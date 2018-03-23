Third Party & Independents Archives

This is Fascism!
For those of you who are confused, this is Fascism.
Citibank Requiring Gun Store Customers to Quit Selling ‘High Capacity’ Magazines
When a corporation undermines the constitution in it's business practices, it's Fascism.
This is what it looks like when corporations replace government.
Citibank, the next Dutch West India Company. From being told what to do by corporations, to being told what to do by corporations, in just a few short centuries. Congratulations folks, d.a.n was right, our country has come full circle.Posted by Weary_Willie at March 23, 2018 2:15 PM
It’ll bite them in the ass. I’m not worried about it. The left will trot out “they’re a private company” and can do as they please, but won’t give the bakers who chose not to bake a cake for a gay wedding the same consideration. Oh well.Posted by: dbs at March 23, 2018 4:49 PM
The people who have been screaming “fascist” should be livid!Posted by: Weary Willie at March 23, 2018 5:09 PM
Why Weary. Why should I be livid? Because you call this business arrangement fascism? This is capitalism not fascism. When Trump, or some Georgia legislator gets involved to protect the gun industry like they did with the airline a few weeks back, then it becomes fascism.
You know what I am livid about Weary, I am livid about this “When a corporation undermines the constitution in it’s business practices, it’s Fascism. This is what it looks like when corporations replace government.”statement of yours. It is wrong on many levels.
The Constitution protects us from the government, had the government made a law forcing the corporation to do this then you would have a case…right? On another level I am livid because you guys , conservatives have been harping on the free market and deregulation forever. You have argued for smaller government and have allowed corporations to become bigger and bigger. Conservatives have told us government cannot do anything right only business can do it right. Now that some business has offended your misguided interpretation of the 2nd amendment you are outraged. The void in government that the NRA has caused has been privatized and you seem upset.
IMHO I think dbs is right this won’t amount to much, other banks will loan and service these stores.Posted by: j2t2 at March 23, 2018 6:32 PM
What happened to the 14th amendment argument, j2t2? These people have been discriminated against because of their beliefs.
I think you and I both agree that corporations are not people. Corporations should not have constitutional rights. Corporations are given permission to exist. When corporations start making social decisions that discriminate, that corporation should no longer have a right to exist.
I couldn’t give a hoot if the CEO of Citibank no longer did business with people associated with the NRA. That’s his prerogative. When that same person uses the accumulated wealth and influence of a corporation to punish his customers for not thinking the way he does… that’s fascism.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 23, 2018 9:18 PM
WW
“Corporations should not have constitutional rights. Corporations are given permission to exist. When corporations start making social decisions that discriminate, that corporation should no longer have a right to exist.”
Corporations are made up of people, and people have opinions, and make decisions based on those opinions, and those people have constitutional rights.. I believe citigroup has the right as a private entity to make that decision. Just like the people who owned that bakery had the right to make the decision they did, whether I agree with it or not. Public opinion will ultimately decide the consequences for that decision.Posted by: dbs at March 24, 2018 8:46 AM
Corporations are made up of people, and each and every one of those people have a voice. Corporations are tools. They are not people. Corporations should not be able to use their aggregated wealth and longevity to influence any decision.
You are saying that since a person works for a corporation they are subject to that corporation’s opinion. Are you willing to guarantee that every employee of Citibank is represented in this decision? What of the employees who disagree with this? Aren’t they being forced to support gun control without their consent?
This is just as if a union takes it’s union dues and contributes to a politician. Not all the members of that union are going to support the union’s choices, but they are forced to pay none-the-less. That practice is being challenged, as it should be.
I see no difference in Citibank’s decision to subvert the 2nd amendment. Can you honestly say every employee and every shareholder of Citibank agrees with this? Are those that don’t agree being silenced? I believe they are being silenced by the dominating and overpowering weight of the corporation.
Any other issue would bring 14th amendment activists swarming out of the woodwork, but since this is about guns we are throwing the 1st and 14th amendments out the window. We are allowing corporations to replace it’s employee’s and shareholder’s 1st amendment with it’s own “right” to free speech, a right it shouldn’t have because corporations are tools, not people.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 24, 2018 12:01 PM
I think you and I both agree that corporations are not people. Corporations should not have constitutional rights.
