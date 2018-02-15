Third Party & Independents Archives

Dealing With School Shootings
IMO, it’s not feasible, effective to involve law enforcement in the school shooting issue. The Florida school had one or two persons on site acting in a law enforcement capacity. This was a large school, probably multiple egresses, multiple buildings in some cases. Broward county sheriff just now suggesting two or three armed security officers with proper training. Probably not affordable on it’s face.
What we need to do is involve the student body. The student body should vote on students who have volunteered to carry a gun and protect their fellow classmates. The students who volunteer should be juniors and seniors, provide their own firearm and be checked out on it's use with a local lawman.
The armed students understand that if a situation occurs they are to go to the shooter and take him/her out asap. Students have enough sense, or should be told to exit the school the quickest way. That would be to run from the sound of gunfire, hit the woods, get behind cars and so on . . .
Plenty of ways to tweak it around. Could just let junior and senior classes vote. Maybe each class could vote in a few people and those people stand for a final vote.
This is the way it was done a couple of hundred years ago. Strong students protecting the weaker. Would still work, IMO.
Insurance companies would probably nix the idea.
In the previous thread, Blaine posted something truly shameful: “… a registered democrat psychopath killed 17 people with a gun.” That is false. The statement came from confusing the shooter with a different person with a similar name. In fact, the shooter had no political affiliation.
For shame, Blaine.
The shooter did, however, have an affiliation with a white supremacist group, the Republic of Florida (ROF). They’re a white identity group looking to create a “white ethnostate” in FL. The shooter trained with them. Guess that is what you call a ‘well-regulated militia.’
The gun, an AR-15 or a similar type of military assault weapon, was legally purchased last year.
The most effective response I’ve seen is to show the quotes of Republican politicians offering ‘thoughts and prayers,’ and then show how much money the NRA gave them, and then show what they have done in the aftermath of the Las Vegas and other shootings- nothing whatsoever.Posted by: phx8 at February 15, 2018 2:36 PM
Half stepping Roy won’t solve the problem. Providing trained security guards, metal detectors,and such would cost money so screw that…right? But let me get something straight on you plan. Would these kids the class voted on (because they did it that way years ago!)be carrying assault rifles full time to each class, PE, lunch, in the parking lot and home with them? Or would you give them a handgun, you know send them up against an AR-15 with a handgun because they have also been trained on tactics. Would you let your kid be the kid the class voted to be the one legged man in the a** kicking contest?
Or would you insist they be locked away waiting for the shooter to get off his first clip before they return fire? Yep sounds like half steeping to me Roy.
I still think we should arm each and every American and now lower the age to cover all schools not just high school. Lets see 5 years old isn’t to young to protect the weak…right? Because if we don’t arm the elementary schools you know they will become the targets and hey Newtown…right?
At this school in Florida it was so big 1 cop couldn’t get to the shooter! So it is time to arm all these kids including the weak IMHO. A class just as you described for the few strong kids would work for all these kids…right?
You know what the he** Roy we have trained vets living on the streets all over the country , lets give them a place to stay at these schools and arm them with military grade assault rifles. Let them protect our kids and grand kids. Cause we don’t want to spend money to solve the problem nor do we want to help the mentally ill nor do we want to have gun confiscation so lets just continue the way we are.
Someone shoots up a bunch of kids in a school the NRA send a few million in bribes to our elected representatives, our elected representatives send prayers and condolences because it is cheaper. WE talk semantics about different guns and NRA talking points about people kill people and knives and screwdrivers. Whatever we do it has to be cheap, that is what is the most important…right?
Every class room has a teacher. Every teacher should be armed. If we’re going to jam our children into giant sardine cans every day we should demand they be protected.
Who was it that said students should bring canned goods to school to protect themselves?
Who was it that said students should stay in place? That epitomizes the term “sitting duck” doesn’t it.
Obviously the promotion of ignorance about firearms has led to these situations. Being afraid of a gun doesn’t protect you from one. Another gun, and knowing how to use it, and having it when you need it, will eliminate these types of situations.
We need to quit being stupid about firearms.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 15, 2018 3:23 PM
There you go, Roy. You present an idea to discuss and all the left wants to do is spout emotional drivel, nonsense about “military grade assault rifles”, and scream “NRA”.
Unfortunately, they have no desire to address the actual issue. Thankfully, their own words give away the only goal they will accept.
As far as your post and arming students, it’s not something I could support.Posted by: kctim at February 15, 2018 3:23 PM
Arming students isn’t necessary in the K-12 situation. Arming teachers is. The only person who will stop someone with a gun is another person with a gun. Many people with guns will greatly increase the chances of stopping the assailant.
