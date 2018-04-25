Third Party & Independents Archives

​How Could Kanye West Like Candace Owens? He Must be Crazy

Intersectionality as a sociological and academic term was coined by Kimberle Crenshaw, founder of the African American Policy Forum at Columbia University, back in 1989. Apparently she meant it as much as a literal metaphor as a way of viewing identity, a four way intersection where the incoming traffic of prejudice could hit you from any direction.

Since 2017, it has suddenly become a household term, the supposed zeitgeist of the #Me Too generation or age.



So it must be infuriating to well-meaning progressives who are earnestly wrapping their heads around the concept and applauding any cries of victimization, no matter how micro the aggression or how much those claims and cries are based on radical world views, that Kanye West is standing in the middle of Main and Left, proclaiming the need for thinking beyond the confines of identity politics.

Who does he think he is? How dare he not fall in line and proclaim the kingdom?

Of course, this story is also about Candace Owens. Who is hardly retiring or apologetic. Who has done a few absurd and provocative things online. Who is generally fairly conservative in her view of freedom of expression at least. And who also happens to be black in America.

Kanye has stated that he loves the way Candace Owens thinks and speaks. And Kanye has previously professed admiration for Trump even if some of those tweets were erased after the inevitable controversy blew up.

To help us sort out Kanye's thought process, The Daily Beast has generously provided us with a reason why someone rich and famous, who happens to be black, would express support of Trump, or at least Trump's methods for winning the shock election in 2016, or would profess admiration for Candace Owen.

Kanye must be crazy. If you believe The Daily Beast.

Here's the proof. At a show back then, West said:

I hate the fact that, because I'm a celebrity, everybody told me not to say that I loved the debates; I loved his approach.

How could he not be crazy right? Anyone who admired Trump's surprise win is either a Klansman or crazy. Plus, TMZ reported that his physician had said that Kanye West: suffers from temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration. TMZ said that some doctor said this. How could it not be the truth? And how convenient. You profess admiration for Trump? You must be suffering from temporary psychosis or be wearing a hood. Or both of course. ProTrump traumatic disorder.

But it gets better. Scott Adams - yes the Dilbert guy - has stepped in to this debate with the following seven words: and he ripped a hole in reality. Now I'm not sure Scott has poured over Kimberle Crenshaw's work, but whether he intended it to be an attack on intersectionality - the use of multi-faceted identities as a framework for viewing reality, one that is looking more and more like a cage - his words have that effect. As he says:

It feels like there's something big happening, People are breaking out of their mental prisons.

Maybe, but West and Owens certainly have livened up and opened up the debate and done so in the face of furious criticism from the media and from fellow entertainers and from activists. That's real courage. Whether they're dehydrated, or not.