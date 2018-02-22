Third Party & Independents Archives

​Israel, Iran & The Ghosts at Foggy Bottom

Ok, first order of business:

Dinesh D’Souza, when you try to tweet like you’re funny at the expense of the victims and friends of a school massacre, not only are you showing the world you’re sick, but you’re giving people like Kurt Eichenwald the perfect excuse to cast anyone against any form of gun control as a sociopathic ex-con. Charges, Dinesh, which you now have the pleasure of defending yourself against. You were president of a Christian college??

Stormy Daniels will be dancing in Baltimore in April if anyone is interested. It will not be ballet one can safely assume. At least Marilyn Monroe had a fairly respectable day job between her trysts with JFK. And no, President Trump is no JFK, but he must feel like he's in a virtual Dealey Plaza at times.

But as compelling as idiotic foul ups by someone who one had assumed was rather intelligent, or alleged past marital infidelities by the President, there is something far more important on the horizon which could become very violent and dangerous within a relatively short time.

No not North Korea - although the DPRK is always threatening violence and is always dangerous - but rather a possible war between Israel and Iran.

Syria is collapsing into rubble under the bombardments and assaults of a multiparty Civil War that has lasted nearly 7 years and cost hundreds of thousands of lives with millions of refugees displaced - many fleeing north to Europe through Turkey. Iran, and it's proxy army Hezbollah based in Lebanon, have been moving weapons and forces close to the Syrian and Lebanese borders with Israel, using the disruption in Syria to set up for direct attacks on Israel.

And a direct attack was indeed launched. It was only an Iranian drone, you might say, but that drone set off a chain of events which included the downing of an Israeli F-16 and a massive bombing raid by Israel in retaliation, all of which could have led to war between the two nations. Some future, similar event likely will lead to war. Most analysts are saying it's only a matter of when and how. Not whether.

The key player in this soon-to-be war is, unfortunately, Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy army of terrorist fanatics that basically runs Lebanon and controls it's official armed forces, the LAF. The same Hezbollah whose criminal activities Obama's administration refused to investigate or prosecute because of their desire to sign a deal with Iran.

How does American foreign policy view Hezbollah under the Trump administration? Secretary of State Tillerson's recent comments are not very encouraging. After issuing pro forma condemnations of Hezbollah he added:

We also have to acknowledge the reality that they also are part of the political process in Lebanon.

That suggests a willingness by Tillerson and the State Department to negotiate with Hezbollah rather than condemn and try to isolate and ultimately defeat it. Why not? They're already receiving aid indirectly through the $120 million in aid (annually one supposes) the United States gives to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) which are practically becoming a unit of Hezbollah.

Another example of the State Department's Obama-like tolerance for the Iranian regime is the waiving of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the official Iranian propaganda and communications network. This is the result of a supposed secret side deal made by Obama's State Department back in 2013 as part of the groundbreaking, if you will, for the Iran Deal. The waivers have continued under Trump because State made that deal under the International Telecommunications Satellite Organization (ITSO). A side-deal made in the shadows. One that members of Congress are still trying to get information on. Might any State Department officials that were involved in those deals still be working at State?? What do you think?

In other words, the ghosts of the Obama administration's Iran policy with it's JCPA and secret side deals (there are a few of these side deals apparently) are alive and haunting the hallways and conference rooms at Foggy Bottom. What will they whisper in Rex Tillerson's ear when Israeli warplanes strike Iranian nuclear sites and when Hezbollah tries to launch it's reputed hundred thousand or so rockets at Israel?