Agreed.
Corporations are given permission to exist. When corporations start making social decisions that discriminate, that corporation should no longer have a right to exist.
Does that incl;ude all business entities such as the LLC baker or sole prop. baker that discriminates against gays or minorities?
I couldn’t give a hoot if the CEO of Citibank no longer did business with people associated with the NRA. That’s his prerogative. When that same person uses the accumulated wealth and influence of a corporation to punish his customers for not thinking the way he does… that’s fascism.
Well…it’s Libertarian IMHO. Conservatives have also jumped on this bandwagon, the farther to the right the more they think corporations are people. When you hear the mantra of these people “small government” you know it is code for big corporations usurping the role of government. Efficiency is another code word for corporate state control.Posted by: j2t2 at March 24, 2018 12:19 PM
Corporations are made up of people, and people have opinions, and make decisions based on those opinions, and those people have constitutional rights..
So then lets call thse individual rights of the people that work at the corporations “rights 1.”
I believe citigroup has the right as a private entity to make that decision.
Citigroup is a publicly held corporation operating under a charter. You want to confer what I would call “rights2” onto the corporation as each individual already has “rights 1”.
Just like the people who owned that bakery had the right to make the decision they did, whether I agree with it or not.
The Bakery operates on a business license. The individual who owns the bakery already has “rights 1” you want to give them “rights 2”.
IMHO “rights2” is collective rights not individual rights. The Owner or CEO has ganged individual rights into a group and controls these rights.Posted by: j2t2 at March 24, 2018 12:29 PM
The sole proprietor is one vote. He can and should determine his own clientele.
A corporation operates and exists under the dictates of it’s charter. If state politicians grant a charter to a corporation to bake cakes, that charter should determine whether or not that corporation must bake every cake requested of it. It could also grant a charter to a corporation designed to bake only gay wedding themed cakes. The state could satisfy the 14th by granting other corporations a charter to bake conventional cakes, also.
I see the problem as we’ve allowed the corporation to become uncontrollable. We grant a charter to a pin-nailer and allow it to grow into a jack hammer. Politicians give that jack hammer the same consideration it gives citizens by allowing it to have free speech, to grow unchecked, to delve into areas it isn’t chartered for.
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Monsanto-Company
Monsanto was an independent company founded in 1901. It’s fame was to produce an artificial sweetener and selling it to Coco-Cola. It existed and thrived under private ownership until 1933 when it was incorporated. My opinion is that when Monsanto incorporated it should have been locked into it’s current position by it’s charter. It’s purpose would be defined by it’s charter. It would not have been allowed to develop into, what I consider to be, a monopoly shown in the link below.
https://scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/29512805_10155236426486316_2471473382050718857_n.jpg?_nc_cat=0&oh=8ad45e0fcf883c7e86123d1accd0b9b6&oe=5B3BD896Posted by: Weary Willie at March 24, 2018 2:01 PM
Everything from Aunt Jemima to V8 is controlled by Monsanto.
Why? Why is Monsanto (the corporation) even needed? Why won’t the individual corporations suffice?
Every name on that list is also a corporation, and they all answer to Monsanto. Are any of you comfortable with the power, reach, wealth, Monsanto has over you?
Are we willing to say the CEO of Monsanto has a right to speak for each and every employee of all of those corporations listed in that image?
When you give that CEO that much power you are supporting Fascism.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 24, 2018 2:09 PM
Weary, check into Natural News a bit before you believe what they say.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/monsanto-owned-companies/
While you are at it here is some more info on the subject.
If you really want to dig into some history on holding companies, corporations and big business in general and their effects on the country (amongst many other interesting things) during the administrations of Wilson through Hoover I recommend “Between the Wars America 1919-1941” by David A Shannon.
Fascism usually involves cooperation between a government and business, like corporatism. Recent examples would be the tax cuts that gave the financial sector, including Citibank, enormous savings. Note this involves cooperating with the party in power, the GOP. Another example would be allowing Hobby Lobby to discriminate based on its religious views. Discrimination is a common attribute of a fascist state.
