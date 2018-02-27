Third Party & Independents Archives

Drones WILL Protect Students In The Classroom

https://www.nato.int/docu/review/2017/Also-in-2017/autonomous-military-drones-no-longer-science-fiction/EN/index.htm

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/Drone-Technology-Helping-Law-Enforcement-Respond-to-Active-Shooter-Situation-451547663.html

Befuddled that there is not action on WB or elsewhere to consider drones as a viable means of protecting school students. The first url discusses some advanced capabilities of drones. The second url is a short video of actual use inside a building with a swat team. One could arm the drone and replace the swat team.

One would have to think the drone companies have been all over the administration/govt's working to sell drones. Far as I know there are no laws allowing small drones to carry much less shoot people, maybe autonomously. President Trump could take 'biggly' action and get some laws in place. I have to believe that the military has already developed small drones to carry armament.

I read that a drone that can 'see' 360 degrees , make 4k attitude changes per second, would cost around $2k. Put weapon system with software onboard and they should go for no more than $5k per drone. Now that is student protection on the cheap.

Could be the overriding issue is how to keep such a system out of the hands of a bad guy. I believe that by deleting the microcode if a unit shows any type of problem would help. Also, might require some strong passwords to get the thing to operate. On board camera would provide video of anybody who tried to pick up/take the sick drone, maybe give them a shock, and so on . . .. These things can be easily worked out.

It just doesn't make any sense to have/train teachers, retired SWAT's and the like, to wait for/go on the payroll for an event that likely won't happen for 500-1000 years. Maybe keep the drones locked up in a secure vault with the on duty drone operator. On alarm, egresses around the school would pop open to allow the drones access to any area.

WB'ers, check around, get some info re the use of drones and let's debate the issue.

A drone WILL go in . . . A drone WILL find the shooter . . . A drone WILL shoot/kill the shooter . . .A drone WILL do this fast and cheap . . .

