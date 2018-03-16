Third Party & Independents Archives

Jeff Sessions talks to Tucker Carlson.

No sanctuary for Jeff Sessions

I think I may have come upon the real reason people aren’t going to jail yet.



Beginning the interview, Jeff Sessions is adamant about making the Mayor of Oakland, California face justice.

It's around the 3:00 mark where the AG showed his true colors. He basically stated what motivates him, and by extension, the political class. He said,



..ultimately, in this country, the American People have the final word, and they have got to analyze what their leaders are doing, and if they're promoting these kinda unlawful and unwise and dangerous policies, they need to be held to account, and when the political needle starts moving I think you'll start seeing politicians start changing.

Jeff Sessions, the top law enforcement officer in the Unites States of America, just said he's waiting for the American People to make these politicians obey the law. Like a true politician, AG Sessions defaults to politics.

I have a question. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, what are we paying you for? If it's our job to enforce the law, what is yours?

It appears Senator Jeff Sessions is still seated. He, obviously, doesn't even realize what he just exposed. He exposed the mindset of the deep state political class. He just described the way they think. He just described why Hillbilly didn't go to jail. The American People didn't force the issue!

Jeff Sessions has his finger in the air. He's waiting to see if this story "has legs".



