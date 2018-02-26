Third Party & Independents Archives

Self-Preservation Part II - Was Deputy Peterson Just Following Orders?
Was Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson following orders from his superiors when he waited outside Parkland’s Stoneman Douglas High School while Nikolas Cruz went on a rampage inside one of school’s buildings? And if so, then isn’t he a perfect scapegoat for Sheriff Scott Israel?
Here’s what Jim Bell - President of Broward’s Sheriff’s Deputies Association - said:
He [Scot Peterson] believed he did a good job calling in the location, setting up the perimeter and calling in the description [of Cruz].
That suggests Peterson was in direct contact with the Scott Israel's Sheriff's Office during the shooting. A Stoneman Douglas student, senior Brandon Huff 18, has stated that he saw Peterson standing outside and talking on his radio during the shooting. This corroborates with Jim Bell's statement.
Does this mean that Deputy Peterson was given orders not to enter the building by his superiors and to wait for back up?
But there's further questions. When Coral Springs officers arrived on the scene they apparently noticed several Broward County Deputies sheltering behind their vehicles. The Coral Springs officers, on the other hand, actually entered the building.
Sheriff Scott Israel has been shamelessly defending his own office and his own reputation, compared to his treatment of Peterson. Peterson was wrong to wait outside and people are dead in part from his indecision. But if he was following orders then Sheriff Israel has a lot to answer for. Apparently, reporters attempting to interview Deputy Peterson have been met my by a wall of at least half a dozen Broward County officers that have blocked their way. This sure seems like Sheriff Scott Israel protecting his backside.
An investigation ordered by Governor Rick Scott is underway. Let's hope that any evidence in terms of transcripts and recordings of Peterson's and other deputies' conversations with the Sheriff's office in Broward do not go missing or are "mistakenly" erased. Because from what Sheriff Scott Israel has shown us so far, evidence tampering would not be beyond him.
But if the investigation indeed uncovers a deliberate cover up of wrong headed orders, that opens up a whole other can of worms. Since Columbine it appears that police policy is to enter a school and not wait for SWAT back up. Clearly Broward County Deputies did not do this. It was about their own preservation and not the students' safety.
If evolutionary psychologists are correct, we have a so-called triune brain with three levels:
the reptilian cortex with it's fight-or-flight impulses
the limbic cortex with it's need for community and belonging and even love
the neo corex with it's abstract reasoning powers where we formulate ideas
A First-Responder doesn't just go into a burning building or a school filled with gunfire because they've got cojones and that's what the training manual says. They do so at risk to their lives because of the idea of their sacred duty, and almost certainly a sense of community as well. They have to train their reptilian cortex and their primitive impulses for self-preservation by calling forth a higher ideal. Something many of us have a hard time doing in far less dangerous situations. Is this ideal always upheld? Should it be?
When a police officer angrily tells a call-in radio show that:
Our first job is to make sure that we go home to our families safe at night.
As a particular law enforcement officer did to Michael Graham (read his piece in The Federalist). If so, then as he puts it, it's time for that officer to find another job. Is that fair? How much does it cost and how long does it take to train new police officer to replace a fallen officer who, say, might have run towards the bullets in Parkland?
We should have that debate, but we should expect Sheriff Scott Israel and other police departments to be honest about what their priorities are. Self-preservation? Or preserving the peace? Because it sure looks like Broward County deputies had a different set of priorities than those of Coral Spring officers on the afternoon of February 14.Posted by AllardK at February 26, 2018 5:25 PM
I can’t locate the oath of office taken by Florida police and sheriff officers.
Should we assume it includes an oath to “serve, protect and defend” the public; not “shelter from danger and report crime”?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 26, 2018 5:46 PM
A cop has a gun to protect himself. His job is to enforce the law. He’s usually not in a position to prevent a lawless act. Like I said before, he’s there to clean up and document the mess.
The cop was right. His duty is to himself first, just as everyone else’s duty is to themselves first. If you take that away you won’t have a police force. You’ll have a bunch of thugs with guns and power.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 26, 2018 6:26 PM
I also said this officer may have been following orders. It appears more and more that is the case.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 26, 2018 6:28 PM
“The cop was right. His duty is to himself first, just as everyone else’s duty is to themselves first.”