Let’s stop being stupid about firearms.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 15, 2018 3:31 PM
Society dropped the ball on this one along with law enforcement. The signs were there and no one acted. Heck even the students knew Cruz had problems. If it wasn’t a gun he could have used a car, truck, homemade bomb or whatever. D.C. needs to come up with common sense laws but expecting D.C. to act with common sense may be asking to much.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at February 15, 2018 4:34 PM
The biggest problem I see is that we all just turn to the east with dumb looks on our faces expecting people who we know are out of touch to do SOMETHING! ANYTHING!
And, since we know what they’ve been doing isn’t working I can’t understand why we keep expecting them to do anything. You know, for the children…Posted by: Weary Willie at February 15, 2018 4:51 PM
The people who promote gun control are the people who caused this. They’ve been hounding us about gun control for decades and this is what we’ve ended up with. Dumping more of the same on top of this is just going to make it worse. It’s time to put blame where blame due. These gun control people promote free fire zones. They’ve caused this. They need to shut up because what they’re selling is getting people killed.Posted by: Weary Willie at February 15, 2018 4:55 PM
Wow kctim, right up to the moment with the NRA talking points. yet still have the audacity to say we don’t want to address the actual issue! Then locking us into only one solution yours… right?
We all know the only real solution is to limit guns, just as we all know that isn’t going to happen as long as the NRA continues to bribe our elected officials. So we need to come up with another answer so we can all open carry our AR-15’s while keeping the schools from being shot up.
Roy threw a monkey wrench into the issue when he said we need to fix it on the cheap like the agrarian nation of less than 100 million people would have done when Washington was president. You disagreed with his fix so what is your answer to fixing it on the cheap?Posted by: j2t2 at February 15, 2018 5:06 PM
Sorry j2t2; I fail to find humor in your obnoxious comments concerning the murder of innocents. Please wash your brain with Lysol disinfectant.Posted by: Royal Flush at February 15, 2018 5:09 PM
How are you going to limit guns, j2t2? Are you going to give guns to only certain people and tell them to go out and take (limit) guns from others? Who decides who gets the guns and who doesn’t? You?Posted by: Weary Willie at February 15, 2018 5:15 PM
These school shooting killers are bullies, murdering the defenseless. Why don’t they attack police stations or the military? Could it be that armed folks able to defend themselves presents a risk they won’t take? I think it is. None of these killers were so mentally incapacitated that they attack armed people.
Let’s face it folks, there is no offense that will work and not violate our individual Constitutional Rights.
We are left with devising a better defense. A better defense is armed readiness. The who, and how many armed defenders, is the question.
You said you don’t own guns. You’ve implemented a 100% successful gun control program. I commend you on solving your gun control dilemma. You should promote your solution to anyone who will listen. You didn’t need D.C. to implement it for you. Why do you think everyone else does when you didn’t? Just tell people how successful your program is and they will implement their own program as well.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, j2t2. However, it did take some work. Romans didn’t just look to the east and expect it to build itself.
Posted by: Weary Willie at February 15, 2018 5:27 PM
phx8 opined, “for shame Blaine”. Well that answers a question I have had; either phx8 is a liberal woman, or he is a girly man.
But I also said this shooter will be another terrorist who slipped through the cracks. I think it’s time we started thinking outside the box. Perhaps it’s time to try something new. The school systems have spent decades merging independent districts into huge school systems with thousands of students. This killer wasn’t even a student, he was an adult. But there is no way the police or the government can protect schools from this situation. A non-student walked into the school, past guards, past metal detectors, and carrying a rifle. How does this happen? Perhaps it’s time to allow students to do their schooling on line , from the safety of their homes? The government spends enough money nationwide to provide computers and internet access, as well as paying a wage to one of the parents, to school them at home. The left immediately calls for the violation of our constitutional rights by calling for more gun control. No amount of gun control would stop an evil person who wants to kill. He could have run over students with a car, he could have entered the school with a butcher knife and ran through the halls slashing throats. Shall we ban cars or butcher knives?
There are dozens of reasons that we are where we are today.Posted by: Blaine at February 15, 2018 5:36 PM
Wow J2, dismissing and deflecting by shouting “talking points”? What a shock. How long before we get the nazi and racist BS?
There isn’t “only one solution” to this mess. The society we have morphed into over the past 40-50 years has produced these nuts and it would take addressing all of it to fix it. And limiting individual rights as you suggest, is not the answer.
Spare us the ‘NRA is evil’ nonsense. It may rile up the leftist extremists, maybe even scare up support from a few normal Americans who are weak, but it has nothing to do with a serious discussion on the issue.Posted by: kctim at February 15, 2018 5:46 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.