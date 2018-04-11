Third Party & Independents Archives

Good Times!
Everyday that goes by I appreciate President Trump more and more. I’m a senior citizen and I have never felt even close to this good about our country and all that entails.
First, let me get an administrative issue out of the way. 'GOP Trumphaters (mostly globalists), Communist News Network and MSM, and Dims'. Henceforth, for brevity I will refer to these entities as 'numbnuts'.
President Trump is implementing a 'fair play' policy re NAFTA. After almost 20 years of globalism and the gutting of the US economy, Trump is almost singlehandedly setting things right. The numbnuts must be finding it hard to believe that one person could have such an impact on their warped, egregious one world view. Several numnuts, 39 House repubs and 18 dims, are retiring/leaving congress and the senate.
We can see where heavy industry, vital to our national security interest will be returning to the US. Lowering the trade imbalance should put about $400B in US coffers and protecting intellectual property rights should save around $500B/yearly. Makes the tax cuts look even better, don't you think?
The numbnuts managed to keep border wall funding out of this years budget but The President has been skillful enough to find enough money to fund a good portion of the wall as a starter. He can now say that he IS building the wall. What with placing the National Guard on the border we can expect to see border crossings go to the lowest ever. Gangs, criminals and sanctuary cities are on the run from the long arm of the Trump administration.
Can you imagine? A sovereign nation with control of its borders, people come legally, and so on . . .
The NAU is daid . . . ... I'm so old I can't remember what NAU stands for but I'm so glad it's daid. . .
Why would the President ask the numbnuts in Calif to put troops on the Border? Not needed, not wanted. Let some non=border state that wants to help send troops.
'Get ready Russia'. How about that. New, good smelling and smart missles heading your way. Better get out there and defend against them.
I mean it's just all too good. So, great to have the most populist populist President this country has ever had.
Get ready for the hate, Roy Ellis. You said Trump and good. That’s more than enough to trigger the hate these guys are building up day after day. It is spewing out in the earlier comments, now it’s your turn. Just remember, you started it by saying Trump is doing a good job. Now you have to suffer the slings and arrows of the hate brigade here at WatchBlog.Posted by: Weary Willie at April 11, 2018 8:57 PM
Impervious WW. I’m wrapped in 3rd party populism. I wake up every morning and a smile comes across my face as i realize that Trump is Pres. We are on a six year roll WW.Posted by: Roy Ellis at April 11, 2018 10:05 PM
Correction to the article: 43 House Republicans are leaving.Posted by: phx8 at April 12, 2018 10:15 AM
Not trying to be a negative Nancy, Roy, but while I am glad that you are happy right now, I suggest that you don’t get used to it.
The out party almost always picks up seats in the mid-terms, and the election this year will be as bad for the Republicans as 2010 was for leftists.
Add in the 24/7 promotion of lies, propaganda and hysteria of everything not leftist, and the constant stream of collectivist useful idiots that our ‘schools’ are producing, and the loss will probably be even worse.
Those same reasons are also why President Trump stands no chance of being re-elected in 2020, and why somebody to the left of Bernie Sanders will win.
The ‘Fabian Socialists’ have won, Roy.
The only superpower based on individualism and freedom, is gone.
It’s over.
Roy its North American Union and it died years ago. The SPP also ended years ago and the “superhighway” of Rick Perry has an amendment to the appropriations act that won’t allow funds for it.
What with placing the National Guard on the border we can expect to see border crossings go to the lowest ever.
But they already were at their lowest Roy.
https://www.npr.org/2017/12/05/568546381/arrests-for-illegal-border-crossings-hit-46-year-lowPosted by: j2t2 at April 12, 2018 12:52 PM
Good times!
Trump is going to bring the US back into the TPP.
Turns out trade wars were not so easy to win after all! China put Trump’s head in a doggy bag and handed it to him with a threat of retaliatory tariffs. They targeted Trump supporters in Republican farm states, and the GOP Senators told Trump ‘oh no you don’t!’
How stupid is Trump? How stupid are the deplorables? Remember all that talk about “job killers”? Let’s go back in time and look at some quotes from Trump about TPP:
“The Trans-Pacific Partnership is another disaster done and pushed by special interests who want to rape our country, just a continuing rape of our country. That’s what it is, too. It’s a harsh word: It’s a rape of our country.”