There is no question that defining corporations as people enables a fascist outcome. There is no question the Citizens United decision does the same. Once again, note these examples come from conservative Republicans putting justices on the court that protect this interpretation.
By refusing to finance high capacity magazines Citibank did NOT engage in any form of illegal discrimination- not religious, not racial, not ageist, not gender, and not even political, since both Democrats and Republicans may wish to purchase magazines intended to permit killing large numbers of people without reloading.
Speaking of guns and gun control- where was our leader, President Trump, today? There were enormous marches all over the country. Oh wait. Trump is golfing. Never mind.
Everyone ready for the Stormy Daniels interview tomorrow night? Trump did his best to distract from the Playboy model interview by surprising his staff with the timing, and suddenly firing McMaster. Think he will pull the same trick Sunday night or Monday morning? Apparently Stormy has a DVD. There is an advertisement showing a picture of a DVD next to a safe, and the claim “a picture is worth a thousand words.”Posted by: phx8 at March 24, 2018 6:45 PM
OH, BOY phx8, se# in prime time. What more could a Libbie ask for?Posted by: Royal Flush at March 24, 2018 7:33 PM
Citibank is using it’s influence to dictate the social behavior of it’s customers. It is enforcing laws that have not been passed by any legislature. Citibank is not in the business of manufacturing or selling high capacity magazines. Citibank is at best an uninterested third party in those transactions.
Perhaps a bank teller at Citibank enjoys membership in the NRA. If Citibank can dictate social policy to it’s customers what would stop Citibank from firing employees who are 18-21 and own a gun? What is stopping Citibank from firing it’s employees who are NRA members or forcing them to renounce their membership to keep their job? How is that any different from what they’re doing to their customers with this?Posted by: Weary Willie at March 24, 2018 10:07 PM
j2t2, thanks for the heads up on that Monsanto image. I intended to use it to demonstrate the broad reach one corporation has into our daily lives. Citibank should have remained the focus of my comment.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 24, 2018 10:11 PM
RF,
Personally, I will not watch the Stormy Daniels interview. She is an intelligent, articulate woman without shame. Trump may not be intelligent or articulate, but he certainly is shameless. They were made for each other, never mind Karen McDougal, the first or second wife, or the gold digger Trump hooked up with at a ‘model party.’ Bottom line, it is a matter for Trump and Melania and their children to resolve. Heaven knows what kind of flexible morality Christian Evangelicals will use to justify Trump’s relationships with women. Have fun with that.
WW,
You write: ” Citibank is using it’s influence to dictate the social behavior of it’s customers.”
Perfectly legal, as long as it does not involve illegal forms of discrimination. Customers can choose not to do business with Citibank.
“It is enforcing laws that have not been passed by any legislature.”
No. Citibank is not enforcing any laws. It is observing laws while enforcing its own policy.
Many states have ‘right to work’ laws passed by conservative Republicans. Right to work laws are horrendous. Employers can fire employees for any reason at any time, as long as it does not involve age, gender, religious, or racial discrimination. Gun ownership would probably violate the law, but corporations have years of practice hiding those kinds of motivations. They can just say ‘because’ and they are ok. The only ones that legally matter are age, gender, religious, or racial reasons.
Posted by: phx8 at March 24, 2018 10:48 PM
Citibank is telling it’s customers they will suffer repercussions from Citibank if they sell weapons to anyone 18-21 years old. That is making up a law. There is no law that states an 18-21 year old is not permitted to purchase a firearm. 42 states have no laws prohibiting high capacity magazines. Citibank is enforcing a wishlist of laws they are too impatient to wait for legally. This is a corporation enforcing laws it has manufactured on it’s own. The mere fact that government is allowing Citibank to create pseudo laws is cooperating with corporations. That is Fascism. The government is allowing Citibank to discriminate against the 18-21 age group. The government is allowing Citibank to discriminate against it’s customers that partake in the legal purchase of a product, a product that may cross state lines in which case would violate the commerce clause.
This exercise is fraught with violations of the constitution. The only reason it is acceptable is because we accept it, we make excuses for it, and we make excuses for why we’re not addressing it.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 25, 2018 12:37 AM
“Citibank is telling it’s customers they will suffer repercussions from Citibank if they sell weapons to anyone 18-21 years old. That is making up a law.”
