning journalist as you claimed. He is and has been a conservative for years, perhaps because he doesn’t have a swastika tattooed on his forehead you didn’t recognize him as a conservative but that is your bad.Posted by: j2t2 at May 6, 2018 11:05 PM
Are you sure, j2t2. It would be hard to see with those blinders on.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 7, 2018 12:18 AM
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-political-consequences-of-slower-economic-growth/2018/02/25/f076bba6-18d9-11e8-92c9-376b4fe57ff7_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.c42b5c97c346
More recently (2008-2016), both labor-force and productivity growth have slowed, reducing the overall growth rate to 1.4 percent. The outlook for the next decade — as projected by the Congressional Budget Office, which supplied all these figures — is for economic growth to average 1.8 percent.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 7, 2018 12:24 AM
What crap. Citing a real, actual growth rate in 2008 - 2016 that includes the deepest economic downturn since the Great Depression, and then comparing it to a projection which does not include economic downturns, is deeply dishonest. That, or stupid.
Productivity has grown a great deal over the past several decades. The problem is that increased productivity has generated profits that went exclusively to the rich. During that time, wages for everyone else remained stagnant. Part of the reason for increased productivity has been technological advancements, but nevertheless, the profits have NOT been passed on to labor, while CEO pay has increased from 50 times the amount of laborers, to 250 times. And that is just the average!
What do you have to say about David Brooks, phx8? You had plenty to say about Kanye West. What do you say about Brooks?Posted by: Weary Willie at May 7, 2018 9:43 AM
Kanye West? Did you see the film of his mental breakdown onstage last year? He went on an epic rant, and then cancelled the remaining 21 tour dates.
David Brooks pretends to be a moderate, but that’s just his schtick. He is a conservative through and through, one who has a lot to apologize for. He promoted ideas that led to Trump, and now he is having a sad because people are holding his ilk responsible.
By the way, the problem with the argument about low labor force numbers ignores that fact that the work force is aging and retiring. We are already at full employment, so there is only one short-term answer: increased immigration. Over the long term, conservatives might increase the birth rate and go all “Handmaiden’s Tale” on American white women, but I would not recommend that.Posted by: phx8 at May 7, 2018 9:59 AM
So you’re saying Brooks is a fake? He has a lot to apologize for? What’s the difference between the way you treat Kanye West and the way you now treat Brooks? When will you be calling Brooks mentally unstable?Posted by: Weary Willie at May 7, 2018 10:38 AM
Weary still working on the strawman because someone criticized West and/or Trump! Why not talk about the hypocrisy of those on the right that spent 8 years name calling Obama and now are all butt hurt because the tender Trump can only dish it out he can’t take it.Posted by: j2t2 at May 7, 2018 1:51 PM
ww,
“So you’re saying Brooks is a fake?”
No.
“He has a lot to apologize for?”
Brooks was a cheerleader for the Iraq War.
“What’s the difference between the way you treat Kanye West and the way you now treat Brooks?”
West is a mentally unstable entertainer. Some consider him a brilliant artist. Others don’t.
Brooks is a political commentator who helped get the US into a disastrous war. He was wrong, but no one would suggest he is mentally unstable.
He should have been a very vocal leader in opposing the no-nothing movement that took over the GOP and turned it into a racist, bigoted, misogynistic party that caters to the rich, while feeding the worst and darkest parts of the American character. Too many relatively moderate conservatives like Brooks did not do enough to condemn Trump and the deplorables, the treason and the rampant corruption, and now, here we are.Posted by: phx8 at May 7, 2018 2:11 PM
We hope the Democrat Party and those running for congress take the advice of phx8 and j2t2. If so, they will run on a platform of increasing taxes, calling for impeachment of President Trump, open borders, and making the entire United States a “sanctuary” country.
Our two WatchBlog Pals will have their Democrat candidates attempt to convince voters that the lower amount deducted for payroll taxes, which increases their take-home pay, is merely an illusion. They will belittle Blacks, Hispanic’s and women over believing that more jobs are available for them to fill. They will demand that we rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement costing the US taxpayer billions. They will demand that gun ownership be restricted to those showing a “need” to own a gun. They will demand open bathroom and showers in schools.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 7, 2018 4:46 PM
phx8, you should be attacking Brooks to keep some illusion of impartiality. None of you cared about Kanye West before he announced his support for Trump. Then it’s all over the news how he is unstable, off his meds, talked out of turn, his music is being banned, he’s being threatened! Why weren’t they calling him unstable before he expressed his support, phx8? Can you be that blinded not to be able to see he is being punished for his anti-Democratic position?