“The incompetence of our current administration is beyond comprehension. TPP is a terrible deal.”
“Many Republicans support TPP. They are stupid. We have stupid Republicans too. We need to keep jobs here!”
“The Trans-Pacific Partnership is an attack on America’s business. It does not stop Japan’s currency manipulation. This is a bad deal.”
The markets are responding well. Hopefully this will dampen all that volatility.
A Republican Congressman told the owner of the Redstate site that Trump was “an evil f*cking Forrest Gump.” That pretty much sums it up.
Posted by: phx8 at April 12, 2018 4:16 PM
“It’s like Forrest Gump won the presidency, but an evil, really f^cking stupid Forrest Gump. He can’t help himself. He’s just a f^cking idiot who thinks he’s winning when people are b1tching about him. He really does see the world as ratings and attention…”
https://www.mediaite.com/online/gop-congressman-rips-trump-in-insane-tirade-to-journo-evil-really-fcking-stupid-forrest-gump/
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/sasse-says-trump-has-directed-lightizer-kudlow-to-look-into-joining-tpp-2018-04-12Posted by: ohrealy at April 12, 2018 4:37 PM
I told you guys that China isn’t the only place we could sell our product. It makes perfect sense to sell China’s share to the rest of Asia if they need it. I said it wasn’t a big deal. You may crow like a cock about this, thinking Trump folded, but he didn’t. This is a natural progression from what the tariffs started. It’s a completely different ball game now. China backed down on a wide assortment of stuff. If they don’t want our ag products, we’ll sell them to someone else who does!Posted by: Weary Willie at April 12, 2018 5:05 PM
ohrealy,
Thanks for the links. That really is one of the funniest tirades I have ever read.
Speaking of hilarious tirades, Rick Wilson, a GOP operative for just about every Republican at one time or another, went off on Trump and Ryan:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-takes-out-paul-ryan-and-its-going-to-be-a-civil-war
A few choice quotes:
“Regardless of who succeeds Ryan, the agenda of limited-government conservatism based on fiscal probity, personal responsibility, free trade, and limited government is as dead as Donald Trump’s marriage.”
Ouch.
But wait! There’s more!
From a Ryan aide: “Kevin [McCarthy] is such a fucking moron he’s going to get rolled by Pelosi every day. FML.”
The acronym alone is worth the price of admission.
“Trump’s economic message is profoundly, inalterably negative, defensive, small, and bitter. It’s about how stupid Americans are, and how the wily Chinese and murderous Mexicans are stealing from us, tricking us, and robbing us blind.
His base is conditioned to having their fear centers endlessly stimulated by his constant drip of apocalyptic, conspiratorial rhetoric and fed hazy promises of the creation of walls, the smiting of the Asians, the launching of trade wars, and the kicking of asses.”
“Our base worships a man whose own Bhagavad Gita reads: “Now I become Debt, destroyer of Republicans.”
LOL!!!
“History repeats, first as tragedy, then as Trump.”
Ok, that’s enough. Conservative Republicans are not usually known for their sense of humor, but a tip of the hat and a wag of the finger to Rick Wilson.
“China put Trump’s head in a doggy bag and handed it to him with a threat of retaliatory tariffs.”
Absolute nonsense phx8. Did you not even hear or read the recent comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping? I won’t bother with a quote or link as it would be great if you would get off your fat *ss once in awhile and do some actual research.
The Left’s obsession with Trump and Conservatives is bordering on insanity. Even truth and published verifiable facts will not dent the brain-wall they have constructed against anything the president does or anything good that happens to our nation.
To say that these people are fellow Americans is almost beyond belief. Their every impulse seems to be to trash all that is good, just, moral or traditional. They would have us believe that they possess all knowledge and goodness. Yet, if we judge them by their actions, we find they are clueless morally bankrupt and corrupt.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 12, 2018 5:34 PM
What world is phx8 living in. “put trump’s head in a doggy bag?”
What would have happened if a rodeo clown had said that about Obama?
The left is mentally challenged.Posted by: Weary Willie at April 12, 2018 7:07 PM
Well, as the monkey said when it laid its tail on the railroad track- “It won’t be long now.”
