Third Party & Independents Archives

​So What if Shulkin's Firing was Really About the Choice Program?

Game, set, and match. David Shulkin’s speedy career collapse as VA Secretary was as swift and brutal as champion Steffi Graf’s straight-sets loss to Lorie McNeil back in the summer of 1994. Which would have been at Wimbledon, of course. And complementary tickets to Wimbledon were part of the list of fairly minor but politically unpardonable sins that the now-fired Secretary of Veteran Affairs was guilty of. So, like Tom Price at HHS, he had to go.

But Shulkin has fired back with a piece in the NYTimes that came out the day after his dismissal was announced. Which means he's had that letter locked and loaded and ready to be released for at least a week or two now. Shulkin does not dwell on some of the petty details surrounding the Inspector General's report. Like the news that the IG is apparently opening a new investigation into whether he asked a member of his security detail to help him carry some furniture from Home Depot into his home. Yes, there are red lines that must not be crossed when it comes to public and private life, but this - if true - is a little ridiculous.

Shulkin has decided to ignore these details, and some of the more serious ones like expenses on the taxpayers' dime incurred during what was really a pleasure trip to Europe with his spouse, and instead he is turning his firing into a policy squabble with ideological overtones.

He insists he was forced out because evil minds in this administration are hell bent on privatizing VA services. As he writes:

[T]he environment in Washington has turned so toxic, chaotic, disrespectful and subversive that it became impossible for me to accomplish the important work that our veterans need and deserve. I can assure you that I will continue to speak out against those who seek to harm the V.A. by putting their personal agendas in front of the well-being of our veterans.

Insisting that an open debate is needed about any move to privatize Veterans Affairs, he is now firmly on his horse, shining sword in hand, the rackets of Wimbledon left behind as he forges ahead in his noble quest. So. A couple of questions need to be asked.

How serious are people within Trump's administration about privatizing services to veterans? And was a disagreement over this the real reason Shulkin was dismissed? Also, is privatizing some services to veterans a bad idea? And finally, who actually would pay for these "privatized" veterans' services?

In fact, the debate over privatizing some of the services at Veterans Affairs has been going on for years now. In 2014, Congress put in place the Choice Program where veterans living more than 40 miles from a veterans healthcare center or facing a wait of over 30 days, could take their VA benefits out of the government system and use them with a private sector provider. Very much like a school voucher.

In the past year or so, veterans interest groups - like Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, or the American Legion - have criticized Republican plans to expand the Choice Program. It's basically a replica of the debate over school vouchers. The point isn't that veterans are opting out with their benefits in order to leave the system for at least some defined services, it's the hue and cry that those remaining within the government-provided veterans healthcare network will face diminishing resources and declining services. That's really a fight over how much of an increase in money the VA network v. the Choice Program gets.

So no one is talking about veterans having to fork out for a private plan. It's about those who choose to do so taking the equivalent of a voucher and using it in the private sector. And more importantly, the Choice Program was put in place precisely to deal with the disturbing problems of corruption and mismanagement at VA. Yes, VA itself needs a change in both policies and workplace culture, something which seems to be occurring, if at a frustrating pace. But having an opt-out option might be a good motivator for speeding up that change. And above all, it helps veterans get the care they deserve, when they need it.

So if David Shulkin wants to make his dismissal all about the Choice Program, bring it on. Yes, his replacement Admiral Ronny L. Jackson (MD) will assuredly be spending a lot of his confirmation hearings answering hostile questions about GOP plans to expand the Choice Program. He should be delighted to take those question on, and to remind Congress that they were forced to put the Choice Program in place because of the mess at VA.

Give Shulkin his wish. And let's have that debate.