I don’t understand why that guy who sicced a gang on West isn’t in jail! Why isn’t that a crime, phx8? Why didn’t that guy get arrested? I’ll tell you why. He won’t be arrested because he was putting a rogue black man back in his place.
Many people who celebrated West’s fame, position, and product went off the rails when he openly supported anti-Democratic views. He is opening eyes about how the Democratic party takes black people and select minorities for granted. He is threatening the left.
Brooks is doing the same thing by praising Trump’s tax plan. You label him and ignore him because he coats his opinion in doom and gloom, but you won’t attack him like you do West because Brooks is a RINO, not a conservative.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 7, 2018 5:29 PM
Let me put it this way. Brooks will never be attacked by the left for praising Trump’s results because he hasn’t got an anti-Democratic party bone in his body. He probably got his position based on what he didn’t print, not what he did.
Posted by: Weary Willie at May 7, 2018 6:46 PM
WW,
Give it a rest. Kanye West, aka Mr. Kim Kardashian, is a mentally unstable fame wh*re. His first hit, “Gold digger,” was extremely misogynistic. Ever hear it? It is catchy and it is absolutely horrible. I saw him in concert as a warm-up act. He was terrible. Part of that was due to a poor sound system, but the performer is responsible for the quality of the concert, and the main act managed to put on a decent show. A lot of people like his music. That’s fine. But that doesn’t mean he knows anything aoubt politics.
RF,
Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide just exceeded 410 ppm. It has not been that high in 800,000 years. CO2 is a greenhouse gas. Temperatures show a steady trend going increasingly higher.
Impeaching Trump will be entirely dependent on the results of the Mueller investigation (and Stormy Daniels). Most likely, the report will come out before the midterms. We will see at that time. I don’t think it makes much sense to predict anything, give how much that report will affect the election.
In addition to the Mueller investigation, health care premiums will come out shortly before the midterms, and the cost of health care is likely to go through the roof. Trump and the GOP “hollowed out” health care reform, as Trump likes to say, and I doubt voters will respond positively to that.Posted by: phx8 at May 7, 2018 7:17 PM
Pardon me, phx8, if I prefer to maintain control of my own post, thank you very much!
Ever hear it?
No, I haven’t.
What did I hear? I heard Kanye West say the Democatic Party is the biggest problem black people have in this country. That may not be his words, but the way you and the left have been treating Kanye West, I’d say he feels I speak the truth.
Why don’t we ask him?Posted by: Weary Willie at May 7, 2018 8:23 PM
You want to discuss Kanye West, and you’ve never even heard “Gold Digger?” You must be kidding.
Well, let’s listen to Kanye speaking truth:
“When you hear about slaver for 400 years. 400 years? That sounds like a choice.”
Kanye West, 5/5/18
Posted by: phx8 at May 7, 2018 8:53 PM
we need to have open discussions and ideas on unsettled pain
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
They cut out our tongues so we couldn’t communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018
once again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018Posted by: Weary Willie at May 8, 2018 7:38 AM
The only reason I paid attention to Kanye West’s predicament is that he’s being attacked because he spoke up against the Democratic party. I never listen to his music, why should I. It’s his ostracization that made me pay attention. The threats that he is experiencing, the slander. That’s what got my attention. This is called politics by the left who see nothing wrong with it. This is the Democratic party keeping their niqqers in line.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 8, 2018 7:46 AM
The left loved Kanye when he blurted this nonsense out:
“George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”
- Kanye West
They bent over backwards to praise him and even labeled him as some kind of genius.
But now, it’s ALL about the false narrative the left wants set, nothing to do with facts.
BTW: Deciding to live in bondage rather than fighting to be free, IS a choice.Posted by: kctim at May 8, 2018 8:26 AM
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/05/07/smashing-overton-window-kanye-wests-support-trump-not-point/Posted by: Weary Willie at May 8, 2018 8:50 AM
“Deciding to live in bondage rather than fighting to be free, IS a choice.”
No. That is a terrible thing to say. The whole idea of slavery was to forceably deprive a person of choice, to enslave them. It took away people’s freedom.
