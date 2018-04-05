Third Party & Independents Archives

​Will Social Media be Shrouded by Congress?

Yes, Donald Jr. is likely wrong about social media and their penchant for only censoring non-liberal shooter’s online content, often before the police have even named the culprit or filed charges. As The Daily Beast - of all places - has shown, the online profiles or sites or vlogs/blogs etc of people like Nikolas Cruz, Devin Kelley, and Mark Conditt have been censored or removed by social media sites almost immediately after the shootings occurred. And yes, perhaps there’s a little more fascination on the part of media towards the YouTube killer vegan, Nasim Aghdam, whose photographs look a like a Marvel Comics reject that didn’t quite make the cut.



But that's hardly the point worth noting. It's not that one can try to detect bias in whatever policies, protocols or algorithms that are utilized by social media. One easily can. But those biases can and certainly will shift. It's more significant that they have the power to cause the kind of Twitter fuss Donald Jr. kicked up, because their platforms are so widely used that they have become the public square for all intents and purposes.

Yes it's a little weird looking at that blurred-out view of Mark Conditt's Austin home that Google created before he was even named by Austin police. You can see the shrubbery but not the actual house. Does that mean people will cruise the neighborhood looking for that hedge? Or those trees? And shouldn't we do something about social media's powerful platforms?

No we shouldnt't.

If Congress does drape a heavy mantle of regulations and supervisory control over companies like Google and Facebook, or Twitter, it will effectively convert them into utilities. But rather than water flowing through the tap, or electricity running into your home, social media would become Speech Utilities. Words, images, and ideas will be tightly controlled like never before and on an intimate personal level like never before. In earlier decades, the only time the CIA or FBI rummaged through your scrapbooks used to be if you were a dangerous criminal or a spy. With the new Speech Utilities, your online scrapbooks will be censored on a scale far beyond whatever censoring social media companies do nowadays in response to an event like a shooting.

Yes, cable companies have had to deal with regulations and restrictions on the content they feed into your home for some time now. But this will be a different order of regulatory magnitude if social media have to hire enormous compliance departments that make Wall Street's legions of lawyers and accountants look trivial by comparison.

Will that be our future? Compliance itself as Social Media? Activist/bullies from all sides of any debate forcing companies to change their algorithms. And then publicly celebrating their naming and shaming? This has been happening for a few years now, but will this become the actual substance of social media? The main purpose that eats up all the time and attention, and therefore all the ad revenues?

Better instead, if Google, Facebook, Twitter and the rest want to blur out or delete the online presence of crazed killers, that's their right to do so, and to be criticized for so doing. But to let a giant shroud of regulatory matter slowly bind their sinews into bureaucratic knots would be a mistake.