Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump On Russia Sanctions
The dims/Communist News Network are beating up on Trump for making nice with Putin
People, Trump said, over and over during the election that he wouldn't show his hand in dealing with sensitive foreign matters. Just like with Muellers revelations, we don't know what is going on in intel agencies.
As the revelations relate the Soviets spent something like a million dollars to foment discontent among the voters. I would suggest the US spends a minimum of $100M on propaganda going in to Russia. Therefore, the advantage is to us, IMO.
Our Democratic Republic was, and is, the Russian target in election meddling. They cared less about the candidate.
It is unfortunate that so many of our Democrat and Liberal Pals do not understand that the Russians are still working to foment dissent and violence in the US. They fall for all the fake news on social media and our national Liberal media.
Don’t believe me? Just read some of the crazy comments right here on Watch Blog. They fall into the arms of the Russians and don’t even know it. Don’t you suppose it would please Russian aims, and the aims of tyrants around the world; to disarm the American public?Posted by: Royal Flush at February 18, 2018 4:25 PM
Exactly Royal, disarm the public and make them easy pray for terrorist and criminals. The left seems to think by making more gun laws the criminals and terrorist will obey them.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at February 18, 2018 6:06 PM
First, I would encourage everyone to read the indictment. It is 37 pages, but some of it can be skimmed, and there is a lot of amazing information in it.
RF,
“Our Democratic Republic was, and is, the Russian target in election meddling.”
That is correct.
“They cared less about the candidate.”
That is false. The Russians favored Trump, and they did everything in their power to stop Hillary Clinton. That included supporting Sanders, and opposing Cruz and Rubio.
The indictment is already out of date because it suggests the Russians decided to attack the election “in or around” 2014, but there has already been a trove of tweets showing Trump was being groomed by the Russians in 2013, when he visited Moscow.
“They fall for all the fake news on social media and our national Liberal media.”
The best known examples of current Russian interference are their boosts of #releasethememo, #Schumershutdown, and #MAGA.
“Don’t you suppose it would please Russian aims, and the aims of tyrants around the world; to disarm the American public?”
Actually, the Russians are supporting gun ownership and the NRA. They like the idea of Americans killing Americans. More importantly, they like anything that sows discord.
Correction to the article- the Russians spent over a million per month on the troll farm.
Trump is treason. Every time he called the Mueller investigation a “hoax” he was lying, and he knew it was a lie. Every single time. Trump intentionally undermined the safety and security of American democracy to further his own personal aims.
Every time Trump attacked Mueller and the FBI and pretend it was a “witch hunt” by Democrats, he sought to obstruct justice. He tried to deflect and distract.
Posted by: phx8 at February 18, 2018 6:15 PM
Rich, all these “smart” liberals fall for the strangest ideas. The Russians probably planted the idea, in social media, that one’s gender can be changed by just thinking about it. Then, the country will divide itself trying to decide what to call these ah, ah, people; who are unable to believe and understand what they see between their own legs.
The Russians are probably behind the ever increasing abortion numbers. Our “dumb-ass” Pals don’t realize abortion means fewer “legal” citizens able to resist tyranny, fewer taxpayers, and fewer available for our military.
The “Darwin” award goes to sanctuary cities who shelter known criminals, some who murder legal citizens, and decry the legal citizen who owns a firearm. What laws can a citizen break in California; and be sheltered, by the state, from the consequences?
“Disarm they yell”…we will protect you from criminals. What a f*cking joke. They shelter criminals and disarm the honest law abiding citizen.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 18, 2018 6:24 PM
Yep they sure do Royal, all you have to do is read phx8’s comments and posts they are super hilarious.
My favorite Russian stooge is my pal phx8. He writes; “…a trove of tweets showing Trump was being groomed by the Russians in 2013, when he visited Moscow.”
We wonder if Mueller can use this “trove” as evidence to indict the president for something. The Russians knew Trump was going to run for president even before Trump did.
Can you believe it? Anyone? Despite the declaration by Rosenstein, commenting on the Mueller investigation, that there is no evidence of any citizen knowingly being involved in the Russian adventure, our Russian stooge keeps playing into their hands.
“Actually, the Russians are supporting gun ownership and the NRA.”
There you have it folks. From the demigod’s keyboard to your eyes.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 18, 2018 6:36 PM
Here is a very readable version of the indictment:
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-43091945
Notice what this indictment does: it sets the stage for a criminal prosecution of obstruction of justice. If Trump were charged without any underlying crime, it would be difficult to convict him; however, if obstruction is related to a specific crime, convicting him becomes much more feasible. So this indictment sets the stage. It does not directly address ‘collusion’ or obstruction or money laundering or any of the rest. It establishes the underlying crime, that the Russians interfered with the US election in 2016.
Defendants, together with others known and unknown to the Grand Jury, knowingly and intentionally conspired to defraud the United States…”
Pay attention to the phrase “known and unknown.”
“By in or around September 2016, the ORGANIZATION’s monthly budget for Project Lakhta submitted to CONCORD exceeded 73 million Russian rubles (over 1.250,000 U.S. dollars)…”
And remember, that was just one organization.
“30. Defendants and their co-conspirators also travelled, and attempted to travel, to the United States under false pretenses in order to collect intelligence for their interference operations.”
Item 30 goes into a lot of detail about Russians gathering intelligence in the US.
“The Russia story is a total fabrication. It is just an excuse for the greatest loss in the history of American politics. That’s all it is.”
Donald Trump, Huntingdon WV, August 2017
“Have you seen any Russians in West Virginia or Ohio or Pennsylvania? Are there any Russians here tonight? Any Russians?”
Donald Trump, Huntingdon WV, August 2017
“The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story - RUSSIA. Fake news!”
Donald Trump, February 2017
Remember, by this time Trump had been briefed in detail by the IC. He knew about Russian interference, yet he lied to the country.
Trump repeatedly dismissed Russian meddling in the election as a hoax, and he attacked those who said otherwise. He lied, again and again. His lies directly harmed the security of the United States and undermined our elections and democracy. He did this to benefit himself.
Why did the Russians back Trump? Why did they opposed Hillary Clinton?
Trump was compromised. His presidential run in 2012 was based on the racist conspiracy theory about Birtherism, and it failed. He was a tool the Russians could use, and if he succeeded, he would be the worst possible candidate for the US, and the best possible one for Russia. Conversely, if Hillary Clinton won, she would be best for the US and the worst for the Russians.
Trump is treason.
“YAWN”
The only Russian “tools” are the Liberals who can not accept defeat. Hillary lost because of Hillary. Trump won because of Trump.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 18, 2018 7:23 PM
“43. By 2016, Defendants and their co-conspirators used their fictitious online personas to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election. They engaged in operations primarily intended to communicate derogatory information about Hillary Clinton, to denigrate other candidates such as Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and to support Bernie Sanders and then-candidate Donald Trump.”Posted by: phx8 at February 18, 2018 7:24 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.