Many resisted slavery. There were over 200 recorded slave rebellions in American history, which was a big reason the slave-supporting writers of the Constitution insisted on the 2nd amendment as a state right; it was needed so that white militias could suppress slave revolts, without interference from the federal government.
Blacks were beaten. Families were split up to be sold. No black person chose that.
In modern times, we had the centerpiece of the 2012 Trump campaign being the denial of Obama’s American citizenship. Trump literally denied the right of the first black president to be president, and 1/2 the GOP believed it. Trump is stone cold racist, and he has been one for a loooong time, going back to the Central Park 5, and the history of GOP hostility to the civil rights movement is a matter of record that continues to this day.
So here’s an idea: WW & kctim, if you want to see blacks reject the Democrats and liberals, and embrace Republicans and conservatives, stop supporting racists like Trump. That would be a great start.Posted by: phx8 at May 8, 2018 9:23 AM
Sorry Phx8, but one chooses whether or not to live in bondage. That is a fact. A persons unwillingness to die fighting for freedom, does not change that.
You have no proof why Trump questioned Obama’s citizenship. More than likely, he did it simply because he believed Obama’s support of far-leftist policies would be bad for the country, in which case he has been proven right.
That doesn’t support the lefts desire to transform the country into some leftist Utopia, so as always, you fall back on the racism around every corner nonsense.
Yes, almost all The Ellis Island Medals of Honor winners are “stone cold racists,” aren’t they. Well, at least the one’s who don’t bow down to the left are.
- The Ellis Island Medals of Honor embody the spirit of America in their celebration of patriotism, tolerance, brotherhood and diversity.
I don’t give a crap who anybody reject or support, I care only about Americans and our country, and leftists race baiting nonsense is severely damaging it.
The idea that one must pander to specific groups or be labeled a racist, is the very definition of racism.
You comment is a lie, phx8. You know for a fact Obama started the birther movement himself in his book. It was Hillbilly who perpetuated it and brought it into the arena during the 2008 primary. Trump put the issue to rest by forcing the exposure of Obama’s birth certificate. After that exposure the issue went away.
Quit lying, phx8.
The idea that black people must vote Democratic or be subjected to ridicule, harassment, threats, ostracization, blacklisting, unemployment, is the 21st century slavery black people are experiencing today. They’re exposing themselves to it by choice by supporting the Democratic party.
It’s too bad your bias and the partisan rut you’re in won’t let you see that, phx8. You should consider yourself a 21st century slaveholder, because you support the behavior Kanye West, Ben Carson, Allen West, Clarence Thomas, and many more black people have experienced at the hands of Democratics and their lapdog media.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 8, 2018 10:15 AM
Here is “the very definition of racism”:
prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior.
Here is the definition of pandering:
gratify or indulge (an immoral or distasteful desire, need, or habit or a person with such a desire, etc.).
“You have no proof why Trump questioned Obama’s citizenship. More than likely, he did it simply because he believed Obama’s support of far-leftist policies would be bad for the country…”
No. That is 100% false. Trump questioned Obama’s citizenship because of who he was, NOT because of his policies.
There are a large number of tweets by Trump suggesting Obama was some sort of imposter:
http://www.trumptwitterarchive.com/highlights/birtherism
As you can see, Trump’s racist Birtherism had NOTHING to do with policy.
As for whether any of Obama’s policies were bad for the country, has it ever occurred to you that you can’t actually name any of those policies? Or that when you do, such as denouncing Black Lives Matter, or promoting Benghazi conspiracy theory, or denying the science behind Global Warming, or pretending the economy was bad then, but good now…Posted by: phx8 at May 8, 2018 10:37 AM
Trump brought up the birth certificate to put to rest the rumors Obama himself started and Hillbilly perpetuated.
You lose, phx8. Your constant assertion Trump started the birther movement is false. You need the lie because the truth hurts Democratics more.
..can’t actually name any?
Officer acted stupidly remark led into a massacre of police during his term.
Bowing to foreign leaders and apologizing to them for the U.S. What made him think that was a good thing?
energy prices are going to skyrocket due to an open war on a functioning industry.
shovel ready jobs that wasted 700 billion dollars on speculation.
DACA which prompted illegal immigration and the deaths of an unknown number of people trying to gain entrance into the country.
The introduction of disease that have been a non issue for decades.
