Third Party & Independents Archives

Kennedy was assassinated and no one knows why.

There’s a question, but that’s what we’re supposed to settle for, the question. Why did Kennedy get assassinated? They even made a movie that ended just like that.



The stock market crashed 16 years after the Federal Reserve was created to prevent fluctuations. At least that's what they told everyone. Yet, no one questions why it crashed that day in 1929. We just settle for Robber Barons and the roaring 20's excuse? Isn't that suppose to explain it all to us?

For years after the Reagan tax cuts the economy thrived. We were told it wouldn't work before they did it. We were told it wouldn't work when it passed. We were told it wasn't working while it was in effect (deficits). We are being told it won't work now, and when it does work we will still be told it isn't working. Why do we have the same argument every time there are tax cuts?

My Dad didn't say

"I can't believe the government is behind 9/11."

He said,

"I refuse to believe the government is behind 9/11."

His subconscious wouldn't let him say "can't" because he knew they could. His conscious made him "refuse" to believe it. Perhaps that was a self defense mechanism.

That self defense mechanism allows our government to get away with things we don't want to know about. They lie to us routinely. We continue to elect people who have convinced us they lie. We consider it normal, part of the game. Why? Why do we let corruption and lies dominate our government? We know it's all slight of hand and showmanship, but we allow it to flourish! Why?

I'd like to draw similarities between the first half of this country's history with the second half, the dividing line being 1913. What was life like for Joe Shmo before 1913 compared to life after the three most profound pieces of legislation ever to effect our government was passed. I think that would be an interesting read.

What was the festering problem that divided the states before the Civil War? What was the difference between politics then and politics now? What are the similarities?

We can't get anyone interested in these types of discussions, can we? We need the "grab em by the " moment to make us take notice. We need Facebook to get our friends to watch us kill ourselves, or fracture bones, or whine about petty grievances, or smiling pets and babies. Maybe I'm limiting myself. I think a lot of us are.

One thing I can thank Trump from the bottom of my heart for is he made politics interesting. I think it is interesting because it is different than normal stuffy politics. Watching Trump move into Hillbilly's camera during the debate was genius. Clearly different. I loved it.

Discussion on WatchBlog is getting boring and stuffy. It's the same discussions over and over again. How many times and how many ways can you call someone a racist or a sheep or a Nazi or Communist? There's a lot of ways, folks! WatchBlog proves it!

Don't you think a relevant and serious discussion about history would benefit us in the long run? Wouldn't a shared revelation of our history be beneficial to our discussions? Do you think an enlightenment of our shared history would dispel the distrust we have for each other?

I mean us, WatchBlog users. Wouldn't we benefit by simply picking a subject in history and learn what we can of it? Wouldn't our discussions be better if we used that history to draw parallels to our current events? Perhaps we could actually find solutions to current problems that were buried when our ancestors solved the same problem years ago? How do we know it can't happen? Why is it impossible to get along? It isn't. We're just being told we can't get along because the people running the show use our division to further their goals.

I think we should know why Kennedy was assassinated. I think we should dispel the notion that tax cuts cause deficits. I think we should have a serious discussion about the effects the year 1913 had on this country.

WatchBlog should be the medium we use to discuss these topics and many more. We're not getting anywhere calling each other names and insulting each other's intellect. We can do better than this. I'm all for starting a post about the effects of the 16th, 17th amendments, and the Federal Reserve Act. I don't want the subject to be discounted for the same tired reasons it always is. I want to seriously compare the differences before and after that particular event in the history of our country.

I'm very curious about that, and I'm very curious about what all of us have to say about the history of our country. Can we put aside our current disagreements for a while to study our shared history of this country? I think this would make the WatchBlog experience a much more enjoyable experience for all of us.



