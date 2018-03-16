Third Party & Independents Archives

​The Salisbury Poisonings - What is Putin Capable Of?

It’s past time for the Trump administration to levy the sanctions on Russia that Congress passed. If an excuse to take belated action is needed, the poisoning with a rare and deadly nerve agent created by Soviet intel and military assets 40 years ago of ex Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury, and Putin’s thuggish and clownish dismissal of Russian involvement, both provide a perfect excuse. Yes, the administration has launched a series of sanctions this Thursday, in what appears to be a response to Salisbury. But more may very well be needed, and it must be clear to Putin that America and it’s allies are willing to do more.

Putin is clearly signaling to all other Russian spies and agents as well as any others who work with his regime that no one is beyond the lethal reach of Russian intelligence. And this is yet another case of a disturbing new development in Russian tactical methods within the international intel community.

Uh no, it isn't. This is the continuation of Soviet KGB tactics - poisoned umbrella's, evil Bulgarian secret police, disappearances and sundry assassinations etc. - that Putin was trained in as he rose through the ranks of Russia's intelligence services a generation or two ago.

What has changed is the context. When Soviet spies poisoned and framed and blackmailed, the intel community on both sides of the Atlantic were actually fairly secretive about what they did and the Cold War was just that: an enduring conflict between two systems of politics and economics with the stated goal of defeating each other. It was fought through proxy wars, propaganda mixed with disinformation, and intelligence assets, and fought around the globe. Everyone knew there was a conflict going on. We were at war. They were the enemy. Spies got killed. Sometimes with nerve agents.

What we have with the Salisbury poisonings, however, is something closer to Mafia crime wars, despite the use of KGB-style tactics. Putin's authoritarianism is a criminal enterprise, something most authoritarian regimes end up being. You are loyal to Don Putin or you risk death. Because Putin is not in the least interested in resurrecting the Soviet economy. He's perfectly willing to siphon off his billions from Russia's oil & gas profits as he ensures Europe depends on Russian gas to not freeze and to bake their Strudel and cook their Pasta. What he seems to want is Soviet power and influence, with nods and winks towards their supposedly glorious past, with it's horrendous health care system and shoddy factories and collectivized agriculture, all without actually having to return to that past.

So we have a criminal enterprise that uses Soviet intel methods, which is sort of how one can describe the Russian mafia that began appearing in America (and elsewhere) in the 90's. Russia is a nuclear-armed kleptocracy run by a thug who wants the same power and influence that say a Leonid Brezhnev had.

If President Trump's administration is willing to step up and clearly support the UK's Prime Minister May, and to levy sanctions against Russia, this will be a good step.

Will the sanctions work? Europe and Russia are increasingly linked and while the unified chorus of denouncements over the Salisbury poisonings is encouraging, one wonders what hard and clear measures will be taken. That depends on whether Putin is a coward and bully and unwilling to take on a major power or if he truly is delusionally obsessed with regaining whatever power the Soviet Union once had. It was mostly the power of a nuclear threat, something Putin has resuscitated with Russia's expanded nuclear arsenal and with his new cruise missile that apparently can do wonders according to the Russian President.

What is Putin capable of? The evidence so far is disturbing and planning sanctions against Russia in 2018 is a little like putting tariffs on German steel in the mid-1930's. That's a bit of an extreme analogy but one we have to keep in mind. Because we might not want to find out what Putin is capable of unless we are ready to respond in kind.