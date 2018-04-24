Third Party & Independents Archives

​A Teeny Weeny Itsy Bitsy Favor in the Senate - Are Things Changing?

What turned Rand Paul to vote thumbs up for Mike Pompeo’s State nomination? The Senate Foreign Relations Committee seemed on the verge of forcing Majority Leader McConnell into using arcane senate procedure to bring Pompeo’s confirmation vote to the senate floor without a committee vote. But after talking with President Trump and Mike Pompeo himself, Rand recanted.



However, what's causing damp eyes in the upper chamber, especially on Bob Corker's part, was a wonderful heroic gesture worthy of Lincoln or Washington on the part of Senator Chris Coons. I mean Corker choked up in fact just talking about it!

So what was this munificent sweep of magnanimous magnificence on the part of Senator Coons - Democrat and of Delaware? He agreed to vote "present" on a second vote on the matter.

Stunned? Awe-struck? No?? Maybe wondering what the ... are they talking about?

According to Senate procedure/rules, if you are not physically present in the chamber, then you must vote "not present" even if you vote yea. GOP Senator Isaakson was away delivering the eulogy at a funeral for a close friend. So he had to vote "not present", and by voting "present" on a second round Senator Coons essentially balanced the debit of Isaakson's "not present" with the credit of his "present", allowing a majority vote in favor of Pompeo on the part of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

For all of us for whom the Senate's rules set our teeth on edge, it's a little hard to share Corker's profound gratitude. However, this itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny procedural gesture means one of the more important Cabinet posts will now likely be filled after Tillerson's departure, given that several Democrat senators have stated they will vote for Pompeo's confirmation in the vote on the floor of the Senate. So Coon's little gift has a significance beyond the petty and arcane.

Did Trump manage to turn Rand Paul? The senator has been a rather hard vote to convince over the years and has derailed more than a few pieces of legislation. If you share his fiscal and foreign policy views, then that's great. But as Senator Lindsey Graham stated:

I hope that Sen. Paul will reconsider because if he changed his view then this would be over, and it really does bother me. He ran for president; I ran for president; Trump beat us both. ... The election is over.

Could this be a signal that Democrat obstruction of confirmations is starting to run out of steam?

One fears, however, that this is not the case. It is all too easy to imagine the Democrat base and someone like Senator Cory Booker lambasting Senator Coon and Senators Manchin, Heitkamp, and Donnelly - who will vote for Pompeo as has been reported - as well as anyone else who won't use every possible tactic to stall and obstruct the Trump administration's agenda.

But Coon's procedural gift is a reminder that where there is a political will, the Senate does indeed function. The problem is that a number of Democrat voters don't want the Senate to function until Trump has been impeached and someone like Kamala Harris is running the country.