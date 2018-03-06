Third Party & Independents Archives

How Should Trump Deliver The News To N. Kor.?

Within a month or so it is likely a WH rep come face to face with a N. Kor rep. How should President Trump deliver the message of ‘no nukes’ to N. Kor.?

Options might be that if N. Kor. doesn't sign up for a _______ inspection of its missile facilities and abide by an agreement to dismantle them by ______, then the US will:

Bring all shipping into and out of N. Kor. to a halt

Loose a 'Mother Of All Bombs' on their largest nuclear/missile facility(ies)

Give warning and target a specific gov't building within Pong Yang

Give warning and pock mark their main parade grounds in Pong Yang

Whichever option he might choose, he should warn them that any offensive action at the dmz would result in lotsa MOAB's on Pong Yang.