There’s a few for you, phx8. Blinders much?Posted by: Weary Willie at May 8, 2018 11:15 AM
A non-citizen claiming to be a citizen would be considered to be an imposter, Phx8. It’s the very definition of it.
There is nothing in your link that shows Trump believes his race is superior to Obama’s race. There is also nothing in there that suggests Trump was after Obama on a personal level because of who he was. They are about Obama’s citizenship, what he had said in the past, and his unwillingness to be forthright with details.
Basically, they were trying to attack legitimacy, a tactic often used against those one disagree’s with. A tactic you on the left have even been using since Trump won the election.
“As for whether any of Obama’s policies were bad for the country, has it ever occurred to you that you can’t actually name any of those policies?”
I can’t?
The ACA - Stripped away freedom of choice; caused premiums to skyrocket; people lost their plans and doctors.
Immigration policies - Ignored illegal aliens under the guise of shifting focus to illegal aliens with criminal backgrounds; bypassed our legislative body with DACA to protect illegal aliens.
His financial policy left us mired in stagnation and debt.
BLM isn’t a product of his policy, it’s a product of his politics and words that racist activists jumped on to create division amongst the people.
I never talked about Benghazi other than to say that I give Obama and Clinton the benefit of doubt. They are privy to intel that we are not.
I did also say that I would wait until the results of the investigation are known before coming to any conclusions on the matter and that I would respect those results. Does any of that sound familiar?
Global warming is a non-issue. The only people who care about it are the activists. It’s not going to win or lose an election for anybody until it starts hitting pocketbooks.
“or pretending the economy was bad then, but good now…”
And your pretending it was great then, but bad now, is any different? Or was it great then, but good now all because of Obama? Or was it great then, but doom and gloom now because of Trump?
Obama’s term was a crap cake coated with media icing to make it look good.
Remember all the news stories saying, “The best xxx since 2008!”, “highest in 3 months!”, “millions of jobs saved!”. It really didn’t mean anything. It just sounded good.
Any criticisms of Obama’s policies were met with charges of racism. It literally created a racist problem, it was used so much. It also made the word meaningless!
The amount of baseless opinions chanted by the media made any lemming believe Obama had a successful term in office. It was, in reality, a prolonged disaster.
Posted by: Weary Willie at May 8, 2018 12:32 PM
Wow the farce is strong in this one Yoda.
Weary how can we take you seriously when you cannot even get the facts straight? You start with a strawman and go downhill from there by continuing to wrongly associate Brooks as a left leaning anything. Then you demand we treat this faux leftie like a handful of people treated West for his idiotic comments. Doubling down on stupid doesn’t make the argument credible it makes it stupider.
You guys would have us believe we think of West as some sort of …how did you put it….well nobody cared until he made some foolish remarks, many of which you have used to dumb down this thread even further. You do realize we still don’t care about West just because a few other celebrities called him out for his foolish remarks.
I mean WTF is wrong with you guys! Trying to tell us slavery was a choice for blacks in the pre civil war south! Just because West said it, as if he knew anything about being a slave. Do you realize how easy it is for him to say this crap a century later only to have conservatives gobble it up as if it were intelligence thought instead of advertisement for his newest album.
You gullible dumb f**ks are so far gone in your attempt to make Trump look like anything but a fraud you take the praise of a conservative like Brooks and tell us it is a left leaning guy praising Trumps tax cuts and we should therefore object to his comments! Because West!
My god man you guys are losing it. Phx8 has responded with factual information to discredit what Brooks has said yet you refuse to accept it. He has enlightened you on West yet you cannot accept it. WTF does it take?Posted by: j2t2 at May 8, 2018 4:47 PM
President Trump refuses to renew the Iranian deal. Another promise kept. Hurrah for the president as he keeps his constitutional oath of protecting America from her enemies.Posted by: Royal Flush at May 8, 2018 6:24 PM
“When you hear about slaver for 400 years. 400 years? That sounds like a choice.”
Let’s first do some math.
2018 - 400 = 1618
According to the history books, slavery in this country ended in 1865. Slavery existed in this country for less than 200 years.
Where did he get 400 years from? He later explained that he wasn’t saying people held out their wrists and asked for chains to be put on them. He was talking about today, and the inability to express thought.
Maxine Waters thinks people need reparations for slavery in this country. You have to mentally believe you are a slave to be able to justify receiving a stipend for slavery.
