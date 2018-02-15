Third Party & Independents Archives

Dealing With School Shootings

IMO, it’s not feasible, effective to involve law enforcement in the school shooting issue. The Florida school had one or two persons on site acting in a law enforcement capacity. This was a large school, probably multiple egresses, multiple buildings in some cases. Broward county sheriff just now suggesting two or three armed security officers with proper training. Probably not affordable on it’s face.

What we need to do is involve the student body. The student body should vote on students who have volunteered to carry a gun and protect their fellow classmates. The students who volunteer should be juniors and seniors, provide their own firearm and be checked out on it's use with a local lawman.

The armed students understand that if a situation occurs they are to go to the shooter and take him/her out asap. Students have enough sense, or should be told to exit the school the quickest way. That would be to run from the sound of gunfire, hit the woods, get behind cars and so on . . .

Plenty of ways to tweak it around. Could just let junior and senior classes vote. Maybe each class could vote in a few people and those people stand for a final vote.

This is the way it was done a couple of hundred years ago. Strong students protecting the weaker. Would still work, IMO.

Insurance companies would probably nix the idea.

