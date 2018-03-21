Third Party & Independents Archives

Yup! Springtime Is A Comin'
So, now the Communist News Network/msm/dims/never Trumper’s are clamoring that the President should not have congratulated Putin on his win. Recall that Trump told the world that he didn’t like to make his position known on every issue. We don’t know, nor will we know what Trump thinks about Putin, nor will Putin, which is a good thing. Hope the Ukrainians learn to shoot those anti-tank missiles so they hit their intended targets
.And, the above mentioned Trump haters are clamoring about whether Trump will fire Mueller and how soon he will be impeached if he does. So far, Mueller has brought charges against 5 US citizens for various misdeeds.
Hannity/FOX has done such a good job in pointing the finger at Hillary/DNC Now, the special counsel thing is now taking a back seat. The general public wants the covers pulled off Hillary's emails, the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One, and so on . . . Now, Mueller is being pretty much ignored while folks want a special counsel to investigate Hillary/DNC. The book, 'Clinton Cash' relates that Joe Biden's son, Hunter, has received some $1.5B from Chinese benefactors and that Mitch McConnels wife has received some millions from family related Chinese benefactors for political favors. Trump collusion is just dried print on some old newspapers. Hillary and the fake dossier is heating up biggly.
In Sept 2016 the House judiciary asked the DOJ for some 1.2M documents re Hillary's emails. Over a couple of years they received some 2-3K. Now, they have subpoenaed DOJ again requesting documents related to Hillary's emails.
Within the next few weeks the Inspector General will release a report that should do much to help us determine the way forward as in 'pursue the Mueller probe' or turn the dial pointer towards the dims/Hillary.
Tonight we are hearing that McCabe headed an investigation into whether Jeff Sessions had colluded with the Russians. That in itself tells one a lot about where this Russian collusion thing is coming from. Nary a soul in this country would believe or think that Jeff Sessions is anything other than an honorable man. Any think otherwise puts one in the dastardly dim camp, IMO.
Thanks for the summary Roy. I should mention that “The Hillary”, world’s smartest woman, is in the dog house with her fellow Democrat/Socialist/Commie pals. It seems she can’t open her mouth without placing a foot, leg, and arm in it. We hear the Dems yelling…Hillary, “Please shut the fu*k up!”
April should be a fun month to be a Conservative and a Blast from Hell for the Dems. Can’t wait.Posted by: Royal Flush at March 21, 2018 7:24 PM
The general public doesn’t give a rat’s a** about ” Hillary’s emails, the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One, and so on . . “. Only the extreme right wing is interested in this crap.Posted by: j2t2 at March 21, 2018 11:00 PM
You can fool some of the people all of the time. Punks don’t understand that they have been tricked into supporting Rupert Murdoch’s agenda, which has been the same as Julian Assange’s all along. Last year Assange went from outlaw that the right wing wanted assassinated, to being idolized for helping them put Putin’s dotard puppet in the WH. The joke that they don’t get is that even more significant than Putin and Assange, was the help the FBI gave Dumpty to get elected, including McCabe and of course Comey, the one man electoral college. Now they’re listening to people who are telling them the opposite of reality. Those people are just doing that to prove that they can manipulate these simple minded individuals, and deliver them to whomever they choose.Posted by: ohrealy at March 22, 2018 12:29 AM
It’s true. Some people will believe anything.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 22, 2018 10:09 AM
Would you like to know why the general public doesn’t give a rat’s ass about Hillbilly?
Director James Comey meticulously outlined Hillary Clinton’s wrongdoing and lies — before announcing she would face no consequences.
That’s why.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 22, 2018 11:59 AM
j2
“The general public doesn’t give a rat’s a** about ” Hillary’s emails, the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One, and so on .”
Posted by: dbs at March 22, 2018 12:52 PM
Hahahahaha !!! Think again. The only ones that don’t care about it, are left wingers who just want it to go away.
Ka-boom.
Senator Smoot, meet Representative Hawley. Hawley, meet Smoot.
An announcement of tariffs against the Chinese by Trump tanked the market over 700 points today. Not surprisingly, the Chinese are threatening to retaliate. Welcome to the trade war.
Roy Ellis, you might want to avoid calling CNN a communist network. It just reminds everyone you are a Russian stooge.
WW,
The year is 2018. Hillary Clinton is a private citizen. Despite years of congressional investigations led by Republicans, neither she nor Obama ever faced any legal charges for… well, anything.
Contrast this with Trump and the Russian probe. We have already seen indictments and guilty pleas, including ones against the Trump campaign manager, the Deputy campaign manager, and a foreign affairs advisor. We know another is suspected of being a Russian spy and been subjected to multiple FISA warrants.
Oh, and just for the record, here is a textbook, black and white example of a lie where the MSM is telling the truth, and Trump lying:
“The Failing New York Times purposely wrote a false story stating that I am unhappy with my legal team on the Russia case and am going to add another lawyer to help out. Wrong. I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow.”
Trump, 3/11/18
Trump just added a second string lawyer known for promoting conspiracy theories on FOX about the FBI & DOJ plotting against him, and the head of his legal team resigned. Trump is having trouble adding to his legal team because no good lawyer will touch Trump. Educated people want nothing to do with him because Trump is treason.
Posted by: phx8 at March 22, 2018 6:33 PM
Holy cow. McMaster resigned, and Bolton will be the National Security Advisor. We are all going to die.
I figured I could weather whatever disaster the Trump administration brought- economic disaster, rampant corruption, moral rot- just about anything other than a nuclear war. The odds of a nuclear war just became much, much more likely.Posted by: phx8 at March 22, 2018 6:42 PM