Al Sharpton said in Indiana:
“This is a key moment for the country. Too often in our history, we’ve seen religion used to justify attacks on other people’s rights, from slavery, to Jim Crow, to women’s right to vote.”
from slavery.., he says.
Then he goes on to say
“That same fight is with us today. And we can’t let it stand.”
Really? Slavery is with us today? Why would Al Sharpton say something like that? He’s saying slavery exists in this country today. What other purpose would his comment have?
phx8 quoted the one sentence that focused on slavery by choice. He completely left out the rest of the conversation where West makes his point about the absence of free expression and thought in the black community.
phx8 and the left are taking his individual comment literally and are trying to shame him and place his mental stability in question. You’re using the literal interpretation of a single sentence, out of context, to paint him as incapacitated. Had he got up and told TMZ he was tired of being a slave and he hates Trump he would have been in line and acceptable and probably aired repeatedly as was his comment about 43.
No one on the left got up and said Kanye West encourages free thought and expression. They got up and said he thinks 18th century slavery was a choice. That’s not what he said in context.
He basically said if you think like Al Sharpton and Maxine Waters and the Democratic Party, and believe you are a slave, that’s a choice. For his thoughts, Kanye West is getting a 21st century lashing from the left.
Posted by: Weary Willie at May 8, 2018 8:04 PM
Now that’s funny. A lecture from WW on Kanye West and context; that, coming from someone who admittedly knows nothing whatsoever about him. And an elaborate effort to put lipstick on that pig of a quote about slavery being a choice. Gosh, it was just one sentence!
The Obama administration put together one of the longest streaks of economic growth without recession in American history, coupled with a record for uninterrupted non-farm payroll growth, low inflation, low interest rates, more than doubling the stock market in 8 years, saving the American car industry and the financial sector.
(WW shakes fist) Curse you, Obama! That was a “prolonged disaster!”
Oink.
Sheesh, kctim’s fictions about health care reform and his ‘careful study’ of the subject seem almost… well, no. Never mind. They’re just as silly.Posted by: phx8 at May 8, 2018 11:08 PM
How hard is it to have economic growth when he started with a economic disaster?
What do you think about Maxine Waters saying West “spoke out of turn”? Like a kinder garden teacher, she’s acting.
She said that because she knows that West was really talking about how the black community votes Democratic because they’re told to. When some upstart says otherwise they’re “speaking out of turn”.
Analyze that phrase, phx8. She’s only verifying what Kanye West was talking about!
Posted by: Weary Willie at May 8, 2018 11:31 PM
Careful Phx8, you’re almost to the unintelligent level where you start calling people “gullible dumb f**ks” when you can’t debate facts.
“Many resisted slavery. There were over 200 recorded slave rebellions in American history”
Were they forced to resist slavery and rebel, or was it a choice they made because they did not wish to live in bondage?
Again, being unwilling to make a choice does not negate the existence of a choice that can be made. But acknowledging that pretty much craps all over most leftist policy, doesn’t it.
As all three things I mentioned about the ACA are indisputable facts, our differences are over what’s good or bad for the country. I happen to know that our individual rights are what’s good for the country, you think it’s ok to infringe upon those rights if you believe it benefits society.
I can live with that.
Use to be that we all could debate the facts, but now facts are “just silly,” aren’t they. Irrational hatred tends to do that to some people.Posted by: kctim at May 9, 2018 9:04 AM
you’re almost to the unintelligent level where you start calling people “gullible dumb f**ks” when you can’t debate facts.
Facts are not being debated in this thread kctim, that is the problem. Alternative facts or as we use to say lies are the issue. Brooks isn’t a conservative is the alternative fact at hand and it really isn’t up for debate. Yet here we are watching the denial through out this thread as the strawman is continued on by perpetrating misinformation.
Irrational hatred tends to do that to some people.
Yes it does as does irrational devotion to Trump. I would suggest the irrational hatred of conservatives for those on the left and their opinions of Trump is the culprit here.
Posted by: j2t2 at May 9, 2018 9:29 AM
J2,
Instead of arguing your opinion on how conservative Brooks is, why not just answer Weary’s question: Why does the left question the mental capacity of West, but not Brooks?
IMO, it’s simply because Brooks is just giving credit to tax cuts, not threatening the conditioned voting behavior of one of the lefts largest voting blocs.
Irrational devotion to Trump? For simply approving of his policies and not caring about his past infidelities?
