Third Party & Independents Archives

So, now the Communist News Network/msm/dims/never Trumper’s are clamoring that the President should not have congratulated Putin on his win. Recall that Trump told the world that he didn’t like to make his position known on every issue. We don’t know, nor will we know what Trump thinks about Putin, nor will Putin, which is a good thing. Hope the Ukrainians learn to shoot those anti-tank missiles so they hit their intended targets

.And, the above mentioned Trump haters are clamoring about whether Trump will fire Mueller and how soon he will be impeached if he does. So far, Mueller has brought charges against 5 US citizens for various misdeeds.

Hannity/FOX has done such a good job in pointing the finger at Hillary/DNC Now, the special counsel thing is now taking a back seat. The general public wants the covers pulled off Hillary's emails, the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One, and so on . . . Now, Mueller is being pretty much ignored while folks want a special counsel to investigate Hillary/DNC. The book, 'Clinton Cash' relates that Joe Biden's son, Hunter, has received some $1.5B from Chinese benefactors and that Mitch McConnels wife has received some millions from family related Chinese benefactors for political favors. Trump collusion is just dried print on some old newspapers. Hillary and the fake dossier is heating up biggly.

In Sept 2016 the House judiciary asked the DOJ for some 1.2M documents re Hillary's emails. Over a couple of years they received some 2-3K. Now, they have subpoenaed DOJ again requesting documents related to Hillary's emails.

Within the next few weeks the Inspector General will release a report that should do much to help us determine the way forward as in 'pursue the Mueller probe' or turn the dial pointer towards the dims/Hillary.

Tonight we are hearing that McCabe headed an investigation into whether Jeff Sessions had colluded with the Russians. That in itself tells one a lot about where this Russian collusion thing is coming from. Nary a soul in this country would believe or think that Jeff Sessions is anything other than an honorable man. Any think otherwise puts one in the dastardly dim camp, IMO.

