Third Party & Independents Archives

​There Was-Is-Will-Be No Easy Way to Handle the Rob Porter Scandal

We have to talk about Rob Porter. And that means saying upfront that domestic abuse - of women and children primarily but sometimes of men in much less frequent situations - is not just wrong, it corrodes trust and the intimate inner workings of any decent society. It is a disease that must be identified and treated.

So. The news is that Rob Porter allegedly - and there is fairly clear evidence of some sort of abuse if not by whom - physically and emotionally abused his two ex-wives. Legally, Rob Porter is due a presumption of innocence. Socially, and therefore politically, he's been charged, found guilty, and suffered - or began to suffer - the consequences already.

Politically it couldn't have come at a worse time. That statement of course will lead many to say the following: oh you mean there's a good time and a bad time to abuse your spouse? Really??

To which one has to carefully answer: there is never, ever, ever a good time to abuse someone. That's why it's called abuse. It's wrong, it's unethical, it's a sin, and it's a crime - if proven in a court of law.

But Rob Porter works - worked that is - in the White House. So it's a political event. A major political event that comes as #MeToo has unleashed the anger of several generation of women (and men) at powerful men abusing their positions to force sexual acts on usually young women (and a few young men).

But it's also a political event in that it has directly chipped a huge chink in Chief of Staff John Kelly's up-to-now invincible armor. So, how should the White House have handled this? Here's one view by Red State's Streiff (which I assume is a pen name):

Upfront, I'm underwhelmed by the whole Rob Porter thing. But the biggest nothingburger is the issue of Rob Porter being allowed to continue to work with classified information while retaining an interim security clearance.

Ultimately the White House gets to choose who works there. Not the FBI.

And here's National Review's Katherine Timpf:

The domestic-violence accusations against Rob Porter are credible and despicable - and the White House's attempts to diminish them are sickening.

So. We have a few distinct points of view among conservatives. The distance between Streiff's POV and Timpf's is abysmal. There is no way to bridge that gap. You either use the occasion to condemn abuse and take the consequences, or you qualify and relativize the event. Yes, it's true what Streiff adds at the end of his short piece at Red State:

But this is not about Porter. And it isn't about security clearances. It's about trying to force John Kelly out of his job. All Porter and security clearances are is a club to beat Kelly and the administration with.

Yes, that's true. But there's a real series of events here which may very well have involved spousal abuse on the part of Kelly's trusted lieutenant. And now we have FBI Director Chris Wray adding a timeline to the security clearance reports the FBI has done on Porter. One which seems to suggest that someone at the White House should have known - or did know - much earlier about potential trouble with Rob Porter's security clearance. And the scandal that trouble necessarily implied.

But of course, there is no easy way for Sarah Sanders and the rest of the communication team at the White House to have handled this. It's spousal abuse accusations against a key staffer. And also against a speechwriter as well. It fits too snugly with the opposition's narrative of Trump as beastman or whatever term you like.

Porter should have been let go quietly months ago. Although it's likely a scandal would have erupted anyway. This will take awhile and this will be tough. But I hope Kelly stays. I do not want a Kushner-Ivanaka-run West Wing.