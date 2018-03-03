Third Party & Independents Archives

Group Claims Voter Fraud In Many States

http://wkok.com/some-immigration-voter-fraud-news-isfake-news-ap-pa-headlines-features-scores-skeds-march-1/

A ‘Conservative Group’ is bringing a lawsuit against the state of Pa for having around 100k illegal persons registered to vote. The group says that the state has more registered voters on the rolls than there are 18 year old and above people in the state. PA state officials have done everything possible to prevent an inspection of voter rolls.

The group claims that illegal voters are on the rolls in Virginia, Maryland, Texas and other states.

Calif. is issuing drivers license to illegals which, some say, can be used as a document to register to vote.

It seems the dims will resort to any tactic, break any law, no matter how sacred or serious, to enable them to acquire/hold political power.



Voter registration law and FISA law are both critical to the well being of the Constitution . Seems everything the dims touch has to be investigated for criminal activity and cleaned up. What a way to run a railroad.

