Third Party & Independents Archives

Mercantilist Gridiron! - Trump Trains the Navy and Sanctions on China

We’re months away from football training camp, but here goes:

His “reddish” hair slicked back under his Cleveland Browns helmet, “DJ” slaps his hands up under the center’s backside and barks out the signals:

Two thirty two! Two Thirty Two! Hut! Hut! Hut!!

It's a an off-tackle that gets two yards in the mud. After a completed post pattern that yielded a first down and then a ball lobbed out of bounds because no one understood the play, DJ hunkers down again behind the center:

Three Oh One! Three Oh One! Hut! Hut!!

A tight spiral ... right into the hands of the outside linebacker who drifted left, sensing the zone DJ was aiming for. DJ is furious and sprints towards him throwing his body into the tackle and separating his own shoulder in the process. Game over. Career possibly over.

So. When we talk trade, is President Donald Trump Otto Graham? Or Mike Phipps? And before you scream. neither of 'em! let's consider what in the world might come next in terms of trade sanctions and/or tariffs that this administration is considering.

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 was an exception to the general thrust of the Act which was to boost trade, not start a trade war. But Section 232 allowed for the Executive to levy tariffs after determining that certain imports were a danger to national security. In other words, section 232 allows the Secretary of Commerce to initiate an investigation to determine if any imports are a threat to national security and then that allows the President to apply tariffs. The act was passed at the height of the Cold War with the Cuban Missile Crisis on the horizon. Should the President and his Cabinet Secretaries have this power nowadays?

Yes. But not on steel and aluminum. Chinese manufacturers gobbling up huge market share for drones, and more importantly, high-tech systems that are vital to advanced weaponry? That's a problem. Steel production? Less so if you're talking about national security. Steel and aluminum are still important if you're delivering on promises to your base in Mid-Western States. But not as a national security issue.

So now in the Washington Beacon - funded by Paul Singer who understands a things or two about international trade and finances (just ask the Argentine government who folded after years of angry rebuttals and delays and handed Singer billions in profits on a leveraged junk debt play that he brilliantly shepherded through the courts) - we have an interesting article by Bill Gertz who is their national security expert/commentator.

According to Gertz, a Section 301 action aimed at China and dealing with the theft of intellectual property among other issues, is coming within the next weeks or perhaps months. Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 allows the President to take retaliatory actions over cheating with regards to trade agreements. The Trade Act of 1974 itself was about handing the presidency fast-track authority to negotiate trade agreements and thus avoiding Congressional gridlock.

The retaliation will be against China, according to an anonymous senior government official, in order:

to address the issue of forced technology transfer, theft of intellectual property, and China's bid through the China 2025 architecture plan to capture the emerging industries of the future

China is now seen as a strategic rival and not as a competitive partner in a globalized world economy. This is the New Mercantilism, complete with navies facing off for control of the trade routes. Although one could argue that America's naval forces in the South China Sea were previously ensuring that the global rules-based trading system could continue to operate without being intimidated by China's actions around the Spratly Islands, for example.

Now it would seem that those very same naval forces are engaged in a strategic rivalry over who will be the dominant Mercantilist power of the 21st century. A more volatile environment that would seem more likely to lead to open conflict.

This is hardly an unanticipated event. Trump's administration launched both Section 232 and Section 301 investigations in the spring and summer of 2017, respectively. To further muddle my metaphors, Trump's mercantilism is in fact a Slow Train A-Coming that's been sitting rusty and ignored for a couple of decades as citizen Trump dreamed of bashing what he saw as trade exploiters. That Slow Train A-Coming has now been repaired, given a new coat of paint and sent out down the tracks. Let's hope it does not speed out of control and come to a crashing, splintering, shuddering stop.

If, on the other hand, China suddenly begins to show more flexibility and willingness to comply with generally accepted standards - especially around intellectual property - then QB Trump really is Otto Graham. That, however, is most unlikely, if not downright delusional. But we don't know that yet. Keep your eyes on this one. It matters.