Tell you what, when they start crying over him, marching in schools singing and praising him, idolizing him over his claims of stopping rising tides, and rioting to silence those who disagree with him, I’ll believe you may be onto something.
Let me fix this for you, j2t2.
Facts are not being debated in this thread, because we want to ignore them
West’s treatment by the left is the issue of this thread and from the beginning phx8 and j2t2 have been trying to change the subject. They don’t want to have a discussion about how black people are being taken advantage of and being take for granted by the Democratic party.
Can’t have that, can we? phx8 tries to deflect toward the economy. j2t2 concentrates on the extraneous opinion of a pundit’s political bend. Neither want to discuss the rogue black guy siding with Trump and pointing out how the Democratic party is perpetuating the “oppression” myth.
What are they afraid of? Do they think conservatism among blacks is a contagious disease other black people could catch it they talk about it? Do they believe black people need to be coached and corralled into the Democratic party and Maxine Waters needs to lasso and cinch them up when they speak “out of turn”?
When is something like this acceptable? I’ll answer that for you, NEVER! Yet the left can get away with this kind of thing as if it’s normal. Not because the economy is or isn’t.., not because a pundit is or isn’t a.., but because of their hatred for one man, Trump. The left will sacrifice their own convictions when it suits them. They will employ their own racist mentality when it can be used against someone who “speaks out of turn” against the Democratic party!
So, deflect away! Your deflection only proves to me you can’t defend what the left is doing to Kanye West. I don’t have to listen to his music to know when a guy is being politically lynched. Character is displayed in the face of adversity. The character being displayed by the likes of Waters, Snoop Dogg, j2t2, and phx8 is on display, standing front and center, ankle deep in muck made of racist hypocrisy.
Posted by: Weary Willie at May 9, 2018 10:43 AM
The strawman you refer to is based upon one comment, a known fact at that, and you have to ask why!
Tell you what, when they start crying over him, marching in schools singing and praising him, idolizing him over his claims of stopping rising tides, and rioting to silence those who disagree with him, I’ll believe you may be onto something.
It seems you had to stretch quite a ways to get to the idea of “thinking I may be on to something”. This type of appeasement is natural it seems in many of us, this close your eyes to what is going on today is typical of many good German people during the early 30’s kctim.
BTW do all these events you describe have to occur at the same time or what exactly are you requirements, I mean rising tides! Or can it be the sheer numbers of false claims? You have set such a high standard before you refute Trump why not the same standard you set for Obama? You know any false comment from any conservative…Posted by: j2t2 at May 9, 2018 10:53 AM
Weary, First of all Brooks is not a left leaning journalist so your hypothesis is off from the git go. Second Brooks was discussing the economy it wasn’t a diversion as you claim. Phx8 put forth some facts that dimmed the reality of what Brooks said.
Ill finish this later gotta go for now.Posted by: j2t2 at May 9, 2018 11:04 AM
Answer the question, j2t2. Quit deflecting.Posted by: Weary Willie at May 9, 2018 11:12 AM
It may not be a choice to the children who sleep in bathtubs to avoid getting shot in their sleep, but to the politicians who “control” the environment it is a choice. They choose to pander to those who make their living off of racial division. They choose to feed the media a narrative of racial discord, a media more than happy to perpetuate false narratives and instigate riots in cities across America.
That choice is obvious in the coverage of Kanye West’s comments. His original complaint was how the Democratics take advantage of the black community. That issue was smothered by misinterpreting a partial quote and taking it out of context in an effort to deflect from the complaint. They won’t discuss the issue, they kill the messenger. They aren’t willing to admit they have a political problem and fear losing a large voting block. That’s an obvious lack of character.
Posted by: Weary Willie at May 9, 2018 11:28 AM
J2,
I don’t have to stretch at all to know what you mean by “irrational devotion to Trump.”
People care about his policies and what he is getting done. They don’t seem to care about the trivial crap that may or may not have happened before he was President, nor are they paying any attention to your nazi fantasies.
To satisfy yourself, you write it off as “irrational devotion”, brainwashing, appeasement, Rush, FOX or whatever.
“You have set such a high standard before you refute Trump why not the same standard you set for Obama?”
I use the same standard for both, J2. I think you have a hard time seeing that because I try to keep it about policy and try to avoid conspiracy theories.Posted by: kctim at May 9, 2018 2:56 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.