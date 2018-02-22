Third Party & Independents Archives

A 'Big Idea' Toward Providing Protection For Students

A commonsense approach to providing protection for school students. Gov’t/local officials failed Parkland ‘Biggly’. No entity has more investment in student safety than the students themselves.

We all understand that gun control won't stop school shootings. 'The way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun'.

We know that to prevent/minimize casualty/injury to students an armed defender must be with the students at the time of the incident.



We know, from Parkland, that one armed person is not sufficient. A dozen or so armed people would be sufficient to corner/kill an attacker. The initial objective is to take the attackers mind off the students as targets.

99.99% of schools have not, and never will be attacked. Does it make sense to have a cadre of teachers, retired military/police, or 'School Resource Officers' on duty from 0600-2200 hours, maybe six days a week, waiting for an attack on that school? Carrying a weapon on their person year after year after year. What a complete waste of human resources.

While teachers are present daily should we expect teachers to take on such a responsibility? Would they be available to cover all extra curricular activities in numbers required?

Maybe the students would like to protect themselves. They are in the school in large numbers daily and for all school activities. Consider how this might be feasible.

Most states require a person to be 18 years of age to carry a pistol. 22 states are already considering laws that would allow for concealed carry in schools.



School defenders would be selected from the junior and senior classes. Both 17 and 18 year olds could participate but only 18 year olds would be permitted to carry a weapon and attack a shooter. 17 year olds could train and prepare for participation on turning 18.



Initial filtering for those volunteering for the program.

Parent(s) must be willing

No discipline issues from the 9th grade forward

Member of a church or similar organization

Maintain a grade of 85 or 'B'

Selection process:

Senior and junior classes would vote, up or down, on those 17/18 year old students who have volunteered to serve as a school defender.



The junior senior student body would then vote, up or down, on those students that have been selected.

Lastly, the teaching staff would then vote up/down on those students who have been selected.

School defenders would be trained in the use of firearms, how to approach and engage a school shooter, how to interact with the local police, how to disengage from the incident and turn the incident over to local police.

The defenders should be known to each other, perhaps wear a vest of color to make their presence known to all.



An SRO and/or a school designee would control an arms/ammo locker room. Students would pick up a weapon at the beginning of the school day and turn it in as they leave the school.