Really Weary? You actually believe this? What good are they if we arm them, allow them to legally use deadly force, and they decide not to protect and defend the defenseless because it might endanger themselves?
Do we also exempt firefighters from entering burning buildings to save lives?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 26, 2018 6:47 PM
One of the rules they follow is to make sure they have back up. It goes hand in hand with going home to their families. There not there as cannon fodder. They do it by obeying orders. I thought it was rather sudden this guy was singled out so quickly. There has been little coverage of the other 4 county deputies behind cars. I believe it was city police who actually entered the building. I’m not sure.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 26, 2018 7:12 PM
Weary, I don’t want to argue rules or specific cases, I wish to discuss the obligations of sworn duty by peace officers. If they are not willing to “serve, protect and defend” then we don’t need them.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 26, 2018 7:21 PM
The Communist News Network is reporting that Trump said he would have gone into the fray unarmed. What he said was something like ‘I hope I would have gone in …’ Bastard dim pols and media don’t miss a chance to take a swing at the President.
Some 78 Florida repub officials signed something to have the Broward County Sheriff resign. Not a single dim signed in support of having him resign. Sorry dim bastards to make a political issue out of this tragedy.
Do a survey and you will find that nearly every person involved in the shooting incident is a dim.
Just take that a..hole Jake Tapper. Today he asked Ivanka if she believed Trump had women problems. She replied that she felt that was an inappropriate question for a daughter. Tapper said that she should answer the question as she was the WH (position). Whatever this position is it doesn’t invite Tapper to ask such a question. No, he just wanted to embarrass Ivanka before his Communist News Network crowd of lowlife dims/socialists.
Say WW, are you smoking again? Cops go into these domestic situations all the time, never knowing who is going to go crazi and start shooting. But, that’s their job. They can’t stand outside and wait for backup. Nor do they let a thief shoot up and rob a business while they stand around outside waiting for backup.
Cops from an adjacent jurisdiction did their job, ran passed the cops ‘waiting on backup’ and went into the building. Not knowing that they were getting information that was 20 minutes late. The shooter was at McDonalds having a burger at that time.
Had to be dims running the show, IMO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at February 26, 2018 7:52 PM
First off, I’m not saying cops should stand back and let crimes happen. Of course it’s their job to maintain the peace. But, we’re also armchair QB here, and I question the speed and viciousness of the reaction. We don’t know the facts and I’ll bet dimes to donuts they were waiting for orders as per their outdated training dictated. If we find different I’ll stop my defense, but I still believe in innocent until proven guilty.
That’s my armchair opinion.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 26, 2018 8:03 PM
On the subject of police serving and protecting.
Why aren’t we placing that burden on the individual? Why have we surrendered our personal security to an expectation. Time after time we here of 911 calls made with 20 min wait times.
What responsibility do we have to ourselves for our own protection?Posted by: Weary Willie at February 26, 2018 8:06 PM
Perhaps it has something to do with poptart guns and decorations sending people into fits.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 26, 2018 8:07 PM
I would like to think that if I had been there and heard the gunfire coming from the school and children screaming, I would have charged into the building looking for a gunman to kill.
Every single day we hear about heroes who go above and beyond. Police officers, firefighters, military, and even civilians who ignore their own safety to save others. we especially expect these actions from he police, and especially when the lives of children are at stake.
I don’t care what protocols were at stake, the resident guard should have immediately gone in, and most certainly the four deputies should have entered. Why was the first officer to enter a member of the Coral Springs Police Department? Was it because he was frantic to save his wife and daughter who were inside the school? Yes, I suppose so. The teachers and students that threw themselves in front of the gunman to protect others, did so because of their relationships with those in danger. The deputy sheriffs failed to do their duty. That’s the truth of the matter.Posted by: Blaine at February 26, 2018 8:08 PM
Until we know what their current and practiced ROE was we are speculating. I’m not drawing conclusions until that evidence is in.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 26, 2018 8:12 PM
