Third Party & Independents Archives

This is Fascism!



For those of you who are confused, this is Fascism.

Citibank Requiring Gun Store Customers to Quit Selling ‘High Capacity’ Magazines





When a corporation undermines the constitution in it's business practices, it's Fascism.

This is what it looks like when corporations replace government.

Citibank, the next Dutch West India Company. From being told what to do by corporations, to being told what to do by corporations, in just a few short centuries. Congratulations folks, d.a.n was right, our country has come full circle.