Looks like the Mueller investigation into Obstruction of Justice will wrap up sooner than anyone thought. Trump is going to take the advice of Bannon and others, and refuse to sit down with Mueller for an interview. Can’t say I blame him. That means Mueller will issue a report (not an indictment) by mid-summer. Will a Republican House and Senate impeach and remove Trump from office for Obstruction?
If the GOP goes through with it, Kushner, Trump Jr., Roger Stone, and other targets of the Mueller investigation will have little chance of being pardoned. The other areas of the investigation into Russian interference in the election, conspiracy in the Trump campaign, and money laundering will continue.
If Trump is impeached, he will have no cover from charges of money laundering.
This could be one hot summer for the crooks and traitors.Posted by: phx8 at April 12, 2018 7:36 PM
“This could be one hot summer for the crooks and traitors.”
It certainly appears that way phx8 as the investigation into the Clinton’s, Comey, Rosenstein and others gets underway.
The president will stay busy with the nation’s business and cleaning up the swamp.Posted by: Royal Flush at April 12, 2018 7:46 PM
(not an indictment)Posted by: Weary Willie at April 12, 2018 9:48 PM
Trump is going to take the advice of Bannon and others, and refuse to sit down with Mueller for an interview.
This is the impeachable offense?Posted by: Weary Willie at April 12, 2018 9:52 PM
OMG! phx8 writes a comment and I take it hook, line, and sinker!
I saw his words “wrap up” and almost had an orgasm. Finally!
Is this too good to be true, phx8? Are you right, for once?
Is Mueller’s investigation over?Posted by: Weary Willie at April 12, 2018 10:06 PM
The Mueller report will document Obstruction of Justice by Trump in four instances: 1) Firing Comey, 2) Crafting a misleading memo about the purpose for the meeting between Trump Jr., Manafort, Kushner, and several Russians In Trump Tower, 3) suggesting pardons would be available to people who might testify in front of a grand jury, and 4) pushing Sessions not to recuse himself.
Note this only represents 1/3 of what is being investigated. The Russia probe will continue. This only involves the part relating to Obstruction of Justice.
It will be a report to Congress, NOT an indictment. There is debate on whether a special prosecutor is even able to indict a president. In any event, it will be up to Congress to decide what to do about the Obstruction of Justice detailed in the report.Posted by: phx8 at April 12, 2018 10:35 PM
Dream on phx8. There was no OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE. The firing of Comey did NOT hinder the investigations that were ongoing. Pardons did not happen and Sessions did recuse himself, whatever happened in Trump tower has been a big nothing burger. You need to get out of that left wing Grocery store tabloid you been reading or listening to.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at April 12, 2018 11:12 PM
“The firing of Comey did NOT hinder the investigations that were ongoing.”
Trump thought it would. He met with the Russian ambassador and foreign minister in the Oval Office the next day, and told them firing Comey would relieve the pressure from the investigation. In an interview a few days later, Trump also told Lester Holt he fired Comey because of the Russian investigation. A special prosecutor was appointed shortly afterwards.
“Pardons did not happen…”
Suggesting pardons might be available would be witness tampering. Just today, it was reported Trump has already signed a pardon for Scooter Libby for his crimes last decade, including obstruction of justice and perjury. It does not really affect Libby since he has already served his time. It is an obvious signal to witnesses not cooperate with the FBI.
“… whatever happened in Trump tower has been a big nothing burger.”
Remember the name Mark Carallo. He was the spokesman for Trump’s legal department. He was aboard Air Force One when Trump and Hicks concocted a false statement to conceal the purpose of the Trump Tower meeting. Carallo resigned shortly afterwards because he believed the statement was an attempt to obstruct justice. Carallo is a cooperating witness for Mueller. And by the way, Bannon called the meeting “treasonous.”
Trump will not voluntarily submit to an interview with Mueller. He was lying about his willingness to do that. Stories are going around about Trump firing Deputy AG Rosenstein. Expect the Obstruction report from Mueller soon. It was always likely to be the first part to be completed, if for no other reason than it is much easier than tracing money laundering through shell corporations.
Meanwhile, Mueller requested and received 35 subpoenas for the Manafort trial, which begins 5/18. That particular crook and traitor will die in jail.
Posted by: phx8 at April 13, 2018 1:33 AM
You got nothing but wishful thinking phx8.There was no collusion, or obstruction. All you have is him banging a playboy bunny and p×rn star years ago.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at April 13, 2018 2:09 AM
