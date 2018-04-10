Third Party & Independents Archives

​Syria & Trump's Foreign Policy - Tactics or Strategy?

Does President Trump have the blood on his hands of those 40 people reportedly killed by Assad’s forces in a gas attack near Damascus? Because that’s what James Hohmann basically said in Monday’s Daily 202.

Of course Hohmann couched the accusation within an analytical quick march through various decisions that presumably sent the wrong kinds of signals to America's enemies: from Dean Acheson in 1950 declaring that Korea was outside the periphery of American interests, through to Obama's red line in the sand in Syria back in 2012.

But those were tactical mistakes (on Acheson's part) or tactical posturing (on Obama's part) within some sort of broader strategy. In the case of Trump's administration, the announcing of a possible troop drawdown is more of a strategical decision to withdraw from places like Syria and focus more resources (equivalent not equal resources seeing it involves the National Guard) on geographically closer concerns like the southern border.

That is, it is a strategic decision if the White House's foreign policy is in fact one that actually reflects Trump's America First doctrine, as much as that doctrine has not really been applied by either the military or the State Department. Until recently, perhaps. So while the media mostly paints a picture of an improvising president who ignores his advisors (a not unbelievable scenario admittedly), it may also be that Trump has strategically wanted out of Syria for some time, but has been hampered by resistance within the foreign policy community both inside and outside government, and by tactical events like the latest atrocity committed by al-Assad's forces.

So if President Trump authorizes an attack on Syrian forces in retaliation for this latest attack, the foreign policy wonks can cheer, or breathe a sigh of relief, but they might very well be mistaken. Such an attack, if launched, would be a tactical - or transactional - response from the president of the we'll-hit-you-back-twice-as-hard variety. And not a shift towards a more interventionist foreign policy strategy.

Now, it would hardly be shocking if the foreign policy officials within the administration who favor a more robust interventionism, understand this contradiction perfectly and are trying to nudge the president from one tactical response to another, along a glide path towards their preferred strategic vision. If this is the case, how aware would President Trump be of such attempts to guide him towards a more orthodox foreign policy? Perhaps more aware than many assume.

And who is taking over as National Security Adviser as this game gets played out? John Bolton will be a key figure in determining how interventionist this administration will be. Maybe he will succeed in convincing Trump to act decisively but sparingly. Which perhaps will fit, a little uncomfortably but in a workable fashion, with an America First foreign policy strategy.

Watch for Bolton to make his mark on Syria, in more ways than one.