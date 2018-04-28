Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump! Trump! Trump!

We’ve been needing a guy like Trump, well, for my lifetime. What a great President.

He is determined to stop or seriously curtail military involvement in the ME. He has run ISIS to ground, has NK or the ropes and is looking to take on Iran and put Russia back in their box. He has started work on the wall, promising to close the gov't if he doesn't get the rest of the wall funding in Sept.

Come midterms in Nov we should expect the GOP to shed many of the Trump hater's and many more GOP populist/independent types will be moved into office. A real healthcare plan will be implemented over the next few months. NASA is back. Mars missions are in the works. Commercial space development thru the roof, reusable rocket launchers implemented.

Took two years to accomplish but, the DNC/dimocrat party/Communist News Network/fake news and so on . . . I had a name for them, something like 'flicktards', they are a comin down. In our history there has never been a corruption of gov't, a conspiracy against the United States of America anywhere near this level. And, from the very top to include Obama and many of his admin, ex head officials of the FBI, CIA, Homeland Security, US Attny Gen, UN Rep, SecState and so on . . .

This goes to show us how strong this country really is to go up against the ultimate hi-level conspiracy against the US and win. But, one has to wonder where we would be if Trump had not stood for office. Where would we be if Hillary had won? Where would we be if Bush or Rubio had won? IMO, Trump is pretty close to a miracle at a time when a miracle was desperately needed.

But, weepoo, I mean woopee, 'que guapo', Trump did win and here we are. Life is so good . . . . . .