No. That is not a law. A government makes a law through its legislature, and a law is subject to oversight by a court. A corporation only creates a policy. A corporation can create any policy it wants, sell what it wants, or refuse to provide customers on any basis as long as the basis is not illegal- as long as it does not involve discrimination. Citibank is creating a policy that applies to everyone equally, regardless of race, religion, gender, age, or political affiliation. There is no discrimination with this policy. A consumer is free to use Citibank or another provider. Even if every credit card company in the world followed Citibank’s example it would not be illegal, because a consumer would still be free to purchase using legal tender. It is not up to banks to cater to anyone’s opinions on what services the bank should provide, and a bank is free to create policies as long as they are non-discriminatory.Posted by: phx8 at March 25, 2018 1:09 AM
Citibank clearly discriminates against 18-21 year old people. Why are you ignoring that point?Posted by: Weary Willie at March 25, 2018 1:25 AM
The Federal Reserve is a private, anonymous, corporation, phx8. Where are you going to draw the line?
Posted by: Weary Willie at March 25, 2018 1:29 AM
I’ll take that back also. I could have unpublished that comment, but I didn’t. I am acknowledging my error. However, we are talking about a bank.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 25, 2018 1:55 AM
“Citigroup is a publicly held corporation operating under a charter. You want to confer what I would call “rights2” onto the corporation as each individual already has “rights 1”.”
So…are you arguing that they don’t have the right to discriminate against their customers who are operating completely within their rights under the law, in order to push a political opinion ? In this case the sale of firearms to those legally allowed to buy them. And the sales of legal accessories IE magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
The only differentiation I would make would be when gov’t funding is involved. Then you give up the right to make decisions that could be considered discriminatory. As long as no one is being forced to fund their activities, they are completely within their rights to do as they see fit. And to be clear, I’m not okay with what citigroup is doing, but IMO they have the right to do it.Posted by: dbs at March 25, 2018 8:41 AM
phx8
” A corporation can create any policy it wants, sell what it wants, or refuse to provide customers on any basis as long as the basis is not illegal- as long as it does not involve discrimination.”
So a muslim bakery has to bake a cake for a gay wedding ? I’d love to see this one play out. Equal justice under the law has become subject to political correctness in this country.Posted by: dbs at March 25, 2018 8:55 AM
Not wanting to change the subject but here is an interesting blurb on the Swiss and guns.
http://www.businessinsider.com/switzerland-gun-laws-rates-of-gun-deaths-2018-2#in-addition-to-the-militias-arms-the-country-has-about-2-million-privately-owned-guns-a-figure-that-has-been-plummeting-over-the-past-decade-6Posted by: j2t2 at March 25, 2018 12:34 PM
J2, I hope you read the article because it says that MANDATORY MILITARY SERVICE is required of ALL fit. And it also says that males are trained in GUN USE. Also it says that anyone convicted of a crime, or has alcohol or drug problems cannot buy a gun.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at March 25, 2018 3:09 PM
“Heaven knows what kind of flexible morality Christian Evangelicals will use to justify Trump’s relationships with women. Have fun with that.”
Well phx8, have you read or heard any Christian advocating for, or excusing, the President’s past unsavory behavior regarding women? I have not.
My vote for Trump was based upon my desire to see changes in government. I can’t recall voting for anyone as president based upon their religious background or position on social issues.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 25, 2018 4:07 PM
Hmmm…how would you answer this query?
The First National Bank of Anywhere has announced that it will no longer honor credit cards used at abortion centers; or for use in certain American states, or foreign countries whose policies are not liked by the bank.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 25, 2018 4:20 PM
..will no longer service customers who sells soft drinks in New York.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 25, 2018 4:32 PM
.. will no longer service customers who sell fossil fuels.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 25, 2018 4:34 PM
Citibank is setting a precedent. However foolish the examples above are, they are all possible if Citibank’s behavior is accepted in society.
This is an example of knee jerk social warriors shooting themselves in the foot. Any of the so called advances the left has forced onto the public are subject to this same exact treatment from banks and businesses that disagree with them. If Citibank can use policy to modify social behavior then so can everyone else regardless of the cause.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 25, 2018 4:43 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.