Third Party & Independents Archives

​Was This Past Weekend 1969? Or 1989?

So was this weekend 1969? Or 1989?

If James Hohmann is right, in his Daily 202 in the Washington Post, then it’s 1969. That is, the Cold War historian he quotes, Zachary Jonathan Jacobson, comparing Saturday’s marches to a series of anti-war student marches in October, 1969, says this:



But while Nixon refused to comment publicly on the demonstrations, letting 'it be known that he was watching sports in the White House' that day, we now know that the president was privately spooked. The protests forced Nixon to cancel plans to expand the war, and an offensive of aerial bombing, harbor mining [and] even an invasion of North Vietnam.

The unity of action firmly established that the antiwar movement had a constituency that could be mobilized," he added. "The great achievement ... was to bring a large swath of Americans together in dissent, establishing that their antiwar cause was not fueled by a dangerous fringe that Nixon could, with a few dirty tricks, stamp out or discredit.

A great, sweeping analogy that is bound to lift the hearts of progressives everywhere. A pity there's a few problems with Jacobson's analysis.

President Trump has never been an especially big defender of the 2nd amendment. Even with his new-found alliance with the NRA, we still cannot be sure he wouldn't cut a deal with gun-control advocates on the other side of the aisle if they gave hims something like more money for a border wall. He is definitely NOT the Nixon of gun-rights advocates.

The dangerous fringe - like The Weathermen and The Black Panthers - were real and continued into the 70's sometimes with out and out terrorist tactics like bombings and murders. Some of them, of course, are now respected academics and the mainstreaming of their radical ideology that they promoted in the years since 1969 is the philosophical backbone of the political organizations that were the behind-the-soundbites forces that put together this Saturday's march.

It's hard to say what - if any - real legislation will emerge from these marches, but the anger is real. There is no denying that. What legislation eventually arrives will have to find a way to co-exist with the 2nd amendment. Maybe some day America will leave behind the 2nd. But that day will be the day that America changes forever, and progressives may be very disappointed by the changes they have wrought. By then, however, it will have been too late.

Or. Is it 1989? With a scandalous affair revealed live on Sunday Night television! It seems a mere 24 hours after the interview, that the media is less interested in Madame Daniels spanking up a storm for whatever book or further interviews or articles or blogs or future gig as an American Idol judge she has lined up, than they are in the legal theory that Michael Cohen (Trump's lawyer) by apparently offering the $130,000 to her, broke Election Financing Laws. And of course this could perhaps somehow be carefully shaped into a supposed path to impeachment. Which seems to be the goal behind every and any attack on the president.

Finally, how about we admit it's actually 2018? With a March Madness season that has seen sure things torn down and lowly-rated underdogs surprisingly take the wins. Because that was the television that much of America actually cared about this weekend.