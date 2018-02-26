Third Party & Independents Archives

​Self-Preservation Part II - Was Deputy Peterson Just Following Orders?

Was Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson following orders from his superiors when he waited outside Parkland’s Stoneman Douglas High School while Nikolas Cruz went on a rampage inside one of school’s buildings? And if so, then isn’t he a perfect scapegoat for Sheriff Scott Israel?

Here’s what Jim Bell - President of Broward’s Sheriff’s Deputies Association - said:

He [Scot Peterson] believed he did a good job calling in the location, setting up the perimeter and calling in the description [of Cruz].

That suggests Peterson was in direct contact with the Scott Israel's Sheriff's Office during the shooting. A Stoneman Douglas student, senior Brandon Huff 18, has stated that he saw Peterson standing outside and talking on his radio during the shooting. This corroborates with Jim Bell's statement.

Does this mean that Deputy Peterson was given orders not to enter the building by his superiors and to wait for back up?

But there's further questions. When Coral Springs officers arrived on the scene they apparently noticed several Broward County Deputies sheltering behind their vehicles. The Coral Springs officers, on the other hand, actually entered the building.

Sheriff Scott Israel has been shamelessly defending his own office and his own reputation, compared to his treatment of Peterson. Peterson was wrong to wait outside and people are dead in part from his indecision. But if he was following orders then Sheriff Israel has a lot to answer for. Apparently, reporters attempting to interview Deputy Peterson have been met my by a wall of at least half a dozen Broward County officers that have blocked their way. This sure seems like Sheriff Scott Israel protecting his backside.

An investigation ordered by Governor Rick Scott is underway. Let's hope that any evidence in terms of transcripts and recordings of Peterson's and other deputies' conversations with the Sheriff's office in Broward do not go missing or are "mistakenly" erased. Because from what Sheriff Scott Israel has shown us so far, evidence tampering would not be beyond him.

But if the investigation indeed uncovers a deliberate cover up of wrong headed orders, that opens up a whole other can of worms. Since Columbine it appears that police policy is to enter a school and not wait for SWAT back up. Clearly Broward County Deputies did not do this. It was about their own preservation and not the students' safety.

If evolutionary psychologists are correct, we have a so-called triune brain with three levels:

the reptilian cortex with it's fight-or-flight impulses

the limbic cortex with it's need for community and belonging and even love

the neo corex with it's abstract reasoning powers where we formulate ideas

A First-Responder doesn't just go into a burning building or a school filled with gunfire because they've got cojones and that's what the training manual says. They do so at risk to their lives because of the idea of their sacred duty, and almost certainly a sense of community as well. They have to train their reptilian cortex and their primitive impulses for self-preservation by calling forth a higher ideal. Something many of us have a hard time doing in far less dangerous situations. Is this ideal always upheld? Should it be?

When a police officer angrily tells a call-in radio show that:

Our first job is to make sure that we go home to our families safe at night.

As a particular law enforcement officer did to Michael Graham (read his piece in The Federalist). If so, then as he puts it, it's time for that officer to find another job. Is that fair? How much does it cost and how long does it take to train new police officer to replace a fallen officer who, say, might have run towards the bullets in Parkland?

We should have that debate, but we should expect Sheriff Scott Israel and other police departments to be honest about what their priorities are. Self-preservation? Or preserving the peace? Because it sure looks like Broward County deputies had a different set of priorities than those of Coral Spring officers on the afternoon of February 14.