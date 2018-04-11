Third Party & Independents Archives

Good Times!

Everyday that goes by I appreciate President Trump more and more. I’m a senior citizen and I have never felt even close to this good about our country and all that entails.

First, let me get an administrative issue out of the way. 'GOP Trumphaters (mostly globalists), Communist News Network and MSM, and Dims'. Henceforth, for brevity I will refer to these entities as 'numbnuts'.

President Trump is implementing a 'fair play' policy re NAFTA. After almost 20 years of globalism and the gutting of the US economy, Trump is almost singlehandedly setting things right. The numbnuts must be finding it hard to believe that one person could have such an impact on their warped, egregious one world view. Several numnuts, 39 House repubs and 18 dims, are retiring/leaving congress and the senate.

We can see where heavy industry, vital to our national security interest will be returning to the US. Lowering the trade imbalance should put about $400B in US coffers and protecting intellectual property rights should save around $500B/yearly. Makes the tax cuts look even better, don't you think?

The numbnuts managed to keep border wall funding out of this years budget but The President has been skillful enough to find enough money to fund a good portion of the wall as a starter. He can now say that he IS building the wall. What with placing the National Guard on the border we can expect to see border crossings go to the lowest ever. Gangs, criminals and sanctuary cities are on the run from the long arm of the Trump administration.

Can you imagine? A sovereign nation with control of its borders, people come legally, and so on . . .

The NAU is daid . . . ... I'm so old I can't remember what NAU stands for but I'm so glad it's daid. . .

Why would the President ask the numbnuts in Calif to put troops on the Border? Not needed, not wanted. Let some non=border state that wants to help send troops.

'Get ready Russia'. How about that. New, good smelling and smart missles heading your way. Better get out there and defend against them.

I mean it's just all too good. So, great to have the most populist populist President this country has ever had.

