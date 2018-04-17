Third Party & Independents Archives

​Criticizing Comey is Not a Mortal Sin Mr. Himes

Welcome to the summit of fame James Comey. Your book is out this Tuesday and the world’s media has been diving into its details. But in today’s world, the author is often as or more important than what he or she authored. Especially when the author’s book is all about the author’s viewpoint.

You are now the story James Comey, and Trump is a supporting character, or the villain, in your heroic recounting of how you navigated Washington DC's waters. You, more than your book, will be and is being judged. And this doesn't mean by people like Sean Hannity - who now has to do some explaining over how he shares or shared the same attorney as President Trump. It means by people who would love nothing more than for your book to reveal that key piece of evidence that they hope leads to Trump's impeachment.

For example, CNN's Ana Navarro who tweeted:

Maybe it's just me...the more I hear from @comey, the more conflicted I feel. I want to believe him that this is all about loyalty to country and inviolable respect for the truth. But damn, the guy has a big ego, is selectively inconsistent. I find him obnoxiously self-righteous.

Or this from an anonymous Hillary aide:

One has to wonder if the strong rhetoric he uses about President Trump is fueled in part by a sense that he may have been responsible for helping elect him.

Now, I hope Ana Navarro, or the anonymous aide, isn't one of those included on Rep. Jim Himes list of the damned. Rep Himes, when talking to Navarro's colleague Kate Bouldan on, where else, CNN, said this:

So yes, let's have that conversation about whether Jim Comey made the right move in talking about the Hillary Clinton thing, but people will rot in Hell for besmirching the reputation, the integrity, and the professional history of these two men.

Ben Domenech has suggested that we consider the possibility that America is run by idiots.Like Jim Himes. A viewpoint that metaphorically burns both Houses of Congress down and the White House while they're at it. Perhaps a more moderate tack that uses a similar starting point would be to say that crazed loyalty to an institution, or worse to two men who work for, or have worked for, both the DOJ and FBI, because of obviously partisan reasons is not the best way of ensuring government of the people by the people and for the people.

It is voters duty to guard against excesses by the FBI and intelligence agencies and yes, the police and even the military. That's why we have elections. That's why civilians ultimately run the those institutions. It is Comey's right - within limits - to speak his mind. It is also voters and journalists and anyone else's right to speak their minds on Comey and his book.

You are far from being treasonous if you have doubts about Comey or Mueller. You are, however, a dangerous fool if you condemn those who do because you hate their side of the aisle.

If Mueller, or perhaps the SDNY raid on Cohen's offices, finally uncovers real evidence of a crime or of collusion, then Trump has a real problem and impeachment by both Houses of Congress becomes a possibility. That's not the case at all right now. So hurling inquisitorial damnation over someone's opinion of Comey's or Mueller's character is a hysterical absurdity done by someone who is behaving like an idiot.

So you see Mr. Comey, your book does indeed becomes a matter of character. Doesn't it?