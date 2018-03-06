Third Party & Independents Archives

How Should Trump Deliver The News To N. Kor.?
Within a month or so it is likely a WH rep come face to face with a N. Kor rep. How should President Trump deliver the message of ‘no nukes’ to N. Kor.?
Options might be that if N. Kor. doesn't sign up for a _______ inspection of its missile facilities and abide by an agreement to dismantle them by ______, then the US will:
Bring all shipping into and out of N. Kor. to a halt
Loose a 'Mother Of All Bombs' on their largest nuclear/missile facility(ies)
Give warning and target a specific gov't building within Pong Yang
Give warning and pock mark their main parade grounds in Pong Yang
Whichever option he might choose, he should warn them that any offensive action at the dmz would result in lotsa MOAB's on Pong Yang.
He should keep doing what he is now doing, which is maintaining an embargo on N. Korea. He is using satellite imagery to prove illegal transfers of cargo between ships. He’s putting the hurt on N. Korea and N. Korea wouldn’t be coming to the table without that hurt being effective.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 6, 2018 4:32 PM
Do you know we’re still at war with North Korea? The longest war in American history. This war has been on the books for over half a century. Afghanistan? Ha! A blink of an eye compared to North Korea.
A state of emergency has existed since the Korean war started. Since the war is still ongoing so is the state of emergency. In a state of emergency the president has almost dictatorial powers. Millions of people have lived their entire lives without knowing what the powers of the president would be without a state of emergency. Just imagine how much of the economy is under the control of the military, the president’s exclusive domain, with dictatorial powers to boot!
Imagine what could happen if that war was over! The President’s role in governing would have to be completely rethought to disengage from that state of emergency.
For all of those who are apprehensive about that kind of change, don’t worry. We still have a state of emergency in Afghanistan and many other little “wars” going on all over the world.Posted by: Weary Willie at March 6, 2018 4:42 PM
